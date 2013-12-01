Boro has overtaken Stockton

April 05, 2020, 08:59:23 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Boro has overtaken Stockton
Billy Balfour
« on: Today at 08:21:24 AM »
For covid cases in the last few days.
Stockton was in lead. Redcar appeared to be a hot spot too.
Looks like stocktons rate is slowing. Can't remember all of boros figures but looks perhaps a plateau.
Here's hoping we are nearly at peak.
I'm convinced it has been here since December.
I know of 4 who died of pneumonia Dec Jan.
2 personally.
OzzyPorter
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:24:14 AM »
I believe the North East is a couple.of weeks at least behind London which would suggest that numbers will continue to increase here for a while yet.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:32:51 AM »
Population density is greater in London. Plus most likely more likely to catch it because of the transport and more travellers from affected countries at the beginning.
So hopefully we are not going to get it so bad.
OzzyPorter
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:35:22 AM »
Don't get me wrong, I'm not suggesting that we will see it as bad as London but I just think in terms of transmission and virus identification we are a couple of weeks behind London.
RedSteel
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:50:10 AM »
I wonder how many needlessly contracted it when they went for a jolly to whitby the other weekend?
