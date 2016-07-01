It looks like its going to be hot DAMN hot 😎

It looks like its going to be hot DAMN hot 😎
OzzyPorter
Today at 07:19:20 AM
Reports that it could hit 20 degrees today. An afternoon sat in the back garden beckons for me I think.

I might even get the BBQ out and put a few Magners in the fridge! 😎
OzzyPorter
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:22:11 AM
Just seen the weather forecast. It's going to be nice all week. Let's hope the hard of thinking don't see it as an opportunity to flood places like Whitby and Saltburn.
RedSteel
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:43:00 AM
I imagine the cops will have large presence at the seaside towns today. It still won't stop some of the chavs from having bbq's and group hugs in public places.


STAY HOME STAY SAFE SAVE LIVES   :jowo2: :jowo8: :jowo2:
monkeyman
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:41 AM
HITTING 23 DEGEES HERE TODAY ITS LOVELY NOW  :like:
OzzyPorter
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:51:23 AM
I bet you always go to Elevenerife aswell don't you! 😂
monkeyman
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:58:06 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 09:51:23 AM
I bet you always go to Elevenerife aswell don't you! 😂
BEEN ONCE ABOUT 20YRS AGO SHIT HOLE  :unlike:
SO THERE IS YOUR ANSWER BAHAMAS BOY
RedSteel
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:07:25 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:49:41 AM
HITTING 23 DEGEES HERE TODAY ITS LOVELY NOW  :like:

Just had the dog out for a walk Monkey, lovely here as well. Will be close to 20 degree today. Days like this, you appreciate the space your gardens give you to pot about outside.
monkeyman
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:14:04 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:07:25 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:49:41 AM
HITTING 23 DEGEES HERE TODAY ITS LOVELY NOW  :like:

Just had the dog out for a walk Monkey, lovely here as well. Will be close to 20 degree today. Days like this, you appreciate the space your gardens give you to pot about outside.
tunstall
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:14:11 AM
its blowing a fucking hooly
Dicky2006
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:45:00 PM
Bloody freezing that wind.
