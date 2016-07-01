RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 236



UTB





Posts: 9 236UTB Re: It looks like its going to be hot DAMN hot 😎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:07:25 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:49:41 AM

HITTING 23 DEGEES HERE TODAY ITS LOVELY NOW

Just had the dog out for a walk Monkey, lovely here as well. Will be close to 20 degree today. Days like this, you appreciate the space your gardens give you to pot about outside. Just had the dog out for a walk Monkey, lovely here as well. Will be close to 20 degree today. Days like this, you appreciate the space your gardens give you to pot about outside. Logged