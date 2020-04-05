It looks like its going to be hot DAMN hot 😎

April 05, 2020, 08:59:17 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

It looks like its going to be hot DAMN hot 😎
OzzyPorter
Today at 07:19:20 AM
Reports that it could hit 20 degrees today. An afternoon sat in the back garden beckons for me I think.

I might even get the BBQ out and put a few Magners in the fridge! 😎
OzzyPorter
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:22:11 AM
Just seen the weather forecast. It's going to be nice all week. Let's hope the hard of thinking don't see it as an opportunity to flood places like Whitby and Saltburn.
RedSteel
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:43:00 AM
I imagine the cops will have large presence at the seaside towns today. It still won't stop some of the chavs from having bbq's and group hugs in public places.


STAY HOME STAY SAFE SAVE LIVES   :jowo2: :jowo8: :jowo2:
