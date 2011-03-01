El Capitan

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:28:12 PM » I quite enjoyed it. Does well for 93 does Liz

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:17:43 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:25:27 AM So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:



Princess Diana murder

The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile

James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father

The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation

Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding

The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'





Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.



1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.



2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.



3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.



4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.



5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.



6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance.



You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...



As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.



It's interesting that you have a zero tolerance policy for labelling people on here paedophiles without any evidence but are happy to do so yourself when it suits your agenda.



I never labelled Prince Andrew as a paedophile, and he doesn't post on here as far as I am aware.



What do you think about his BBC interview? You know the one I mean - the one where the Queen stripped him of his royal duties just a few hours after it went out...



Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:07:32 PM »

I suggest it is based on nothing except your wanting to believe that he did no wrong....because he is a Royal.



Did you see that interview. It was one of the most uncomfortable viewings ever. It was a good job that Epstein "took his own life"



Posts: 16 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:28:32 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:25:02 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:18:30 PM What a stirring, inspirational, heartfelt speech from a truly remarkable lady.



Invoking the wartime spirit was both historic and poignant. I can't pick a fault with it. We are lucky to have her strength of character and experience leading us.



Do you honestly think that she wrote that speech



She has a private secretary and a whole host of advisers who write this stuff

Do YOU honestly think she doesnt have the intellectual capacity to write or at least edit and approve that speech?



Posts: 8 133 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:28:32 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:25:02 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:18:30 PM What a stirring, inspirational, heartfelt speech from a truly remarkable lady.



Invoking the wartime spirit was both historic and poignant. I can't pick a fault with it. We are lucky to have her strength of character and experience leading us.



Do you honestly think that she wrote that speech



She has a private secretary and a whole host of advisers who write this stuff

Do YOU honestly think she doesnt have the intellectual capacity to write or at least edit and approve that speech?



She would wipe the floor with any polytechnic/provincial university lecturer. Regardless of her being queen, give respect to your elders and betters. A lifetime of learned wisdom - life wise, not book smart

Surely she has her people to do the floor wiping



Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #63 on: Today at 12:56:11 AM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:03:00 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:06:18 AM I've noticed you preaching against the Tories plenty which suggests to me that you are left wing and as such have no time for the royal family either. It's a common link. It's like a badge of honour to Diss the royal family amongst the left. I've witnessed it plenty of times.

Google 'Gramsci' to see how far left he is

Mad as a frog as well like

Have you ever seen our poster Leon Trotsky and we used to have this fella called Lenin. By your reckoning they are both posters from the far left.



Google 'Gramsci' to see how far left he is



Mad as a frog as well like





Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #64 on: Today at 08:10:30 AM » Some recent figures for you then. As you may or may not know, this 'public money' that a few of you have been talking about actually comes from what is called The Crown Estate which is profits from all of the Queens assets, mainly property and land. She takes 25% of that each year.



The latest accounts from 2019/20 show that she took £82 million. This money did not go to the Queen herself, more to the cost of her carrying out her public duties throughout the year, call it expenses if you like.



The rest of the money, some £246 million, is fed back into the government. The Queen also has her own estate which is the Duchy of Lancaster which brought in profits of circa £20 million this year according to accounts. She uses this money to fund the rest of the royal family excluding Prince Charles and his children who use profits from the estate of Prince Charles himself, namely the Duchy of Cornwall.



Incidentally, both Prince Charles and the Queen voluntarily pay tax. Recent figures show this to be around £5 million per year EACH. In addition to this each member of the royal family have private income and do not solely rely on support from The Queen and Prince Charles.



One must also consider the money that the royal family makes for the country from tourism which is rumoured to be around £400 million but for the sake of this debate I'll happily remove this figure as I've already quote clearly rubbished the notion that the taxpayer pays for the upkeep of our Royal Family.



Posts: 3 405 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #65 on: Today at 08:18:27 AM »



anyone who say's otherwise can meet me in the car park of The Merlin for a 2-metre-apart-roll-around



