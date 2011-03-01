The Queens Speech today

El Capitan
Posts: 40 857


« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:28:12 PM »
I quite enjoyed it. Does well for 93 does Liz  :like:
OzzyPorter
Posts: 169


« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:29:27 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:20:30 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:17:43 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:25:27 AM
So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:  

Princess Diana murder
The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile
James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father
The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation
Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding
The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'


Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.

1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.

2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.

3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.

4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.

5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.

6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance.


You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...  monkey :basil:

As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.

JJB  :chrisk:




 

It's interesting that you have a zero tolerance policy for labelling people on here paedophiles without any evidence but are happy to do so yourself when it suits your agenda.

Secondly, as a Royalist I have done a lot of reading on the Diana situation and if you think that a royal family with every possible organisation at its disposal would choose to have her killed in a car crash in full public view then you need to have a sit down and have a very stern word with yourself. 😂
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:35:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 03:55:35 PM
If Schellenberg wasnt one of your accounts I will eat my fucking hat  jc

I hope you're hungry......
CapsDave
Posts: 4 487


« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:51:28 PM »
 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 814



« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:56:05 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:29:27 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:20:30 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:17:43 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:25:27 AM
So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:  

Princess Diana murder
The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile
James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father
The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation
Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding
The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'


Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.

1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.

2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.

3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.

4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.

5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.

6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance.


You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...  monkey :basil:

As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.

JJB  :chrisk:




 

It's interesting that you have a zero tolerance policy for labelling people on here paedophiles without any evidence but are happy to do so yourself when it suits your agenda.

Secondly, as a Royalist I have done a lot of reading on the Diana situation and if you think that a royal family with every possible organisation at its disposal would choose to have her killed in a car crash in full public view then you need to have a sit down and have a very stern word with yourself. 😂

I never labelled Prince Andrew as a paedophile, and he doesn't post on here as far as I am aware.

What do you think about his BBC interview? You know the one I mean - the one where the Queen stripped him of his royal duties just a few hours after it went out...

Gramsci
Posts: 8 133



« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:07:32 PM »
Ozzy doesn't think Andrew did any wrong but it is "just his Opinion" - based on what exactly? What has informed your opinion?
I suggest it is based on nothing except your wanting to believe that he did no wrong....because he is a Royal.

Did you see that interview. It was one of the most uncomfortable viewings ever. It was a good job that Epstein "took his own life" 

Artois

Posts: 34


« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 PM »
Ozzy is a clown  :unlike:
Don pepe

Posts: 16


« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:28:32 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:25:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:18:30 PM
What a stirring, inspirational, heartfelt speech from a truly remarkable lady.

Invoking the wartime spirit was both historic and poignant. I can't pick a fault with it. We are lucky to have her strength of character and experience leading us.

Do you honestly think that she wrote that speech  lost

She has a private secretary and a whole host of advisers who write this stuff  souey

Do YOU honestly think she doesnt have the intellectual capacity to write or at least edit and approve that speech?

She would wipe the floor with any polytechnic/provincial university lecturer. Regardless of her being queen, give respect to your elders and betters. A lifetime of learned wisdom - life wise, not book smart
Gramsci
Posts: 8 133



« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:15:31 PM »
yeah OK mate, I'll do what you say  charles
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 283



« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:22:17 PM »
The queen. Dear me. Tug your forelock. Quite quaint that people care
Gramsci
Posts: 8 133



« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:28:32 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:25:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:18:30 PM
What a stirring, inspirational, heartfelt speech from a truly remarkable lady.

Invoking the wartime spirit was both historic and poignant. I can't pick a fault with it. We are lucky to have her strength of character and experience leading us.

Do you honestly think that she wrote that speech  lost

She has a private secretary and a whole host of advisers who write this stuff  souey

Do YOU honestly think she doesnt have the intellectual capacity to write or at least edit and approve that speech?

She would wipe the floor with any polytechnic/provincial university lecturer. Regardless of her being queen, give respect to your elders and betters. A lifetime of learned wisdom - life wise, not book smart

Surely she has her people to do the floor wiping  mcl

Love that mate, "Life wise, not book smart".....catchy that....I'll remember that for future use 
Don pepe

Posts: 16


« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:42:26 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:27:53 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:28:32 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:25:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:18:30 PM
What a stirring, inspirational, heartfelt speech from a truly remarkable lady.

Invoking the wartime spirit was both historic and poignant. I can't pick a fault with it. We are lucky to have her strength of character and experience leading us.

Do you honestly think that she wrote that speech  lost

She has a private secretary and a whole host of advisers who write this stuff  souey

Do YOU honestly think she doesnt have the intellectual capacity to write or at least edit and approve that speech?

She would wipe the floor with any polytechnic/provincial university lecturer. Regardless of her being queen, give respect to your elders and betters. A lifetime of learned wisdom - life wise, not book smart

Surely she has her people to do the floor wiping  mcl

Love that mate, "Life wise, not book smart".....catchy that....I'll remember that for future use 

I doubt you will. Unless you write it in your form book. I respect the person, not the institution
towz
Posts: 7 797


« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:51:30 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 11:42:26 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:27:53 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:28:32 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:25:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:18:30 PM
What a stirring, inspirational, heartfelt speech from a truly remarkable lady.

Invoking the wartime spirit was both historic and poignant. I can't pick a fault with it. We are lucky to have her strength of character and experience leading us.

Do you honestly think that she wrote that speech  lost

She has a private secretary and a whole host of advisers who write this stuff  souey

Do YOU honestly think she doesnt have the intellectual capacity to write or at least edit and approve that speech?

She would wipe the floor with any polytechnic/provincial university lecturer. Regardless of her being queen, give respect to your elders and betters. A lifetime of learned wisdom - life wise, not book smart

Surely she has her people to do the floor wiping  mcl

Love that mate, "Life wise, not book smart".....catchy that....I'll remember that for future use 

I doubt you will. Unless you write it in your form book. I respect the person, not the institution

Bob, give it a rest
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 023



« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:56:11 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:03:00 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:06:18 AM
I've noticed you preaching against the Tories plenty which suggests to me that you are left wing and as such have no time for the royal family either. It's a common link. It's like a badge of honour to Diss the royal family amongst the left. I've witnessed it plenty of times.

Google 'Gramsci' to see how far left he is

Mad as a frog as well like

 :ukfist:

Have you ever seen our poster Leon Trotsky and we used to have this fella called Lenin. By your reckoning they are both posters from the far left.
