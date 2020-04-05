OzzyPorter

Posts: 168 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #51 on: Today at 08:29:27 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 08:20:30 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 06:17:43 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:25:27 AM So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:



Princess Diana murder

The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile

James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father

The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation

Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding

The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'





Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.



1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.



2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.



3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.



4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.



5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.



6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance.



You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...



As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.



It's interesting that you have a zero tolerance policy for labelling people on here paedophiles without any evidence but are happy to do so yourself when it suits your agenda.



It's interesting that you have a zero tolerance policy for labelling people on here paedophiles without any evidence but are happy to do so yourself when it suits your agenda.

Secondly, as a Royalist I have done a lot of reading on the Diana situation and if you think that a royal family with every possible organisation at its disposal would choose to have her killed in a car crash in full public view then you need to have a sit down and have a very stern word with yourself. 😂