Posts: 168 The Queens Speech today « on: Today at 07:14:26 AM » It's always nice to hear from Her Royal Majesty and it gives the nation a boost when she speaks out. It is rumoured her speech will include encouraging self discipline and resolve.



I can't remember her giving too many speeches outside of the ones at Christmas. The only times i remember this happening was at her Coronation Jubilee, Iraq War and Princess Diana's death. Any more?



Posts: 8 130 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:49:54 AM » Do you reckon she will put her hand in her pocket and help out the NHS?

I mean she could sell the odd bit of that pointless bling and maybe the odd castle or two and fund a new hospital or three.

"do the right thing and keep each other safe" - we need more than words - now is the time for her to accept that she is sat on billions of pounds of assets, whereby donating some of those huge assets would make no difference to her quality of life, yet would make a huge difference to a lot of other people's lives.



Will have absolutely nothing worthwhile to say. Dont need another cheerleader at this point more than enough of those around already

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:54:00 AM » I get it gramsci. You are a far left royal family hating rebel. No need to ram it down our throats at every opportunity.



The Royal family brings in a lot more than it costs to keep them safe. They have enormous wealth of their own and they do indeed donate millions of pounds to charity each year but that would not fit your agenda would it.

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:55:10 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:14:26 AM I can't remember her giving too many speeches outside of the ones at Christmas. The only times i remember this happening was at her Coronation Jubilee, Iraq War and Princess Diana's death. Any more?

I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.



I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.



I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.

Posts: 168 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:55:52 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 07:53:20 AM

Will have absolutely nothing worthwhile to say. Dont need another cheerleader at this point more than enough of those around already

I disagree. It will give the nation a boost and inspire people to help each other even more. That is no bad thing in troubled times like these.

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:57:38 AM »



I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.





I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.

See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs to protect them and those particular items will have been passed on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.



See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs to protect them and those particular items will have been passed on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.

The world never has been an equal place and it never will be. To suggest that the monarch of this nation be as wealthy as the rest of us is pure fantasy I'm afraid.

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:03:17 AM »



I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.





I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.

See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs them and those particular items will have been passes on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.

See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs them and those particular items will have been passes on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.

Well if you accept her as your inspiration then good for you and you should carry on but there is a majority of people in this country who resent awarded, i.e. unearned, wealth, power and privilege.



Well if you accept her as your inspiration then good for you and you should carry on but there is a majority of people in this country who resent awarded, i.e. unearned, wealth, power and privilege.

But of course the Royal Family bring in a lot of tourism, eh...

Posts: 8 130 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:04:09 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:54:00 AM I get it gramsci. You are a far left royal family hating rebel. No need to ram it down our throats at every opportunity.



The Royal family brings in a lot more than it costs to keep them safe. They have enormous wealth of their own and they do indeed donate millions of pounds to charity each year but that would not fit your agenda would it.





How long have you been on the board mate - where else have I rammed anything about the royal family down your throat?



The simple equation is this fella - they have accrued enormous wealth - they have enormous wealth - the government rhetoric is that we must all do our bit right now - that goes for them too - give up some of your wealth for the health of your subjects



How is that ramming anything down anyone's throats? How does that make me 'a royal family hating rebel'?

They have the wealth, the nation needs it right now. There is no agenda there apart from one that is based on everyone doing their bit.







How long have you been on the board mate - where else have I rammed anything about the royal family down your throat?

The simple equation is this fella - they have accrued enormous wealth - they have enormous wealth - the government rhetoric is that we must all do our bit right now - that goes for them too - give up some of your wealth for the health of your subjects

How is that ramming anything down anyone's throats? How does that make me 'a royal family hating rebel'?

They have the wealth, the nation needs it right now. There is no agenda there apart from one that is based on everyone doing their bit.

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:06:18 AM » I've noticed you preaching against the Tories plenty which suggests to me that you are left wing and as such have no time for the royal family either. It's a common link. It's like a badge of honour to Diss the royal family amongst the left. I've witnessed it plenty of times.

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:11:05 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:06:18 AM I've noticed you preaching against the Tories plenty which suggests to me that you are left wing and as such have no time for the royal family either. It's a common link. It's like a badge of honour to Diss the royal family amongst the left. I've witnessed it plenty of times.

"Diss the royal family" - as a badge of honour? What the fuck are you on about? I tend to base my opinions on more than badges of honour.

"Diss the royal family" - as a badge of honour? What the fuck are you on about? I tend to base my opinions on more than badges of honour.



"Diss the royal family" - as a badge of honour? What the fuck are you on about? I tend to base my opinions on more than badges of honour.

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:12:21 AM » Plenty of right winger turning on the royals and the queen in particular about this, was reading the daily mail comments section yesterday on the subject, normally a place that make this board look like a Labour Party gathering and there was a large majority of negative post about her doing a speech.

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:13:06 AM » I disagree. It's a common trait of the left. It's like it gives them VIP access to the cool club.

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:13:51 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:12:21 AM Plenty of right winger turning on the royals and the queen in particular about this, was reading the daily mail comments section yesterday on the subject, normally a place that make this board look like a Labour Party gathering and there was a large majority of negative post about her doing a speech.

There's idiots on all sides of the political spectrum.



There's idiots on all sides of the political spectrum.

Posts: 8 130 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:24:15 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:13:06 AM I disagree. It's a common trait of the left. It's like it gives them VIP access to the cool club.



Mate you have come on here full of opinions on how Steve should run his board and made plenty of claims about what is right and what is wrong and come out with shite like "it is insulting to the mentally handicapped" yet you seem unable to grasp the idea that the terms you use may well be insulting to those who you think you are defending.



The left are interested in 'VIP access to the cool club" - what an absolute load of fucking nonsense.



You appear to like to pigeon hole people - "the left are this or the left are that" - "you hate Tories so it must mean this" - you call people idiots because they have an issue with the Queen making a speech - your reductionism suggests that any debate with you would be a bit of a low level slog mate.







Mate you have come on here full of opinions on how Steve should run his board and made plenty of claims about what is right and what is wrong and come out with shite like "it is insulting to the mentally handicapped" yet you seem unable to grasp the idea that the terms you use may well be insulting to those who you think you are defending.

The left are interested in 'VIP access to the cool club" - what an absolute load of fucking nonsense.

You appear to like to pigeon hole people - "the left are this or the left are that" - "you hate Tories so it must mean this" - you call people idiots because they have an issue with the Queen making a speech - your reductionism suggests that any debate with you would be a bit of a low level slog mate.

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:30:46 AM »



Mate you have come on here full of opinions on how Steve should run his board and made plenty of claims about what is right and what is wrong and come out with shite like "it is insulting to the mentally handicapped" yet you seem unable to grasp the idea that the terms you use may well be insulting to those who you think you are defending.



The left are interested in 'VIP access to the cool club" - what an absolute load of fucking nonsense.



You appear to like to pigeon hole people - "the left are this or the left are that" - "you hate Tories so it must mean this" - you call people idiots because they have an issue with the Queen making a speech - your reductionism suggests that any debate with you would be a bit of a low level slog mate.









Mate you have come on here full of opinions on how Steve should run his board and made plenty of claims about what is right and what is wrong and come out with shite like "it is insulting to the mentally handicapped" yet you seem unable to grasp the idea that the terms you use may well be insulting to those who you think you are defending.The left are interested in 'VIP access to the cool club" - what an absolute load of fucking nonsense.You appear to like to pigeon hole people - "the left are this or the left are that" - "you hate Tories so it must mean this" - you call people idiots because they have an issue with the Queen making a speech - your reductionism suggests that any debate with you would be a bit of a low level slog mate.

Is a forum not about proffering opinions?



I've asked you what term you deem acceptable but you have not responded.



It's not nonsense. I've witnesses it first hand and I believe what i see with my own eyes.



Nobody is asking you to debate with me.



Is a forum not about proffering opinions?

I've asked you what term you deem acceptable but you have not responded.

It's not nonsense. I've witnesses it first hand and I believe what i see with my own eyes.

Nobody is asking you to debate with me.

Why are you getting so upset? Just because I don't agree with you?

Posts: 8 130 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #17 on: Today at 08:40:46 AM »



Maybe we just agree to disagree, I get you seem to think the Royal family have this right to lecture us on stuff and you seem to want to take solace in that - that is fine. Me, I will listen to what she has to say, but suspect that the hypocrisy of what she has to say will stick in my throat. Fundamentally we seem to think differently about life and again that is fine. But your quick pigeon holing of posters points to hard slogs in a debate, so maybe we just keep our chat to footy. I wish you and yours well fella

I am not getting upset at all mate. Your response to my initial reply to your post about the Queen went a long way in me forming an opinion about what kind of debate you and I would have - one where you adopt a reactionary position to anything said that is vaguely "left" as you would call it. Those kind of debates are not about mutual exchange of ideas, they are, like I said before, a hard low level slog.

Maybe we just agree to disagree, I get you seem to think the Royal family have this right to lecture us on stuff and you seem to want to take solace in that - that is fine. Me, I will listen to what she has to say, but suspect that the hypocrisy of what she has to say will stick in my throat. Fundamentally we seem to think differently about life and again that is fine. But your quick pigeon holing of posters points to hard slogs in a debate, so maybe we just keep our chat to footy. I wish you and yours well fella

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:44:48 AM » Very fair response Gramsci. I am a royalist by nature so get a little defensive of them when I see, what I believe to be, unjust criticism. Apologies if I overstepped the mark.

👍



Posts: 8 130 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:58:02 AM »

It's actually clear from that response that you have respect for people, so nice one thanks







No need to apologise to me mate. We each have our views and hopefully we respect the reasons for why we have formed those views.

It's actually clear from that response that you have respect for people, so nice one thanks

Mountain KingPosts: 9 813 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:25:27 AM » So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:



Princess Diana murder

The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile

James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father

The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation

Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding

The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'

Posts: 8 130 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:27:50 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:25:27 AM So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:



Princess Diana murder

The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile

James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father

The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation

Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding

The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'





.....and their collusion with Nazis before and during the 2nd World War

.....and their collusion with Nazis before and during the 2nd World War

Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:37:42 AM »



Princess Diana murder

The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile

James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father

The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation

Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding

The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'





.....and their collusion with Nazis before and during the 2nd World War



.....and their collusion with Nazis before and during the 2nd World War

should we then turn to the cost of repairs for their humble abode? State Grant increased by 66% to help pay for the £369 000 000 cost to "upgrade the Palace"



From the Commons Select Committee 2014, before the repairs were even muted:



First, the Household spent more than it took in. Net expenditure (£33.3m) was greater than the Grant (£31 million) in 2012-13. The Household had to draw down £2.3 million from its £3.3 million Reserve Fund, leaving a balance of only £1.0 million at 31 March 2013, a historically low level of contingency.



The Household needs to get better at planning and managing its budgets for the longer term  and the Treasury should be more actively involved in reviewing what the Household is doing.



Second, the Household is not looking after nationally important heritage properties adequately. Back in March 2012, 39% of the Royal estate was assessed as below what the Household deemed to be an acceptable condition. Now it is likely to be worse, with some properties in a dangerous or deteriorating condition.



The Household must get a much firmer grip on how it plans to address its maintenance backlog. It has not even costed the repair works needed to bring the estate back to an acceptable condition, and the Treasury did not require an estimate. Again, the Treasury has an oversight role here. should we then turn to the cost of repairs for their humble abode? State Grant increased by 66% to help pay for the £369 000 000 cost to "upgrade the Palace"From the Commons Select Committee 2014, before the repairs were even muted: Logged

Posts: 9 038 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:46:06 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:25:27 AM So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:



Princess Diana murder

The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile

James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father

The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation

Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding

The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'



I THINK THAT AS SHUT HIM UP STEVE I THINK THAT AS SHUT HIM UP STEVE Logged

Posts: 168 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:52:33 AM » Give me chance I've just logged back on.



Some interesting and challenging points tete Gramsci and Steve. I'll get back to you when I have some free time later 👍 Logged

Posts: 4 917 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #25 on: Today at 09:54:28 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 08:03:17 AM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:57:38 AM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 07:55:10 AM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:14:26 AM I can't remember her giving too many speeches outside of the ones at Christmas. The only times i remember this happening was at her Coronation Jubilee, Iraq War and Princess Diana's death. Any more?



I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.





I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.

See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs them and those particular items will have been passes on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.

See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs them and those particular items will have been passes on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.

Well if you accept her as your inspiration then good for you and you should carry on but there is a majority of people in this country who resent awarded, i.e. unearned, wealth, power and privilege.



But of course the Royal Family bring in a lot of tourism, eh...

Well if you accept her as your inspiration then good for you and you should carry on but there is a majority of people in this country who resent awarded, i.e. unearned, wealth, power and privilege.But of course the Royal Family bring in a lot of tourism, eh...

Thing is Steve, btw I was no fan of them, if we sold the property and spread the wealth around the country we would only end up with enough to pay a months mobile bill and maybe get 2 pints from the change. Thing is Steve, btw I was no fan of them, if we sold the property and spread the wealth around the country we would only end up with enough to pay a months mobile bill and maybe get 2 pints from the change. Logged

Posts: 11 239Once in every lifetime Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #26 on: Today at 09:54:55 AM » Diana mustered by the establishment for knowing too much

Savile best buds with Charles and Andrew. Who knows how many kids those two had.

Andrew and Epstein, its like what Kylie and Robbie said in their song, dont mind doing it for the kids. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Posts: 9 038 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #27 on: Today at 09:56:31 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:54:55 AM Diana mustered by the establishment for knowing too much

Savile best buds with Charles and Andrew. Who knows how many kids those two had.

Andrew and Epstein, its like what Kylie and Robbie said in their song, dont mind doing it for the kids.

I AM SURE JJB WILL HAVE A GOOD ANSWER TO THAT I AM SURE JJB WILL HAVE A GOOD ANSWER TO THAT Logged

Posts: 4 917 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #30 on: Today at 10:05:09 AM » Diana wasn't killed.

It was a car accident.

If they wanted to off her, they could have done it no.probs without trace, I.e. poison that gives heart attacks.

Andy McNabb commented i recall years back.

And said those methods could have been used.

Car accident is too messy and too much could go wrong.

If they all had seat belts on they most likely woukd have survived, one did. So sorry it's bull shit.

Mountain KingPosts: 9 813 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #31 on: Today at 12:45:54 PM » Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 10:05:09 AM Diana wasn't killed.

It was a car accident.

If they wanted to off her, they could have done it no.probs without trace, I.e. poison that gives heart attacks.

Andy McNabb commented i recall years back.

And said those methods could have been used.

Car accident is too messy and too much could go wrong.

If they all had seat belts on they most likely woukd have survived, one did. So sorry it's bull shit.





That's a fair point, but there's just too much evidence to suggest it was a straightforward car crash. Far too many compelling questions that more than suggest it was definitely no accident.



Have a watch of this and see what you think...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bojt-clazxM

That's a fair point, but there's just too much evidence to suggest it was a straightforward car crash. Far too many compelling questions that more than suggest it was definitely no accident.Have a watch of this and see what you think... Logged

Posts: 13 437 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #32 on: Today at 02:44:55 PM »



In Thailand, lèse majesté is criminalized by Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code. It is illegal to defame, insult, or threaten the king, queen, heir-apparent, or regent. The lèse-majesté law has been on the statute books since 1908. The punishment is three to fifteen years of imprisonment per count and has been described as the "world's harshest lèse majesté law" and "possibly the strictest criminal-defamation law anywhere.



There is no legal definition, however, of what actions constitute lèse majesté, and there is plenty of room for interpretation. The Supreme Court decided that the law also applies to any previous monarchs. Criticism of any privy council member also raised the question. Even "attempting" to commit lèse majesté, and making sarcastic comment about the King's pet have been prosecuted for lèse majesté.







Just imagine jail time for taking the piss out of someone's cat.



I WONDER IF THE UK SHOULD TREAT ITS ROYALTY LIKE, SAY, THAILAND. ANYONE HAVE ANY INSIGHT ON THE TWO DIFFERENT CULTURES?In Thailand, lèse majesté is criminalized by Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code. It is illegal to defame, insult, or threaten the king, queen, heir-apparent, or regent. The lèse-majesté law has been on the statute books since 1908. The punishment is three to fifteen years of imprisonment per count and has been described as the "world's harshest lèse majesté law" and "possibly the strictest criminal-defamation law anywhere.There is no legal definition, however, of what actions constitute lèse majesté, and there is plenty of room for interpretation. The Supreme Court decided that the law also applies to any previous monarchs. Criticism of any privy council member also raised the question. Even "attempting" to commit lèse majesté, and making sarcastic comment about the King's pet have been prosecuted for lèse majesté.Just imagine jail time for taking the piss out of someone's cat. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

Posts: 4 479 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #34 on: Today at 03:55:35 PM » If Schellenberg wasnt one of your accounts I will eat my fucking hat Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Posts: 11 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #35 on: Today at 04:35:54 PM » Not a royalist but I do have respect, if you can call it that, for the Queen. Its a positive she addressed the country in times of crisis as the act alone conveys the gravity of the situation. Plus, she has lived through huge changes in this country in her lifetime and so her thoughts are worth hearing on that alone.



No point selling off the family jewels for minimal effect dust to sate the envy and bitterness of the plebs



Phew thats betterPosts: 6 555Pack o cunts Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #36 on: Today at 06:03:00 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:06:18 AM I've noticed you preaching against the Tories plenty which suggests to me that you are left wing and as such have no time for the royal family either. It's a common link. It's like a badge of honour to Diss the royal family amongst the left. I've witnessed it plenty of times.



Google 'Gramsci' to see how far left he is



Mad as a frog as well like



Google 'Gramsci' to see how far left he isMad as a frog as well like Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Posts: 8 130 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #37 on: Today at 06:04:56 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:03:00 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:06:18 AM I've noticed you preaching against the Tories plenty which suggests to me that you are left wing and as such have no time for the royal family either. It's a common link. It's like a badge of honour to Diss the royal family amongst the left. I've witnessed it plenty of times.



Google 'Gramsci' to see how far left he is



Mad as a frog as well like





Google 'Gramsci' to see how far left he isMad as a frog as well like

Hello Ural, hope you are enjoying your sunny Sunday. I prefer these light touch insults such as frog....much better than the usual uncouth stuff that comes out ya gob.



Love, wellbeing and peace to you and yours lad Hello Ural, hope you are enjoying your sunny Sunday. I prefer these light touch insults such as frog....much better than the usual uncouth stuff that comes out ya gob.Love, wellbeing and peace to you and yours lad Logged

Posts: 168 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #38 on: Today at 06:17:43 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:25:27 AM So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:



Princess Diana murder

The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile

James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father

The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation

Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding

The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'





Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.



1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.



2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.



3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.



4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.



5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.



6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance.

Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance. Logged

Posts: 168 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #39 on: Today at 06:19:32 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:35:54 PM Not a royalist but I do have respect, if you can call it that, for the Queen. Its a positive she addressed the country in times of crisis as the act alone conveys the gravity of the situation. Plus, she has lived through huge changes in this country in her lifetime and so her thoughts are worth hearing on that alone.



No point selling off the family jewels for minimal effect dust to sate the envy and bitterness of the plebs



LLTQ



Some great points that many won't have even considered. 👍 Some great points that many won't have even considered. 👍 Logged

Posts: 1 468 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #40 on: Today at 08:14:07 PM » Sure we all feel better for that!



Nice touch showing us peasants an opening shot of her very nice gaff. Logged

Posts: 168 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #41 on: Today at 08:18:30 PM » What a stirring, inspirational, heartfelt speech from a truly remarkable lady.



Invoking the wartime spirit was both historic and poignant. I can't pick a fault with it. We are lucky to have her strength of character and experience leading us. Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 9 813 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #42 on: Today at 08:20:30 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 06:17:43 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:25:27 AM So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:



Princess Diana murder

The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile

James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father

The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation

Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding

The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'





Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.



1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.



2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.



3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.



4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.



5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.



6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance.



Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance.

You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...



As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.



JJB









You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.JJB Logged

Posts: 168 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #44 on: Today at 08:23:23 PM » I disagree I think the timing is perfect. We have faced the initial wave and now the worst is to come and she will have strengthened the resolve of the nation. Amazing to think she is 93 years old. Logged

Posts: 1 611 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #46 on: Today at 08:23:59 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 08:20:30 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 06:17:43 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:25:27 AM So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:



Princess Diana murder

The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile

James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father

The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation

Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding

The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'





Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.



1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.



2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.



3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.



4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.



5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.



6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance.



Apologies for the late response Steve it's been a busy day.1. If they wanted Diana dead there were a hundred more ckvert and watertight ways to get rid. Wild conspiracy theory peddled by strange people with too much time on their hands.2. Go through every single person in the public spotlight and there will be tens of thousands who have been linked at sometime or another with someone who has been accused or charged or both. A weak and straw clutching criticism in anyone's book that.3. Key word here is 'possibly'. My own opinion is that it is highly likely. Are you suggesting that a non royal and a deceased royal (by marriage) having an affair is the fault of the current royal family? Another weak criticism.4. Prince Andrew and the royal family reject all accusations. I don't believe he has done anything wrong but it's just my opinion and means nothing. Hearsay and gossip cannot be used to criticise anyone whether that is me, you or the royal family. A very weak criticism.5. Disgraceful behaviour by the council. If the instruction was given by any of the royal family then there is no excuse. Maybe it was a council jobsworth looking to gain brownie points. I don't know to much about the story so if you have any facts rather than hearsay then I'd like to see them. A weak criticism but could have a little.potential.6. Harry and Megan wedding. I don't know anything about the funding. If public funds were used to cover it in its entirety then that's wrong. I'd need to see some facts before I comment. It's good riddance to those two chancers anyway. It wouldn't surprise me if they had tried to fiddle loads of the public money. Theyre not royals anymore anyway and like I said, good riddance.

You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...



As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.



JJB











You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.JJB

What evidence is this? Please don't ask me to watch an hour long YT video full of conjecture from batshit mental loners. You've done this before with "establishment nonces" like that Carl fella and he ended up in prison. What evidence is this? Please don't ask me to watch an hour long YT video full of conjecture from batshit mental loners. You've done this before with "establishment nonces" like that Carl fella and he ended up in prison. Logged