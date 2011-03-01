|
OzzyPorter
I can't remember her giving too many speeches outside of the ones at Christmas. The only times i remember this happening was at her Coronation Jubilee, Iraq War and Princess Diana's death. Any more?
I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.
See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs to protect them and those particular items will have been passed on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.
The world never has been an equal place and it never will be. To suggest that the monarch of this nation be as wealthy as the rest of us is pure fantasy I'm afraid.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:13 AM by OzzyPorter »
OzzyPorter
I disagree. It's a common trait of the left. It's like it gives them VIP access to the cool club.
Mate you have come on here full of opinions on how Steve should run his board and made plenty of claims about what is right and what is wrong and come out with shite like "it is insulting to the mentally handicapped" yet you seem unable to grasp the idea that the terms you use may well be insulting to those who you think you are defending.
The left are interested in 'VIP access to the cool club" - what an absolute load of fucking nonsense.
You appear to like to pigeon hole people - "the left are this or the left are that" - "you hate Tories so it must mean this" - you call people idiots because they have an issue with the Queen making a speech - your reductionism suggests that any debate with you would be a bit of a low level slog mate.
Is a forum not about proffering opinions?
I've asked you what term you deem acceptable but you have not responded.
It's not nonsense. I've witnesses it first hand and I believe what i see with my own eyes.
Nobody is asking you to debate with me.
Why are you getting so upset? Just because I don't agree with you?
Gramsci
|
So Ozzy - as a Royalist, what is your opinion of the following:
Princess Diana murder
The Royal's 'friendship' with Jimmy Savile
James Hewitt possibly being Harry's father
The Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein situation
Windsor Council's disgraceful treatment of the homeless at Harry/Markle's wedding
The fact that wedding was funded from 'public money'
.....and their collusion with Nazis before and during the 2nd World War
should we then turn to the cost of repairs for their humble abode? State Grant increased by 66% to help pay for the £369 000 000 cost to "upgrade the Palace"
From the Commons Select Committee 2014, before the repairs were even muted:First, the Household spent more than it took in. Net expenditure (£33.3m) was greater than the Grant (£31 million) in 2012-13. The Household had to draw down £2.3 million from its £3.3 million Reserve Fund, leaving a balance of only £1.0 million at 31 March 2013, a historically low level of contingency.
The Household needs to get better at planning and managing its budgets for the longer term and the Treasury should be more actively involved in reviewing what the Household is doing.
Second, the Household is not looking after nationally important heritage properties adequately. Back in March 2012, 39% of the Royal estate was assessed as below what the Household deemed to be an acceptable condition. Now it is likely to be worse, with some properties in a dangerous or deteriorating condition.
The Household must get a much firmer grip on how it plans to address its maintenance backlog. It has not even costed the repair works needed to bring the estate back to an acceptable condition, and the Treasury did not require an estimate. Again, the Treasury has an oversight role here.
Billy Balfour
Billy Balfour
Sorry I've just checked. They have approx 88 billion. Divided by 66 million ? Gives over 1300 quid each.
Not life changing.
CLEM FANDANGO
|
I WONDER IF THE UK SHOULD TREAT ITS ROYALTY LIKE, SAY, THAILAND. ANYONE HAVE ANY INSIGHT ON THE TWO DIFFERENT CULTURES?
In Thailand, lèse majesté is criminalized by Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code. It is illegal to defame, insult, or threaten the king, queen, heir-apparent, or regent. The lèse-majesté law has been on the statute books since 1908. The punishment is three to fifteen years of imprisonment per count and has been described as the "world's harshest lèse majesté law" and "possibly the strictest criminal-defamation law anywhere.
There is no legal definition, however, of what actions constitute lèse majesté, and there is plenty of room for interpretation. The Supreme Court decided that the law also applies to any previous monarchs. Criticism of any privy council member also raised the question. Even "attempting" to commit lèse majesté, and making sarcastic comment about the King's pet have been prosecuted for lèse majesté.
Just imagine jail time for taking the piss out of someone's cat.
Logged
Not a royalist but I do have respect, if you can call it that, for the Queen. Its a positive she addressed the country in times of crisis as the act alone conveys the gravity of the situation. Plus, she has lived through huge changes in this country in her lifetime and so her thoughts are worth hearing on that alone.
No point selling off the family jewels for minimal effect dust to sate the envy and bitterness of the plebs
LLTQ
Ural Quntz
|
I've noticed you preaching against the Tories plenty which suggests to me that you are left wing and as such have no time for the royal family either. It's a common link. It's like a badge of honour to Diss the royal family amongst the left. I've witnessed it plenty of times.
Google 'Gramsci' to see how far left he is
Mad as a frog as well like
Logged
OzzyPorter
|
Logged
Steve Göldby
|
You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...
As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.
JJB
Logged
SmogOnTour
|
You don't believe Andrew has done any wrong...
As for Diana's murder, the evidence is so utterly compelling, you have clearly never even looked at it.
JJB
What evidence is this? Please don't ask me to watch an hour long YT video full of conjecture from batshit mental loners. You've done this before with "establishment nonces" like that Carl fella and he ended up in prison.
Logged
