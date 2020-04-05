OzzyPorter

Posts: 155 The Queens Speech today « on: Today at 07:14:26 AM » It's always nice to hear from Her Royal Majesty and it gives the nation a boost when she speaks out. It is rumoured her speech will include encouraging self discipline and resolve.



I can't remember her giving too many speeches outside of the ones at Christmas. The only times i remember this happening was at her Coronation Jubilee, Iraq War and Princess Diana's death. Any more?



Anyway it's a nice bit of history and will hopefully inspire people to continue to do the right thing and keep each other safe.

Gramsci

Posts: 8 124 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:49:54 AM » Do you reckon she will put her hand in her pocket and help out the NHS?

I mean she could sell the odd bit of that pointless bling and maybe the odd castle or two and fund a new hospital or three.

"do the right thing and keep each other safe" - we need more than words - now is the time for her to accept that she is sat on billions of pounds of assets, whereby donating some of those huge assets would make no difference to her quality of life, yet would make a huge difference to a lot of other people's lives.



Itchy_ring

Will have absolutely nothing worthwhile to say. Dont need another cheerleader at this point more than enough of those around already

OzzyPorter

Posts: 155 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:54:00 AM » I get it gramsci. You are a far left royal family hating rebel. No need to ram it down our throats at every opportunity.



The Royal family brings in a lot more than it costs to keep them safe. They have enormous wealth of their own and they do indeed donate millions of pounds to charity each year but that would not fit your agenda would it.

Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 806 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:55:10 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:14:26 AM I can't remember her giving too many speeches outside of the ones at Christmas. The only times i remember this happening was at her Coronation Jubilee, Iraq War and Princess Diana's death. Any more?



I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.



OzzyPorter

Posts: 155 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:55:52 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 07:53:20 AM

Will have absolutely nothing worthwhile to say. Dont need another cheerleader at this point more than enough of those around already

OzzyPorter

Posts: 155 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:57:38 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 07:55:10 AM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:14:26 AM I can't remember her giving too many speeches outside of the ones at Christmas. The only times i remember this happening was at her Coronation Jubilee, Iraq War and Princess Diana's death. Any more?



I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.





See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs to protect them and those particular items will have been passed on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.



Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 806 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:03:17 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:57:38 AM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 07:55:10 AM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:14:26 AM I can't remember her giving too many speeches outside of the ones at Christmas. The only times i remember this happening was at her Coronation Jubilee, Iraq War and Princess Diana's death. Any more?



I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.





See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs them and those particular items will have been passes on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.

Well if you accept her as your inspiration then good for you and you should carry on but there is a majority of people in this country who resent awarded, i.e. unearned, wealth, power and privilege.



Gramsci

Posts: 8 124 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:04:09 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:54:00 AM I get it gramsci. You are a far left royal family hating rebel. No need to ram it down our throats at every opportunity.



The Royal family brings in a lot more than it costs to keep them safe. They have enormous wealth of their own and they do indeed donate millions of pounds to charity each year but that would not fit your agenda would it.





How long have you been on the board mate - where else have I rammed anything about the royal family down your throat?



The simple equation is this fella - they have accrued enormous wealth - they have enormous wealth - the government rhetoric is that we must all do our bit right now - that goes for them too - give up some of your wealth for the health of your subjects



How is that ramming anything down anyone's throats? How does that make me 'a royal family hating rebel'?

They have the wealth, the nation needs it right now. There is no agenda there apart from one that is based on everyone doing their bit.







OzzyPorter

Gramsci

Posts: 8 124 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:11:05 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:06:18 AM I've noticed you preaching against the Tories plenty which suggests to me that you are left wing and as such have no time for the royal family either. It's a common link. It's like a badge of honour to Diss the royal family amongst the left. I've witnessed it plenty of times.

"Diss the royal family" - as a badge of honour? What the fuck are you on about? I tend to base my opinions on more than badges of honour.



Itchy_ring

OzzyPorter

OzzyPorter

Posts: 155 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:13:51 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:12:21 AM Plenty of right winger turning on the royals and the queen in particular about this, was reading the daily mail comments section yesterday on the subject, normally a place that make this board look like a Labour Party gathering and there was a large majority of negative post about her doing a speech.



Gramsci

Posts: 8 124 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:24:15 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:13:06 AM I disagree. It's a common trait of the left. It's like it gives them VIP access to the cool club.



Mate you have come on here full of opinions on how Steve should run his board and made plenty of claims about what is right and what is wrong and come out with shite like "it is insulting to the mentally handicapped" yet you seem unable to grasp the idea that the terms you use may well be insulting to those who you think you are defending.



The left are interested in 'VIP access to the cool club" - what an absolute load of fucking nonsense.



You appear to like to pigeon hole people - "the left are this or the left are that" - "you hate Tories so it must mean this" - you call people idiots because they have an issue with the Queen making a speech - your reductionism suggests that any debate with you would be a bit of a low level slog mate.







OzzyPorter

Posts: 155 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:30:46 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:24:15 AM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:13:06 AM I disagree. It's a common trait of the left. It's like it gives them VIP access to the cool club.



Mate you have come on here full of opinions on how Steve should run his board and made plenty of claims about what is right and what is wrong and come out with shite like "it is insulting to the mentally handicapped" yet you seem unable to grasp the idea that the terms you use may well be insulting to those who you think you are defending.



The left are interested in 'VIP access to the cool club" - what an absolute load of fucking nonsense.



You appear to like to pigeon hole people - "the left are this or the left are that" - "you hate Tories so it must mean this" - you call people idiots because they have an issue with the Queen making a speech - your reductionism suggests that any debate with you would be a bit of a low level slog mate.









Is a forum not about proffering opinions?



I've asked you what term you deem acceptable but you have not responded.



It's not nonsense. I've witnesses it first hand and I believe what i see with my own eyes.



Nobody is asking you to debate with me.



Gramsci

Posts: 8 124 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #17 on: Today at 08:40:46 AM »



Maybe we just agree to disagree, I get you seem to think the Royal family have this right to lecture us on stuff and you seem to want to take solace in that - that is fine. Me, I will listen to what she has to say, but suspect that the hypocrisy of what she has to say will stick in my throat. Fundamentally we seem to think differently about life and again that is fine. But your quick pigeon holing of posters points to hard slogs in a debate, so maybe we just keep our chat to footy. I wish you and yours well fella

OzzyPorter

Posts: 155 Re: The Queens Speech today « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:44:48 AM » Very fair response Gramsci. I am a royalist by nature so get a little defensive of them when I see, what I believe to be, unjust criticism. Apologies if I overstepped the mark.



