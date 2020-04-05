|
OzzyPorter
I can't remember her giving too many speeches outside of the ones at Christmas. The only times i remember this happening was at her Coronation Jubilee, Iraq War and Princess Diana's death. Any more?
I remember a few years ago when she sat in Parliament in a golden throne wearing a gazillion pound crown on her head and lectured the country about austerity.
See my point above Steve. The royal family makes more money than it costs to protect them and those particular items will have been passed on to her when she succeeded the throne. She did not go to the bank and take out our money.
The world never has been an equal place and it never will be. To suggest that the monarch of this nation be as wealthy as the rest of us is pure fantasy I'm afraid.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:13 AM by OzzyPorter »
Logged
OzzyPorter
I disagree. It's a common trait of the left. It's like it gives them VIP access to the cool club.
Mate you have come on here full of opinions on how Steve should run his board and made plenty of claims about what is right and what is wrong and come out with shite like "it is insulting to the mentally handicapped" yet you seem unable to grasp the idea that the terms you use may well be insulting to those who you think you are defending.
The left are interested in 'VIP access to the cool club" - what an absolute load of fucking nonsense.
You appear to like to pigeon hole people - "the left are this or the left are that" - "you hate Tories so it must mean this" - you call people idiots because they have an issue with the Queen making a speech - your reductionism suggests that any debate with you would be a bit of a low level slog mate.
Is a forum not about proffering opinions?
I've asked you what term you deem acceptable but you have not responded.
It's not nonsense. I've witnesses it first hand and I believe what i see with my own eyes.
Nobody is asking you to debate with me.
Why are you getting so upset? Just because I don't agree with you?
Logged
