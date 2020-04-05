WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED

April 05, 2020, 02:12:45 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED  (Read 224 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 159


« on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 PM »
Because if they were, technically their contracts would have been nullified. Therefore when football starts again they'd be free agents.

They are paid not to breach their contract.

And just while we're educating some of you, earning good money doesn't make you greedy. Stop peddling that communist bullshit. The Premier League alone contribute £3.3 BILLION a year in taxes.






Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
Posts: 2 214


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:51 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52156758

 
nekder365
Posts: 383


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:10:30 AM »
I was all for them being furloughed but when i heard about the tax payments i kinda changed my mind.
Im not itk about where tax payments go and how (just pay mine) so surely the amount talked about would leave a hole in the Govts finances.
Bob you probably know more about it would that be the case?
nekder365
Posts: 383


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:18:28 AM »
i dont mean that the answer is yes you know more than me! I mean about the hole in finances etc? :)
El Capitan
Posts: 40 835


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:34:21 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:56:51 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52156758

 



Shut up and let Bob educate you  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 280


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:28:29 PM »
Hopefully this crisis might cause enormous financial difficulties to the likes of FIFA,EUAFA and the Pemier League. I hope it destroys the lot. Football can then be reset without the mountains of money.
