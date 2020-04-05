WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 05, 2020, 10:48:04 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED (Read 156 times) Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 159 WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED « on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 PM » Because if they were, technically their contracts would have been nullified. Therefore when football starts again they'd be free agents.They are paid not to breach their contract. And just while we're educating some of you, earning good money doesn't make you greedy. Stop peddling that communist bullshit. The Premier League alone contribute £3.3 BILLION a year in taxes. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China BoroPE Offline Posts: 2 214 Re: WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:51 AM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52156758 Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 383 Re: WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:10:30 AM » I was all for them being furloughed but when i heard about the tax payments i kinda changed my mind.Im not itk about where tax payments go and how (just pay mine) so surely the amount talked about would leave a hole in the Govts finances.Bob you probably know more about it would that be the case? Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 383 Re: WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:18:28 AM » i dont mean that the answer is yes you know more than me! I mean about the hole in finances etc? :) Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 40 831 Re: WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:34:21 AM » Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:56:51 AMhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52156758 Shut up and let Bob educate you Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...