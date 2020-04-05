WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 05, 2020, 07:06:05 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED (Read 71 times) Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 159 WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED « on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 PM » Because if they were, technically their contracts would have been nullified. Therefore when football starts again they'd be free agents.They are paid not to breach their contract. And just while we're educating some of you, earning good money doesn't make you greedy. Stop peddling that communist bullshit. The Premier League alone contribute £3.3 BILLION a year in taxes. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China BoroPE Offline Posts: 2 214 Re: WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:51 AM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52156758 Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...