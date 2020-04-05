WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED

April 05, 2020, 07:06:05 AM
WHY FOOTBALLERS DONT GET FURLOUGHED  (Read 71 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 159


« on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 PM »
Because if they were, technically their contracts would have been nullified. Therefore when football starts again they'd be free agents.

They are paid not to breach their contract.

And just while we're educating some of you, earning good money doesn't make you greedy. Stop peddling that communist bullshit. The Premier League alone contribute £3.3 BILLION a year in taxes.






Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
Posts: 2 214


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:51 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52156758

 
