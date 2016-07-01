Theyve agreed to a 30% pay cut .., meanwhile in Barcelona and Turin.
In saying that all high earners in the private and public sectors should be taking a hit, including the MPs who have just received a pay increase to around £81k, excluding expenses
Even people who are still doing their job?
Footballers aren't playing so aren't really "working". Same goes for many of the clubs' staff. So a reduction would make some sense.
MPs, nurses, police, firemen, supermarket workers and many more either essential roles or able to continue working remotely are still doing exactly what they did before. Restaurant workers, retail store employees, airline staff etc aren't.
Why should people carrying out business as usual get a cut? Just cutting it because they get paid a lot is a bollocks argument. There should be alignment between the amount they can still do their job and the % of pay they still receive.
That said, in some cases execs etc have taken pay cuts to help fund reductions for others who have been affected in their firms. That's good - but shouldn't be mandatory.