Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough

April 05, 2020, 05:28:44 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough  (Read 240 times)
Hugo First
« on: Yesterday at 09:21:03 PM »
While multi millionaire players continue getting full wages
UTB
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:24:44 PM »
Theyve agreed to a 30% pay cut .., meanwhile in Barcelona and Turin.

In saying that all high earners in the private and public sectors should be taking a hit, including the MPs who have just received a pay increase to around £81k, excluding expenses
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:24:48 PM »
I think this less about multi-millionaires vs ordinary folk.  Isn't this about the club taking advantage of the furlough scheme?

 :pd:

That is, they get 80% of wages funded by the tax payer and top up the other 20%.  The employees get 100% of pay but Liverpool pay only 20%.

Still stinks but they are not necessarily shitting on their staff.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:30:37 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:24:44 PM
Theyve agreed to a 30% pay cut .., meanwhile in Barcelona and Turin.

In saying that all high earners in the private and public sectors should be taking a hit, including the MPs who have just received a pay increase to around £81k, excluding expenses

Even people who are still doing their job?

 :pd:

Footballers aren't playing so aren't really "working".  Same goes for many of the clubs' staff.  So a reduction would make some sense.

MPs, nurses, police, firemen, supermarket workers and many more either essential roles or able to continue working remotely are still doing exactly what they did before.  Restaurant workers, retail store employees, airline staff etc aren't. 

Why should people carrying out business as usual get a cut?  Just cutting it because they get paid a lot is a bollocks argument.  There should be alignment between the amount they can still do their job and the % of pay they still receive.

That said, in some cases execs etc have taken pay cuts to help fund reductions for others who have been affected in their firms.  That's good - but shouldn't be mandatory.

 oleary
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:35:18 PM »
Slagging the footballers is a red herring that lets the clubs of the hook, These clubs earn millions are generally owned by billionaires yet want the government to pay a few hundred people who in totally probably earn less than their next big signing
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:36:39 PM »
30% of minimum wage is a bit different to the same % off £100,000 per week.

Not a communist but at this awful time for many, the poor should be looked after by the rich, and everyone should be affected.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:38:45 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:36:39 PM
30% of minimum wage is a bit different to the same % off £100,000 per week.

Not a communist but at this awful time for many, the poor should be looked after by the rich, and everyone should be affected.


The "30% off minimum wage cases "are being covered by the furlough plan - aren't they?

So a safety net has already been put in place.

Or is that a wrong interpretation?

 :pd:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:49:52 PM »
You are talking solely about football when it is a tiny % of those queuing up for universal credit.

Re football some clubs will be in serious trouble with and without the furloughing of low paid staff
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:57:09 PM »
Another point, what if Sky and BT declare Force Majeure?

Probably wreck the game as we know it
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:57:09 PM
Another point, what if Sky and BT declare Force Majeure?

Probably wreck the game as we know it

A resetting of football would be good thing.

- Reduce the ridiculous amount of money swilling about in the game - reduce TV money, pay, transfers, ticket prices etc.
- Kick the parasitic agents to the fucking curb.
- More fairly share money across the leagues/clubs to ensure sustainability.

 :jowo5:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:07:06 PM »
100%  :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:42:43 PM »
Nothing is going to change, as soon as this virus has settled down it will be back as before, the only thing that would change the game would be if people stopped paying for sky sports, but that wont happen either.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:44:58 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:42:43 PM
Nothing is going to change, as soon as this virus has settled down it will be back as before, the only thing that would change the game would be if people stopped paying for sky sports, but that wont happen either.

CAPSDAVELAND - WHERE HOPE AND JOY GO TO DIE.

 oleary
Itchy_ring
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:08:21 AM »
Just seen some Liverpool related figures, in Feb they announced £42m profit for 2018-19 after having paid agents over £40m now they want the government to pay their staff. Fair enough for clubs outside the prem to claim poverty but not those in the prem.

Player apparently going to donate 30% of their salaries to charity but make the clubs pay them first so that the government doesnt loose the tax, now that will make the rich greedy club owners choke  :alastair:
Dicky2006
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:37:20 PM »
You will never walk alone 
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:05:47 PM »
A nasty small minded club.
