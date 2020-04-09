FREE THE LIDDLE ONE

April 11, 2020, 08:37:48 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: FREE THE LIDDLE ONE  (Read 1183 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #50 on: April 09, 2020, 06:43:09 PM »
Quote from: Artois on April 09, 2020, 06:40:32 PM
Is he back tomorrow? 

HE COULD BE.

 :pope2:

OR DOES IT HAVE TO BE A FULL 7 DAYS?

 :pd:
Artois
« Reply #51 on: April 09, 2020, 06:44:30 PM »
I bet he's chomping at the bit, I know Rik and nekder are missing him ever so much 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #52 on: April 09, 2020, 06:45:20 PM »
Lids needs to come back.

This place is fuckin shit without him.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #53 on: April 09, 2020, 06:45:45 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on April 09, 2020, 06:45:20 PM
Lids needs to come back.

This place is fuckin shit without him.









WANK!

NOW!

 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:03:29 AM »
 charles
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:03:46 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on April 09, 2020, 06:45:20 PM
Lids needs to come back.

This place is fuckin shit without him.









We need to know what he's having for dinner.  lost
monkeyman
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:20:17 AM »
HE CAN COME BACK ON SUNDAY BUT I DOUBT HE WILL BE BACK ON EASTER SUNDAY
HE WILL BE COOKING A BIG MEAL AND SLURPING BEER  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 AM »
Quote from: Artois on April 09, 2020, 06:44:30 PM
I bet he's chomping at the bit, I know Rik and nekder are missing him ever so much 
And yet "you" have not shut the fuck up about him for a week.................
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:43:19 PM »
FINGERS CROSSED FOR TOMORROW.

 :pope2:

HOW WILL HE BE WHEN HE COMES OUT OF ISOLATION?  IT CAN DO FUNNY THINGS TO PEOPLE.



 mick
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #59 on: Today at 07:26:20 PM »
Hes said via his staff that hes not coming back, which is fair enough.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:29:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:26:20 PM
Hes said via his staff that hes not coming back, which is fair enough.

People need hope in the current crisis.

 
Bernie
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:34:56 PM »
This obsession with the little cunt is embarrassing.

This place is much better without his imbecilic spamming of the board.
