CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 505







Posts: 13 505

Re: FREE THE LIDDLE ONE « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:43:09 PM » Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 06:40:32 PM

Is he back tomorrow?

HE COULD BE.







OR DOES IT HAVE TO BE A FULL 7 DAYS?



HE COULD BE.OR DOES IT HAVE TO BE A FULL 7 DAYS?