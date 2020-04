CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 421







Posts: 13 421 FREE THE LIDDLE ONE « on: Yesterday at 08:08:23 PM »



TRUMPED UP CHARGES! TRUMPED UP CHARGES! TRUMPED UP CHARGES!



IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES WE NEED TO STAND TOGETHER TO RIGHT THIS INJUSTICE!



PLUS WHO ELSE WILL POST PHOTOS OF THEIR BATHROOM, ROOT VEGETABLES AND A LARGE CUDDLY TIGER FOR US TO ADMIRE? JUST THINK OF THE HOURS OF BOREDOM THAT HAS PREVENTED!



I ASK YOU JUDGE STEVE NUTMEG - SPIN THE WHEEL OF JUSTICE ONE MORE TIME AND RESCIND THE BAN!





















PS: This request is in no way connected to the fact that I am atop the LIDS' QUIZZES leader board and want the little fucker to set more puzzles.



* Ineffective midget violence and a few paedo accusations aside. THE COB KANGAROO COURT HAS UNFAIRLY EXILED A VALUED MEMBER* OF OUR ONLINE BROTHERHOOD.TRUMPED UP CHARGES! TRUMPED UP CHARGES! TRUMPED UP CHARGES!IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES WE NEED TO STAND TOGETHER TO RIGHT THIS INJUSTICE!PLUS WHO ELSE WILL POST PHOTOS OF THEIR BATHROOM, ROOT VEGETABLES AND A LARGE CUDDLY TIGER FOR US TO ADMIRE? JUST THINK OF THE HOURS OF BOREDOM THAT HAS PREVENTED!I ASK YOU JUDGE STEVE NUTMEG - SPIN THE WHEEL OF JUSTICE ONE MORE TIME AND RESCIND THE BAN!PS: This request is in no way connected to the fact that I am atop the LIDS' QUIZZES leader board and want the little fucker to set more puzzles.* Ineffective midget violence and a few paedo accusations aside. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY