April 07, 2020, 08:00:48 AM
nekder365
Posts: 391


« on: April 04, 2020, 07:16:00 PM »
(No subject)
« Sent to: nekder365 on: Today at 06:12:33 PM »
  you fat bitch you have no idea who I am  :ponce:

Can you hear an arse dropping???.................................
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 245


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: April 04, 2020, 07:33:47 PM »
Adi_Dem1
Posts: 129



(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 12:30:02 AM »
Adi_Dem1
Posts: 129



(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 08:59:46 AM »
 :duh:
Adi_Dem1
Posts: 129



(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 05:04:06 PM »
 :lids:
Adi_Dem1
Posts: 129



(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 05:13:30 PM »
Hey muckeroo  :ponce:
Adi_Dem1
Posts: 129



(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 05:28:52 PM »
Mission complete, I always said I'd see that fat cunt lidds off  :lenin:
Adi_Dem1
Posts: 129



(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 06:20:49 PM »
Ohhhh no my bumboys gone!!! Why don't you join him you fucking rat  :ponce:
Adi_Dem1
Posts: 129



(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 06:27:22 PM »
You fat titted grassing bitch I'll slap you fucking silly
Glory Glory Man United
Adi_Dem1
Guest
« Reply #2 on: April 04, 2020, 07:35:53 PM »
 mick
nekder365
Posts: 391


« Reply #3 on: April 05, 2020, 10:23:29 AM »
You are obsessed with fat tits....Is it a mummy syndrome thing Adi/Rifle/RSN????...........................
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 289



« Reply #4 on: April 05, 2020, 11:02:00 AM »
Thats Adi grassed up 😳
CapsDave
Posts: 4 492


« Reply #5 on: April 05, 2020, 11:04:50 AM »
Alfie bassed?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
nekder365
Posts: 391


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:39:11 PM »
These are not my p.m's so who is an Alfie?............
El Capitan
Posts: 40 869


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:40:03 PM »
No one likes a grass  :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 391


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:42:40 PM »
Again for the hard of reading......Make clear who your calling a grass?..............
El Capitan
Posts: 40 869


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:43:24 PM »
Dunno, havent really read the thread  jc mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 391


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:45:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:43:24 PM
Dunno, havent really read the thread  jc mcl
Cant really argue with that El..........
headset
Posts: 445


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:47:10 PM »
Going by my reading the is only 2 what might be called grass posts on this thread.... i'll let you work the rest out.....nekder baby.... :wanker:
nekder365
Posts: 391


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:51:58 PM »
Oh fuck the troll conglomerate are circling.............
headset
Posts: 445


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:58:57 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:51:58 PM
Oh fuck the troll conglomerate are circling.............

I'm right though aint i.... you and Rik should have done your dirty work via PM to Steve.....
Not show the rest of us you like to do a bit of grassing...... :like:

For the record, Rifle is a fucking mare and did go on too much...... but you and Riik havent covered yourselves in fucking glory either......
nekder365
Posts: 391


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:10:26 PM »
Surely going via Steve is grassing?
 Plus its a messageboard (loosely) and as long as certain buzz words are not mentioned we can post almost anything about anything.
Also wise one how else is there to expose the div's that are slowly starting a hostile takeover (tongue in cheek cos it wont let me do emojis)
headset
Posts: 445


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:27:50 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 05:10:26 PM
Surely going via Steve is grassing?
 Plus its a messageboard (loosely) and as long as certain buzz words are not mentioned we can post almost anything about anything.
Also wise one how else is there to expose the div's that are slowly starting a hostile takeover (tongue in cheek cos it wont let me do emojis)

The simple way to rid a troll is to ignore completely....it takes time and patience but the message soon sinks in.....You right grassing is grassing but doing it in open play is no fucking badge of honor. But if you do it behind close doors i would only call u a sneaky grass if i found out. Rather than a fucking dirty grass in open play.

 
Artois

Posts: 47


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:30:59 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:27:50 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 05:10:26 PM
Surely going via Steve is grassing?
 Plus its a messageboard (loosely) and as long as certain buzz words are not mentioned we can post almost anything about anything.
Also wise one how else is there to expose the div's that are slowly starting a hostile takeover (tongue in cheek cos it wont let me do emojis)

The simple way to rid a troll is to ignore completely....it takes time and patience but the message soon sinks in.....You right grassing is grassing but doing it in open play is no fucking badge of honor. But if you do it behind close doors i would only call u a sneaky grass if i found out. Rather than a fucking dirty grass in open play.

 

Very well put, seems there are 2 Alfie basses in this thread who look desperate to get rid of rifle
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 245


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:38:43 PM »
The daft cunt deserved all he got.

And it was only a few months ago Capsdave posted my PM on here, so does that make him a grass too.

Grasses, ffs.

Bunch of fucking fairies on here
Glory Glory Man United
Artois

Posts: 47


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:41:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:38:43 PM
The daft cunt deserved all he got.

And it was only a few months ago Capsdave posted my PM on here, so does that make him a grass too.

Grasses, ffs.

Bunch of fucking fairies on here

Why all the aggression Rik? Maybe you should take a week Aswell, during these testing times it will do you no good
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 245


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:42:31 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 05:41:26 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:38:43 PM
The daft cunt deserved all he got.

And it was only a few months ago Capsdave posted my PM on here, so does that make him a grass too.

Grasses, ffs.

Bunch of fucking fairies on here

Why all the aggression Rik? Maybe you should take a week Aswell, during these testing times it will do you no good


And who the fuck are you to tell me what to do mr 38 posts?
Glory Glory Man United
headset
Posts: 445


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:38:09 AM »
Dont work yourself up about it Rik... we all fuck up now and again a make a cunt of ourselves.... monkey

We all know you did it.... to try and bail ya mucker out...no pun intended....  mcl

I watched the video of you singing to the old dears in Nunthorpe....so i can see your not a total twat.....

That was a decent thing to do by anybody's standards...... your just a bit rough around the edges in other areas.... It might be the company you keep...... rava

The last comment was a bit of crack...... monkey Toodle pip.....
Artois

Posts: 47


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:40:46 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:42:31 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 05:41:26 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:38:43 PM
The daft cunt deserved all he got.

And it was only a few months ago Capsdave posted my PM on here, so does that make him a grass too.

Grasses, ffs.

Bunch of fucking fairies on here

Why all the aggression Rik? Maybe you should take a week Aswell, during these testing times it will do you no good


And who the fuck are you to tell me what to do mr 38 posts?



Ohhhh sorry mate, don't Alfie bass on me 
