|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
https://www.epicentro.iss.it/en/coronavirus/sars-cov-2-analysis-of-deaths
Because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you.
Of 12,250 deaths in Italy
51% of those who died had at least 3 pre existing conditions.
The median age of death is 79
68% of deaths are men
78% had an underlying illness or disease.
2.8% had no previous record of Illness or disease.
Tuesday brings us the ONS UK data.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Adi_Dem1
Guest
|
Ohhh it's you
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Genuine question: what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?
Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?
Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?
It's in the report, it lists the conditions.
Read it.
But you said "because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you."
Make yer fucking mind up.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Genuine question: what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?
Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?
Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?
It's in the report, it lists the conditions.
Read it.
But you said "because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you."
Make yer fucking mind up.
I said summarize, not do a live q&a.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Genuine question: what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?
Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?
Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?
It's in the report, it lists the conditions.
Read it.
But you said "because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you."
Make yer fucking mind up.
I said summarize, not do a live q&a.
Lazy twat.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Where does it list the conditions in the report?
Section 3, labelled "Pre Existing Conditions"
Table 1 presents most common comorbidities
Thats most common, not a comprehensive list.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Many things are classed as an underlying condition, mild asthma being one of them.
Ok thanks. In that case I bet a large % of the population have an underlying condition if it is defined as loosely and weakly as that. If so, it doesn't really have much relevance does it? I can't see how they would try to blame the death on those things vs C19.
I think tracking mortality among people with known morbidity - and who are receiving treatment - is a more useful statistic.
For example you have an underlying condition, which is your fascination with great walloping milky udders.
Stay safe
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
38red
|
Pokey bum wank?
Another pre-existing condition.
Anal prolapse
Known amongst the bum fun community as 'the pink sock'.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|