Italy release report on Covid19

April 05, 2020, 03:53:00 PM
Italy release report on Covid19
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 163


Yesterday at 06:24:36 PM
https://www.epicentro.iss.it/en/coronavirus/sars-cov-2-analysis-of-deaths

Because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you.

Of 12,250 deaths in Italy

51% of those who died had at least 3 pre existing conditions.
The median age of death is 79
68% of deaths are men
78% had an underlying illness or disease.
2.8% had no previous record of Illness or disease.

Tuesday brings us the ONS UK data.




Adi_Dem1
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:26:06 PM
Ohhh it's you  :duh:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 471


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:32:08 PM
Good work Bob, looking forward to your graph  :like:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 163


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:04:04 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:32:08 PM
Good work Bob, looking forward to your graph  :like:

Got a girlfriend yet?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 427



Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:14:22 PM
Genuine question:  what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?

Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?

Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?

 
CapsDave
Posts: 4 471


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:39:34 PM
Many things are classed as an underlying condition, mild asthma being one of them.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 427



Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:49:01 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:39:34 PM
Many things are classed as an underlying condition, mild asthma being one of them.

Ok thanks.  In that case I bet a large % of the population have an underlying condition if it is defined as loosely and weakly as that.  If so, it doesn't really have much relevance does it?  I can't see how they would try to blame the death on those things vs C19.

I think tracking mortality among people with known morbidity - and who are receiving treatment - is a more useful statistic.

 oleary
CapsDave
Posts: 4 471


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:00:39 PM
Youre right, people jump on the fact it says underlying health conditions, saying they would have died anyway, but people live for decades with underlying health conditions.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 602



Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:08:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:00:39 PM
Youre right, people jump on the fact it says underlying health conditions, saying they would have died anyway, but people live for decades with underlying health conditions.

If 700 deaths is broadly the peak then it is either an 100% increase for a short period over the expected 350 deaths or 200% if the 350 is excluded from these figures. Meaning that 1000 are dying daily for a short period.

This excludes the lives that are being wrecked by closing down businesses
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 163


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:22:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:14:22 PM
Genuine question:  what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?

Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?

Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?

 

It's in the report, it lists the conditions.

Read it.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 427



Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:22:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:14:22 PM
Genuine question:  what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?

Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?

Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?

 

It's in the report, it lists the conditions.

Read it.

But you said "because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you."

Make yer fucking mind up.

 mcl
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 602



Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:32:12 PM
Eye brow raising.

Amazed how many as a % had heart defects as an underlying condition.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 471


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:37:21 PM
Where does it list the conditions in the report?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 163


Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:30:15 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:28:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:22:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:14:22 PM
Genuine question:  what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?

Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?

Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?

 

It's in the report, it lists the conditions.

Read it.

But you said "because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you."

Make yer fucking mind up.

 mcl

I said summarize, not do a live q&a.

Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 163


Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:37:21 PM
Where does it list the conditions in the report?

Section 3, labelled "Pre Existing Conditions"

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 427



Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:42:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:30:15 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:28:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:22:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:14:22 PM
Genuine question:  what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?

Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?

Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?

 

It's in the report, it lists the conditions.

Read it.

But you said "because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you."

Make yer fucking mind up.

 mcl

I said summarize, not do a live q&a.



Lazy twat.

 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 163


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM
Pokey bum wank?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 427



Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:53:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM
Pokey bum wank?

Another pre-existing condition.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 163


Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:53:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM
Pokey bum wank?

Another pre-existing condition.

Anal prolapse
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 427



Reply #19 on: Today at 12:03:36 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:56:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:53:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM
Pokey bum wank?

Another pre-existing condition.

Anal prolapse

Underhanging condition.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 163


Reply #20 on: Today at 12:05:28 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:03:36 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:56:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:53:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM
Pokey bum wank?

Another pre-existing condition.

Anal prolapse

Underhanging condition.

Grapes  klins
CapsDave
Posts: 4 471


Reply #21 on: Today at 04:09:12 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:32:08 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:37:21 PM
Where does it list the conditions in the report?

Section 3, labelled "Pre Existing Conditions"



Quote
Table 1 presents most common comorbidities

Thats most common, not a comprehensive list.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 471


Reply #22 on: Today at 02:39:38 PM
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 551

Pack o cunts


Reply #23 on: Today at 03:23:10 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:49:01 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:39:34 PM
Many things are classed as an underlying condition, mild asthma being one of them.

Ok thanks.  In that case I bet a large % of the population have an underlying condition if it is defined as loosely and weakly as that.  If so, it doesn't really have much relevance does it?  I can't see how they would try to blame the death on those things vs C19.

I think tracking mortality among people with known morbidity - and who are receiving treatment - is a more useful statistic.

 oleary

For example you have an underlying condition, which is your fascination with great walloping milky udders.

Stay safe

 
38red
Posts: 281


Reply #24 on: Today at 03:32:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:56:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:53:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM
Pokey bum wank?

Another pre-existing condition.

Anal prolapse
Known amongst the bum fun community as 'the pink sock'.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 427



Reply #25 on: Today at 03:42:24 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:23:10 PM

For example you have an underlying condition, which is your fascination with great walloping milky udders.
monkeyman
Posts: 9 033


Reply #26 on: Today at 03:43:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:42:24 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:23:10 PM

For example you have an underlying condition, which is your fascination with great walloping milky udders.



