Bobupanddown

Italy release report on Covid19
« on: Yesterday at 06:24:36 PM »
https://www.epicentro.iss.it/en/coronavirus/sars-cov-2-analysis-of-deaths



Because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you.



Of 12,250 deaths in Italy



51% of those who died had at least 3 pre existing conditions.

The median age of death is 79

68% of deaths are men

78% had an underlying illness or disease.

2.8% had no previous record of Illness or disease.



Tuesday brings us the ONS UK data.









CapsDave

Good work Bob, looking forward to your graph



CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 421 Re: Italy release report on Covid19 « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:14:22 PM »



Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?



Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?



Genuine question: what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?

Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?

Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?

CapsDave

Many things are classed as an underlying condition, mild asthma being one of them.



CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 421 Re: Italy release report on Covid19 « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:49:01 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:39:34 PM Many things are classed as an underlying condition, mild asthma being one of them.



Ok thanks. In that case I bet a large % of the population have an underlying condition if it is defined as loosely and weakly as that. If so, it doesn't really have much relevance does it? I can't see how they would try to blame the death on those things vs C19.



I think tracking mortality among people with known morbidity - and who are receiving treatment - is a more useful statistic.



Ok thanks. In that case I bet a large % of the population have an underlying condition if it is defined as loosely and weakly as that. If so, it doesn't really have much relevance does it? I can't see how they would try to blame the death on those things vs C19.

I think tracking mortality among people with known morbidity - and who are receiving treatment - is a more useful statistic.

CapsDave

Youre right, people jump on the fact it says underlying health conditions, saying they would have died anyway, but people live for decades with underlying health conditions.



Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 600 Re: Italy release report on Covid19 « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:08:54 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:00:39 PM Youre right, people jump on the fact it says underlying health conditions, saying they would have died anyway, but people live for decades with underlying health conditions.



If 700 deaths is broadly the peak then it is either an 100% increase for a short period over the expected 350 deaths or 200% if the 350 is excluded from these figures. Meaning that 1000 are dying daily for a short period.



This excludes the lives that are being wrecked by closing down businesses



If 700 deaths is broadly the peak then it is either an 100% increase for a short period over the expected 350 deaths or 200% if the 350 is excluded from these figures. Meaning that 1000 are dying daily for a short period.

This excludes the lives that are being wrecked by closing down businesses

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 421 Re: Italy release report on Covid19 « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:22:24 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:14:22 PM



Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?



Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?





Genuine question: what does the term "underlying condition" actually mean?Does it mean something that was known about and being treated (although I would guess that is categorized a pre-existing condition)?Or do they just say this one has died of C19 but is a right fat fucker so probably has issues with heart disease etc (even though it wasn't being treated) and therefore has an underlying condition?

It's in the report, it lists the conditions.



Read it.

It's in the report, it lists the conditions.Read it.

But you said "because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you."



Make yer fucking mind up.



But you said "because you're a lazy cunt let me summarize for you."

Make yer fucking mind up.

