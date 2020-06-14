Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 30, 2020, 12:19:55 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
plazmuh
« Reply #50 on: June 21, 2020, 05:17:19 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #51 on: June 21, 2020, 08:05:34 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274763983195639809
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #52 on: June 21, 2020, 08:54:28 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274341017920000001
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #53 on: June 21, 2020, 09:21:28 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 21, 2020, 08:05:34 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274763983195639809



That lightening is crazy. Cool vid.. :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #54 on: June 21, 2020, 10:37:57 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274817341113741313

 :homer:
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #55 on: June 21, 2020, 11:04:57 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 21, 2020, 10:37:57 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274817341113741313

 :homer:

Even im struggling to think of a plausible answer to that 
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #56 on: June 22, 2020, 12:37:23 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274823470183059456

 
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #57 on: June 22, 2020, 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 22, 2020, 12:37:23 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274823470183059456

 

 
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #58 on: June 22, 2020, 12:50:53 PM »


You can already see a bbc jerno now eyes bulging out his eye sockets saying

ALIENS HERE NOW SHOOTING THE PLACE UP

PLEASE DONT SHOOT BACK AS YOU MIGHT START AN

INTERPLANETRY WAR..

 :basil:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #59 on: June 22, 2020, 01:51:15 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #60 on: June 22, 2020, 08:37:15 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1275089128540045313
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #61 on: June 22, 2020, 09:11:44 PM »
Any Ideas???

https://twitter.com/i/status/1275042663688015872

 
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #62 on: June 23, 2020, 09:51:40 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1275212145517645824

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #63 on: June 24, 2020, 12:35:14 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #64 on: June 24, 2020, 02:50:31 PM »
https://www.disclosurenews.it/en/news-burst/
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #65 on: June 24, 2020, 03:36:43 PM »
https://neonnettle.com/news/11597-twitter-flooded-with-calls-to-arrest-george-soros-for-treason-

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #66 on: June 24, 2020, 03:39:52 PM »


Cant get over the fact that someone has paid 25 English pounds to put a cardboard cut out of Bin Laden at Elland Road and even more so that the club have done it no questions asked
Face with tears of joy
Face with tears of joy
Face with tears of joy

 rava rava rava
« Last Edit: June 24, 2020, 03:42:07 PM by plazmuh » Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #67 on: June 24, 2020, 04:51:19 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1275616999989809152
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #68 on: June 25, 2020, 12:25:30 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1275912010555932672

And the Truth will set you free
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #69 on: June 25, 2020, 12:44:40 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #70 on: June 25, 2020, 06:38:31 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #71 on: June 26, 2020, 05:12:28 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1276287359064199178

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #72 on: June 26, 2020, 05:15:19 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scMApdEwMes
The Amazing Story of The Count of St Germain - Immortal Ascended Master
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #73 on: June 26, 2020, 05:22:15 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 22, 2020, 09:11:44 PM
Any Ideas???

https://twitter.com/i/status/1275042663688015872

 

  Not a Scooby on that Plaz.....
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #74 on: June 27, 2020, 07:03:13 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1276938695694856193

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #75 on: June 27, 2020, 07:15:54 PM »
https://conspiracydailyupdate.com/2020/06/14/indictments-arrests-and-executions-dismantling-the-deepstate-operatives/?fbclid=IwAR0mgz2DKKidSsPhJiJ_eMi4DSrc7Z6LOt2rue8AZDNd1UqYQFa0a7B_i7Y
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #76 on: June 28, 2020, 03:37:45 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1276977273107812352

Reinforcements arriving..

 :homer:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #77 on: June 28, 2020, 03:46:32 PM »
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #78 on: June 28, 2020, 03:50:07 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 27, 2020, 07:15:54 PM
https://conspiracydailyupdate.com/2020/06/14/indictments-arrests-and-executions-dismantling-the-deepstate-operatives/?fbclid=IwAR0mgz2DKKidSsPhJiJ_eMi4DSrc7Z6LOt2rue8AZDNd1UqYQFa0a7B_i7Y

That is nuts Plaz.......But an enjoyable read  :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #79 on: June 28, 2020, 05:39:51 PM »
The European Space Agency has selected Leicester for its new space tech incubation centre. Expected to create 2,500 jobs, the £100m-plus Space Park Leicester development has already attracted global companies including Lockheed Martin, Thales, Airbus and Hewlett Packard #UKmfg
Flag of United Kingdom

This is excellent news for the UK. Im surprised theres so little coverage of it. Btw ESA is NOT an EU body......

https://twitter.com/i/status/1276141617133608966
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #80 on: June 28, 2020, 09:01:36 PM »
https://archangeliccalendar.com/2020/06/28/here-we-go-again-lyrics-to-a-galactic-song-nibiru-has-gone-full-mothership/?fbclid=IwAR0fZZCEZ9-oBf6dD3h7cMTGzC3CR2Yjw1lSVk5hwEOCISQFPExF8iP0XHE
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #81 on: June 28, 2020, 10:13:09 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 28, 2020, 09:01:36 PM
https://archangeliccalendar.com/2020/06/28/here-we-go-again-lyrics-to-a-galactic-song-nibiru-has-gone-full-mothership/?fbclid=IwAR0fZZCEZ9-oBf6dD3h7cMTGzC3CR2Yjw1lSVk5hwEOCISQFPExF8iP0XHE

2 things.....1....I thought it was going to say that Whitesnakes song was the new theme for aliens etc...

2.....Have you got a spare light blue plasma wave i can borrow?   :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:24:25 PM »
Compared to the Hong Kong flu,
Covid19 has a higher CFR.
A Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 3.4% globally, which means that 3.4% of people who contracted the disease have died. This differs according to location and age:2-4% in Wuhan, China (the epicentreSee more
2

    Like
     · Reply · 1h · Edited

    Katie Butcher
    Katie Butcher Even the NHS admits that only 1,344 people (without any pre-existing medical conditions) have died so far in the UK from 'COVID-19'.

    Due to WHO guidelines, if you test positive for COVID-19 (many people do, even when they don't have it) and then die (for any reason) you are automatically listed as a COVID-19 death.

    In 1993, Kary Mullis was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemisty for inventing the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), which is used today to test for COVID-19.

    According to Mullis "PCR should never be used as a tool in the diagnosis of infectious diseases" due to a high rate of false readings. In fact as many as 4 out of 5 tests can give false positive results.

    Therefore the official death numbers for COVID-19 are absolutely ridiculous, because even a pawpaw has tested positive for COVID-19!

    Even the CDC now admits that according to their best estimate the overall death rate for infected COVID-19 patients is 0.26%; NOT the ridiculous 3.4% that you claim.

    For infected COVID-19 patients under the age of 50, the overall death rate is just 0.02%; that's 5 times lower than the common flu.

    Almost all those who die from COVID-19 have specific comorbidities or underlying conditions. Therefore those without them (the vast majority of the population) are far more likely to die in a car accident than from COVID-19.

    As far as schoolchildren are concerned (whose lives, mental health, and education we are destroying), they are more likely to get struck by lightning than die from COVID-19.

    We also know for a fact that the COVID-19 death figures around the world have been deliberately inflated.

    For example, Italys Higher Institute of Health has now confirmed that 96.3% of Italy's reported COVID-19 deaths were due to other causes!

    With 33,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in Italy, that means there have actually been 1,200 deaths due to COVID-19, and 31,800 deaths due to other causes (which were wrongly reported as COVID-19 deaths).

    So as a percentage of Italy's 60 million population, the COVID-19 death rate is in fact just 0.002%.

    If we apply Italy's findings (that 96.3% of reported COVID-19 deaths are due to other causes), we find that so far there have been less than 20,000 COVID-19 deaths world-wide, which makes it far less virulent that the common flu.

    The common flu has had multiple vaccines for over 70 years, yet still kills up to 650,000 people every year according to the WHO. It also causes up to 5 million cases of severe illness every year, which is far more than COVID-19.

    Don''t forget that the Government went against the advice of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) when it implemented the lockdown.

    This was done AFTER public health bodies and the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) had already declared COVID-19 was NOT a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK.

    Without a lockdown, there would have been no possibility of a second wave of infection. Despite this, the Government ordered a lockdown knowing that it knew would result in many more deaths!

    For example, a study by John Hopkins and The Imperial College of London showed that a 3 month lockdown would result in an additional 1.5 million deaths world-wide; far more more than will actually be caused by COVID-19.

    Even if a COVID-19 vaccine is developed: Theres no guarantee that the vaccine is actually going to be effective according to White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also warned theres a potential for a vaccine to make the course of the disease even stronger!

    Despite knowing this, the UK Government has committed £1,650 million for a COVID-19 vaccine, which is a complete waste of taxpayer money, as it is now clear that well before any COVID-19 vaccine comes along we will have already achieved herd immunity.

    In fact, there's a good chance that the UK already had herd immunity to COVID-19 before it even arrived here.

    Then there's the undeniable fact that the H.R.748 - CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act was introduced in January 2019.

    That's over a year before the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a public health emergency of international concern, and over 11 months before the first COVID-19 case was even reported.

    This clearly shows that the whole thing was planned in advance.

    In case you don't know, H.R.748 is by far the single biggest economic relief package in American history; starting at $2.2 Trillion and going up to $6.2 Trillion!

    Anyway, Italian pathologists did many autopsies to discover the real cause of COVID-19 death, which is disseminated intravascular coagulation (pulmonary thrombosis).

    In a nutshell, the disease is determined by a disseminated intravascular coagulation triggered by the virus. Therefore it is not pneumonia, but pulmonary thrombosis; a major diagnostic error.

    That's why putting COVID-19 patients on ventilators is madness, because it only causes more damage and often kills those patients; particularly the critically ill.

    According to one Italian pathologist, treatment in ICUs is useless if thromboembolism is not resolved first. If we ventilate a lung where blood does not circulate, it is useless, in fact, nine patients out of ten will die because the problem is cardiovascular, not respiratory. It is venous microthrombosis, not pneumonia, that determines mortality.

    This explains the impressive case of a Mexican family in the United States without healthcare who were cured with a simple home remedy of three 500 mg aspirins dissolved in lemon juice boiled with honey, taken hot. The next day they woke up as if nothing had happened to them, and now we know why it worked so well for them. :-)
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:43:23 PM »
http://voyagesoflight.blogspot.com/2020/06/galactic-center-via-galaxygirl-june-25.html

 :like:
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 01:10:46 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 12:43:23 PM
http://voyagesoflight.blogspot.com/2020/06/galactic-center-via-galaxygirl-june-25.html

 :like:

I will give that 1 a read whilst having me tea tonight  :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 03:48:23 PM »
I DO NOT CONSENT to the following :
.I do not consent to this plandemic.
.I do not consent to these manufactured race wars.
.I do not consent to a Bill Gates funded anything.
.I do not consent to chemical aerosol sprayed in our skies.
.I do not consent to wearing a mask.
.I do not consent to social distancing.
.I do not consent to any new normal.
.I do not consent to mandatory vaccines.
.I do not consent to fluoride in my drinking water.
.I do not consent to genetically modified foods.
.I do not consent to false flag events engineered to frighten and manipulate humanity.
.I do not consent to secret satanic societies and hidden governments.
.I do not consent to being censored.
.I do not consent to being lied to by the mainstream media.
.I do not consent to a CIA controlled school system.
.I do not consent to a corrupt big pharma for profit controlled healthcare system.
.I do not consent to sex slavery, child abuse and pedophilia.
.I do not consent to being tracked, chipped or monitored.
.I do not consent to CIA controlled Hollywood.
.I do not consent to a weaponized 5G rollout.
.I do not consent to spying on, policing or turning in my fellow citizens worldwide.
.I do not consent to this planned economic collapse.
.I do not consent to systemic racism or any racism period.
.I do not consent to being deceived, manipulated and lied to by a government whos only responsibility is to protect its citizens.
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:34:08 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1276032377899409408

Yippee reinforcements

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:50:13 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sR1iulsBofs&feature=youtu.be
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM »
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1261923600887676928.html
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:36:11 PM »
http://thespiritscience.net/2015/06/18/studies-show-group-meditation-lowers-crime-suicide-deaths-in-surrounding-areas/

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:42:48 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1277489024383377412

Time to check youre bra,s fellas or a perfect opportunity

to check youre lasses..
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:30:57 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1BFHYtZlAU&list=PL-aQd8Gsz8xcsUrW5t5bP7I2nfHoy42sP&index=7
blink-182 - Stay Together For The Kids (Official Video)

Now were cooking
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:06:47 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1277918505355132929
Logged
