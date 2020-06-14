plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 774





Posts: 13 774

Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 ) « Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:24:25 PM » Compared to the Hong Kong flu,

Covid19 has a higher CFR.

A Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 3.4% globally, which means that 3.4% of people who contracted the disease have died. This differs according to location and age:2-4% in Wuhan, China (the epicentre See more

2



Like

· Reply · 1h · Edited



Katie Butcher

Katie Butcher Even the NHS admits that only 1,344 people (without any pre-existing medical conditions) have died so far in the UK from 'COVID-19'.



Due to WHO guidelines, if you test positive for COVID-19 (many people do, even when they don't have it) and then die (for any reason) you are automatically listed as a COVID-19 death.



In 1993, Kary Mullis was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemisty for inventing the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), which is used today to test for COVID-19.



According to Mullis "PCR should never be used as a tool in the diagnosis of infectious diseases" due to a high rate of false readings. In fact as many as 4 out of 5 tests can give false positive results.



Therefore the official death numbers for COVID-19 are absolutely ridiculous, because even a pawpaw has tested positive for COVID-19!



Even the CDC now admits that according to their best estimate the overall death rate for infected COVID-19 patients is 0.26%; NOT the ridiculous 3.4% that you claim.



For infected COVID-19 patients under the age of 50, the overall death rate is just 0.02%; that's 5 times lower than the common flu.



Almost all those who die from COVID-19 have specific comorbidities or underlying conditions. Therefore those without them (the vast majority of the population) are far more likely to die in a car accident than from COVID-19.



As far as schoolchildren are concerned (whose lives, mental health, and education we are destroying), they are more likely to get struck by lightning than die from COVID-19.



We also know for a fact that the COVID-19 death figures around the world have been deliberately inflated.



For example, Italys Higher Institute of Health has now confirmed that 96.3% of Italy's reported COVID-19 deaths were due to other causes!



With 33,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in Italy, that means there have actually been 1,200 deaths due to COVID-19, and 31,800 deaths due to other causes (which were wrongly reported as COVID-19 deaths).



So as a percentage of Italy's 60 million population, the COVID-19 death rate is in fact just 0.002%.



If we apply Italy's findings (that 96.3% of reported COVID-19 deaths are due to other causes), we find that so far there have been less than 20,000 COVID-19 deaths world-wide, which makes it far less virulent that the common flu.



The common flu has had multiple vaccines for over 70 years, yet still kills up to 650,000 people every year according to the WHO. It also causes up to 5 million cases of severe illness every year, which is far more than COVID-19.



Don''t forget that the Government went against the advice of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) when it implemented the lockdown.



This was done AFTER public health bodies and the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) had already declared COVID-19 was NOT a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK.



Without a lockdown, there would have been no possibility of a second wave of infection. Despite this, the Government ordered a lockdown knowing that it knew would result in many more deaths!



For example, a study by John Hopkins and The Imperial College of London showed that a 3 month lockdown would result in an additional 1.5 million deaths world-wide; far more more than will actually be caused by COVID-19.



Even if a COVID-19 vaccine is developed: Theres no guarantee that the vaccine is actually going to be effective according to White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also warned theres a potential for a vaccine to make the course of the disease even stronger!



Despite knowing this, the UK Government has committed £1,650 million for a COVID-19 vaccine, which is a complete waste of taxpayer money, as it is now clear that well before any COVID-19 vaccine comes along we will have already achieved herd immunity.



In fact, there's a good chance that the UK already had herd immunity to COVID-19 before it even arrived here.



Then there's the undeniable fact that the H.R.748 - CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act was introduced in January 2019.



That's over a year before the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a public health emergency of international concern, and over 11 months before the first COVID-19 case was even reported.



This clearly shows that the whole thing was planned in advance.



In case you don't know, H.R.748 is by far the single biggest economic relief package in American history; starting at $2.2 Trillion and going up to $6.2 Trillion!



Anyway, Italian pathologists did many autopsies to discover the real cause of COVID-19 death, which is disseminated intravascular coagulation (pulmonary thrombosis).



In a nutshell, the disease is determined by a disseminated intravascular coagulation triggered by the virus. Therefore it is not pneumonia, but pulmonary thrombosis; a major diagnostic error.



That's why putting COVID-19 patients on ventilators is madness, because it only causes more damage and often kills those patients; particularly the critically ill.



According to one Italian pathologist, treatment in ICUs is useless if thromboembolism is not resolved first. If we ventilate a lung where blood does not circulate, it is useless, in fact, nine patients out of ten will die because the problem is cardiovascular, not respiratory. It is venous microthrombosis, not pneumonia, that determines mortality.



This explains the impressive case of a Mexican family in the United States without healthcare who were cured with a simple home remedy of three 500 mg aspirins dissolved in lemon juice boiled with honey, taken hot. The next day they woke up as if nothing had happened to them, and now we know why it worked so well for them. :-)