plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 756





Posts: 13 756 Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 ) « Reply #58 on: June 22, 2020, 12:50:53 PM »



You can already see a bbc jerno now eyes bulging out his eye sockets saying



ALIENS HERE NOW SHOOTING THE PLACE UP



PLEASE DONT SHOOT BACK AS YOU MIGHT START AN



INTERPLANETRY WAR..



You can already see a bbc jerno now eyes bulging out his eye sockets sayingALIENS HERE NOW SHOOTING THE PLACE UPPLEASE DONT SHOOT BACK AS YOU MIGHT START ANINTERPLANETRY WAR.. Logged

plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 756





Posts: 13 756 Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 ) « Reply #66 on: June 24, 2020, 03:39:52 PM »



Cant get over the fact that someone has paid 25 English pounds to put a cardboard cut out of Bin Laden at Elland Road and even more so that the club have done it no questions asked

Face with tears of joy

Face with tears of joy

Face with tears of joy



Cant get over the fact that someone has paid 25 English pounds to put a cardboard cut out of Bin Laden at Elland Road and even more so that the club have done it no questions askedFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy « Last Edit: June 24, 2020, 03:42:07 PM by plazmuh » Logged