Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 25, 2020, 07:14:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )  (Read 1379 times)
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #50 on: June 21, 2020, 05:17:19 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #51 on: June 21, 2020, 08:05:34 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274763983195639809
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #52 on: June 21, 2020, 08:54:28 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274341017920000001
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 763


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: June 21, 2020, 09:21:28 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 21, 2020, 08:05:34 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274763983195639809



That lightening is crazy. Cool vid.. :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #54 on: June 21, 2020, 10:37:57 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274817341113741313

 :homer:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 763


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: June 21, 2020, 11:04:57 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 21, 2020, 10:37:57 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274817341113741313

 :homer:

Even im struggling to think of a plausible answer to that 
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #56 on: June 22, 2020, 12:37:23 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274823470183059456

 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 763


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: June 22, 2020, 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 22, 2020, 12:37:23 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274823470183059456

 

 
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #58 on: June 22, 2020, 12:50:53 PM »


You can already see a bbc jerno now eyes bulging out his eye sockets saying

ALIENS HERE NOW SHOOTING THE PLACE UP

PLEASE DONT SHOOT BACK AS YOU MIGHT START AN

INTERPLANETRY WAR..

 :basil:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #59 on: June 22, 2020, 01:51:15 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #60 on: June 22, 2020, 08:37:15 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1275089128540045313
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #61 on: June 22, 2020, 09:11:44 PM »
Any Ideas???

https://twitter.com/i/status/1275042663688015872

 
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #62 on: June 23, 2020, 09:51:40 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1275212145517645824

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 12:35:14 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 02:50:31 PM »
https://www.disclosurenews.it/en/news-burst/
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 03:36:43 PM »
https://neonnettle.com/news/11597-twitter-flooded-with-calls-to-arrest-george-soros-for-treason-

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 03:39:52 PM »


Cant get over the fact that someone has paid 25 English pounds to put a cardboard cut out of Bin Laden at Elland Road and even more so that the club have done it no questions asked
Face with tears of joy
Face with tears of joy
Face with tears of joy

 rava rava rava
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:42:07 PM by plazmuh » Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 04:51:19 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1275616999989809152
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:25:30 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1275912010555932672

And the Truth will set you free
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:44:40 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 742


View Profile WWW
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:38:31 PM »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 