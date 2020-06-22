Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 22, 2020, 01:56:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )  (Read 1277 times)
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 725


View Profile WWW
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:17:19 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 725


View Profile WWW
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:05:34 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274763983195639809
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 725


View Profile WWW
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:54:28 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274341017920000001
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 740


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:21:28 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 08:05:34 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274763983195639809



That lightening is crazy. Cool vid.. :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 725


View Profile WWW
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:37:57 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274817341113741313

 :homer:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 740


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:04:57 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 10:37:57 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274817341113741313

 :homer:

Even im struggling to think of a plausible answer to that 
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 725


View Profile WWW
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:37:23 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274823470183059456

 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 740


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 12:37:23 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274823470183059456

 

 
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 725


View Profile WWW
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:50:53 PM »


You can already see a bbc jerno now eyes bulging out his eye sockets saying

ALIENS HERE NOW SHOOTING THE PLACE UP

PLEASE DONT SHOOT BACK AS YOU MIGHT START AN

INTERPLANETRY WAR..

 :basil:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 725


View Profile WWW
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:51:15 PM »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 