June 22, 2020, 01:56:57 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
Author
Topic: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 ) (Read 1277 times)
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 725
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 05:17:19 PM »
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 725
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 08:05:34 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274763983195639809
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 725
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 08:54:28 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274341017920000001
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:28 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 08:05:34 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274763983195639809
That lightening is crazy. Cool vid..
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 725
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:57 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274817341113741313
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:57 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 10:37:57 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274817341113741313
Even im struggling to think of a plausible answer to that
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 725
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 12:37:23 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274823470183059456
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Today
at 12:37:23 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274823470183059456
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 725
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 12:50:53 PM »
You can already see a bbc jerno now eyes bulging out his eye sockets saying
ALIENS HERE NOW SHOOTING THE PLACE UP
PLEASE DONT SHOOT BACK AS YOU MIGHT START AN
INTERPLANETRY WAR..
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 725
Re: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 01:51:15 PM »
