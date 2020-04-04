Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 20, 2020, 11:58:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Stuff you find on twitter (part 2 )  (Read 1138 times)
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« on: April 04, 2020, 04:40:54 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=85VBXsXHzfs&feature=emb_logo
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: April 04, 2020, 05:09:07 PM »


Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: April 04, 2020, 05:30:37 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: April 05, 2020, 06:54:49 PM »
https://safeguardyoursoul.com/international-criminal-roundup-underway-arrests-of-sealed-indictment-criminals/?fbclid=IwAR1Piroc3lSiOwGNllCgZWxhjHGX3_jqtWI1Pj9CyuuU81MZ1Ntj1gB5bBI
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 517


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 05, 2020, 06:57:55 PM »
Do you have to pay to get Twitter and, if so, is it worth it?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 250



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 05, 2020, 07:00:59 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on April 05, 2020, 06:57:55 PM
Do you have to pay to get Twitter and, if so, is it worth it?  :pd:

No and no.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 517


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 05, 2020, 07:04:51 PM »
Thanks Clem. That's very kind  of you.
Logged
CoB scum
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: April 09, 2020, 09:07:48 PM »


Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: April 09, 2020, 09:10:01 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SLDk7V1CPY&t=1525s

URGENT MESSAGE: Fires and D.U.M.Bs (Deep Underground Military Bases). Underground War, Happening Now
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: May 08, 2020, 02:44:53 PM »
youtube.com/watch?v=9a0xIzp-fbs
UFO: Pentagon releases three leaked videos - is the truth finally out there?
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: May 08, 2020, 02:58:05 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: May 08, 2020, 03:10:55 PM »
https://www.ft.com/brandsuite/ping-an/china-awakens-to-the-power-of-responsible-investing.html?utm_source=FB&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=pub&fbclid=IwAR2oe5W6qGvhw_2IeIJeHGK3IU9tB1d_Uw-Q5xNTTnU7ZvsX0sVrhqeZa-w
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: May 08, 2020, 03:13:30 PM »
https://www.globalresearch.ca/hospitals-getting-paid-more-label-cause-death-coronavirus/5709720
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: May 08, 2020, 05:53:59 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: May 08, 2020, 07:49:41 PM »
A friend of mine took these snaps of the Supermoon
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: May 09, 2020, 01:00:26 PM »
Even the Birds cant stand 5G

https://twitter.com/i/status/1258729186816131072
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: May 10, 2020, 03:54:40 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: May 11, 2020, 08:57:22 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1259933032758329350
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: June 07, 2020, 06:42:04 PM »
I see no ships

Only Hardships

 :basil:

Something MASSIVE is next to the Sun!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xC1TFWpRa1c&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR1rebyhqnQ7gpNgA6-IG95LIDnt00UJeVZRu3-ZjmCH9aQAqdE89FwCcl4&app=desktop
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: June 07, 2020, 07:28:16 PM »


Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: June 07, 2020, 09:33:05 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #21 on: June 08, 2020, 06:46:42 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #22 on: June 12, 2020, 03:09:21 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #23 on: June 14, 2020, 03:18:46 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #24 on: June 14, 2020, 05:11:34 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1272099404099526657

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #25 on: June 14, 2020, 05:14:24 PM »
Hi im in a cult called Q.
Please send help.
They've forced me to think for myself, not trust the media, and research for myself. It's terrifying! They want a better world for everyone and for us to stand up for our rights. Please send help! We just keep being right. Help!
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 698


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: June 14, 2020, 05:14:45 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 14, 2020, 05:11:34 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1272099404099526657

 :like:

Plaz can you recommend some "Alien cover up" sites (not the mainstream ones).....Dont you dare say Roswell is 1  :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #27 on: June 14, 2020, 05:54:22 PM »
http://www.ufocoverup.org/
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #28 on: June 15, 2020, 04:09:00 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1272398429302468609

A green orb has been filmed soaring across the sky in Western Australia overnight.

 :like:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 698


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: June 15, 2020, 08:16:45 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 14, 2020, 05:54:22 PM
http://www.ufocoverup.org/

That was a barmy read my brain hurts....Little bit of a Scientology vibe going on i thought...... :like:

That "orb" does look like an Asteroid but some of the movement was strange... :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #30 on: June 16, 2020, 12:02:57 PM »
The list of Traitors is a very long one..

Guantanamo must be heaving this summer

https://adrenogate.wordpress.com/2020/05/25/indictments-the-coup-detat-18-u-s-code-%c2%a7-2384-seditious-conspiracy/amp/?__twitter_impression=true&fbclid=IwAR1a9JXw98eE5SnflOw-_CrwahEyC4pLbmY-QlmzZhaUE6OgR3PqiAr4Ix0
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 602



View Profile WWW
« Reply #31 on: June 16, 2020, 08:44:18 PM »
whats this all about Plazmuh ?   




https://twitter.com/raqvenanon/status/1272891677330624513?s=20

http://twitter.com/raqvenanon/status/1272891677330624513?s=20
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #32 on: June 16, 2020, 09:00:31 PM »
caught on camera uk - birmingham 13th June 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1272891677330624513
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #33 on: June 17, 2020, 06:32:36 PM »
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 698


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: June 17, 2020, 06:35:18 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 17, 2020, 06:32:36 PM


That is a TR-B3 plane for certain........ Its a cracking image though  :like:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 698


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: June 17, 2020, 06:37:16 PM »
Plaz......Have you watched Unacknowledged on Netflix? Worth a watch  :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #36 on: June 17, 2020, 06:42:49 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvOJ37pPKaM
Game of Thrones Bellagio Fountain Show - Full Show
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 698


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: June 17, 2020, 06:45:52 PM »
 :like: The "choreography" in that was amazing...... jc
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #38 on: June 17, 2020, 06:58:33 PM »
I started to watch it but then I saw Greer

That was enough for me..
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #39 on: June 18, 2020, 12:52:52 PM »
#UFO Crash ??

 Okinawa Japan Jun 11 2020

https://twitter.com/i/status/1273262974594019329
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #40 on: June 18, 2020, 01:20:23 PM »
Holy, this is something Big, see all the smaller light orbs coming down? This was in Istanbul, Turkey.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1273496678826340353
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #41 on: June 18, 2020, 04:23:33 PM »
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 698


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: June 18, 2020, 05:52:18 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 18, 2020, 04:23:33 PM


Hallelujah  :pope2:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 01:13:12 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1273911183490404359

 :homer:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 02:36:12 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1273946844280885248
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 02:49:41 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJyNoJCAuzA

Simon Sinek - EMPATHY - BEST SPEECH OF ALL TIME By Simon Sinek
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 712


View Profile WWW
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:53:15 AM »
https://exploredeeply.com/live-your-purpose/five-beautiful-rituals-to-celebrate-summer-solstice

 :homer:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 