LIDS IS NOT HAPPY Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 05, 2020, 10:47:59 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board LIDS IS NOT HAPPY Pages: 1 [2] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY (Read 1049 times) Nobby_Barnes Offline Posts: 71 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #50 on: Today at 12:41:09 AM » I see Artois has popped up to discredit me with his total of FIVE posts.Bullshit Logged Artois Online Posts: 10 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #51 on: Today at 12:49:16 AM » I've only been a member a week or so, I was north_stand on flyme and you were a troll you can't deny that Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 157 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #52 on: Today at 07:22:59 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:18:23 PMQuote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:23:24 PMNo site owner is going to put up with idiots throwing about mentally handicapped insults, paedophile accusations and racist abuse. It's not even close to being acceptable.It's not like anyone is being asked to do anything difficult either. Everyone knows where the line is and there's no excuse for crossing that line. I would hazard a guess the majority of the idiots spouting this vile abuse wouldn't dare do it in real life so don't do it on here. How hard s it really to have a bit of craic without resorting to those levels? If I were Steve I would keep kicking people off until they learn how to behave like decent human beings. 1 week suspension, 1 month suspension and then a permanent ban.That's my two penneth anyway. Apologies Steve if it comes across as me telling you how to run your site. Just my opinion on the current situation. Can I just say mate, 'mentally handicapped' is not a cool term. Just saying like, you have used it more than once on here already, it's a bit 1990s Thanks for pointing that out. Is that classed as offensive now? I dont see the problem with that term myself but what's the new accepted one so that I know in the future? Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 498 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #53 on: Today at 07:34:41 AM » Oh look. Lids has gone and fuck all has changed. Logged RUBBERY RUBBERFACE Offline Posts: 493 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #54 on: Today at 07:36:47 AM » MENTALLY CHALLENGED IS A FRIENDLIER TERM THIS IS A PHOTO OF SOMEONE MENTALLY CHALLENGED TO HELP U ALONG KEV MATE Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 157 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #55 on: Today at 07:43:40 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:34:41 AMOh look. Lids has gone and fuck all has changed. More trolls? Who artois? Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 157 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #56 on: Today at 07:50:55 AM » Quote from: RUBBERY RUBBERFACE on Today at 07:36:47 AMMENTALLY CHALLENGED IS A FRIENDLIER TERM THIS IS A PHOTO OF SOMEONE MENTALLY CHALLENGED TO HELP U ALONG KEV MATE I assume that's having a go at someone off here. Lower than low. When eill people learn that using insults related to the mentally handicapped is not acceptable? Is this Rubber face character the same idiot as adi dem1? Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 383 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #57 on: Today at 07:58:39 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:03:09 PMQuote from: Adi_Dem1 on Yesterday at 07:47:17 PMAs I said Steve it's full of slug porn, mucusy slug porn, they lay on top of eachother and leak slug slime until the female has climaxed Shit answer. What's with the threatening PM's to Rik and nekdar then? Not threatening pm's Steve (well i certainly dont feel threatened) but its proof positive whom it is fella.They just had a proper hard on for Acko. Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 157 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #58 on: Today at 08:01:48 AM » I believe adi dem1 has been banned but has returned under a couple of new guises already. The only way to get rid would be to keep banning him until he runs out of usernames. Artois and rubber face seem to be his latest 'characters'. « Last Edit: Today at 08:04:26 AM by OzzyPorter » Logged Artois Online Posts: 10 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #59 on: Today at 08:18:52 AM » Woah, from anything that I have posted what makes you think I am the person you seek? Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 157 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #60 on: Today at 08:20:19 AM » I think someone mentioned it above. I'm jut relating the whispers. Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Online Posts: 14 279 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #61 on: Today at 09:22:25 AM » Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 12:41:09 AMI see Artois has popped up to discredit me with his total of FIVE posts.Bullshit I wouldnt use post numbers as a gauge of post quality or worth. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 809 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #62 on: Today at 09:26:21 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:22:25 AMQuote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 12:41:09 AMI see Artois has popped up to discredit me with his total of FIVE posts.Bullshit I wouldnt use post numbers as a gauge of post quality or worth.That's an own goal if I ever saw one Logged Gramsci Offline Posts: 8 127 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #63 on: Today at 09:28:58 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:26:21 AMQuote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:22:25 AMQuote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 12:41:09 AMI see Artois has popped up to discredit me with his total of FIVE posts.Bullshit I wouldnt use post numbers as a gauge of post quality or worth.That's an own goal if I ever saw one Logged Artois Online Posts: 10 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #64 on: Today at 09:30:26 AM » Hey Nobby I'm all about fresh starts, just don't be a dick like your usual M.O Logged Bernie Offline Posts: 5 203 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #65 on: Today at 10:13:44 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:21:41 PMI THINK IT WOULD BE A BIT BORING IF IT BECAME TO SENSIBLE LIKE FMTTM AND I THINK STEVE KNOWS THAT IN THE BACK OF HIS MIND !!!It was becoming boring. You log on and two thirds of the front page is posts by the same person. He wasn't even posting anything original - just whatever he'd seen in the Daily Star or read on Facebook. The whole board was becoming centered around one bloke. Hopefully things will improve now he's gone - even though we all know he will be unable to stay away for long. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. Artois Online Posts: 10 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #66 on: Today at 10:14:56 AM » So I'm guessing this lidds was Leon Trotsky? Was he liddle_towers? Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Online Posts: 14 279 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #67 on: Today at 10:15:38 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:26:21 AMQuote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:22:25 AMQuote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 12:41:09 AMI see Artois has popped up to discredit me with his total of FIVE posts.Bullshit I wouldnt use post numbers as a gauge of post quality or worth.That's an own goal if I ever saw one I did wonder which twat would knock it in 😀 Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 383 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #68 on: Today at 10:26:44 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:13:44 AMQuote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:21:41 PMI THINK IT WOULD BE A BIT BORING IF IT BECAME TO SENSIBLE LIKE FMTTM AND I THINK STEVE KNOWS THAT IN THE BACK OF HIS MIND !!!It was becoming boring. You log on and two thirds of the front page is posts by the same person. He wasn't even posting anything original - just whatever he'd seen in the Daily Star or read on Facebook. The whole board was becoming centered around one bloke. Hopefully things will improve now he's gone - even though we all know he will be unable to stay away for long.Your just as bad....Kettle and pot methinks....... Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 884 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #69 on: Today at 10:27:14 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:13:44 AMQuote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:21:41 PMI THINK IT WOULD BE A BIT BORING IF IT BECAME TO SENSIBLE LIKE FMTTM AND I THINK STEVE KNOWS THAT IN THE BACK OF HIS MIND !!!It was becoming boring. You log on and two thirds of the front page is posts by the same person. He wasn't even posting anything original - just whatever he'd seen in the Daily Star or read on Facebook. The whole board was becoming centered around one bloke. Hopefully things will improve now he's gone - even though we all know he will be unable to stay away for long.BUT PEOPLE LIKE 1FINNY, ROB SHRUG ETC KEEP HIM ON HIS TOES AND DON'T ALLOW HIM FREE REIN ON HERE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 884 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #70 on: Today at 10:35:33 AM » WHO'S THAT ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats El Capitan Online Posts: 40 831 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #71 on: Today at 10:36:38 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:37:30 PMQuote from: Nobby_Barnes on Yesterday at 10:34:55 PMBobupanddown Not even man enough to apologise !Apologise for what you weasely little runt? How about you fucking make me. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Pages: 1 [2] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...