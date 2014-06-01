monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 9 015





Posts: 9 015 LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « on: Yesterday at 04:32:06 PM »

LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER I CANT IN BOX HIM BACK BECAUSE THAT IS ALSO BLOCKED JUST IN BOXED ME AND TOLD ME HE WONT BE BACK FOR A WHILELOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTERI CANT IN BOX HIM BACK BECAUSE THAT IS ALSO BLOCKED Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 135





Posts: 135 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:47:51 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:32:06 PM

LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER I CANT IN BOX HIM BACK BECAUSE THAT IS ALSO BLOCKED

JUST IN BOXED ME AND TOLD ME HE WONT BE BACK FOR A WHILELOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTERI CANT IN BOX HIM BACK BECAUSE THAT IS ALSO BLOCKED

Are you male or female?



No offence intended. Are you male or female?No offence intended. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 878







TMPosts: 14 878 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:48:18 PM » PASS ON OUR BEST WISHES TO HIM !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 235





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 235Once in every lifetime Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:10:31 PM » he's not coming back, he's requested his account be deleted.





So now you'll have to obsess over someone else Logged Glory Glory Man United

TMG501

Offline



Posts: 151





It's What's In The Groove That Counts





Posts: 151It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:27:46 PM » "LIDS IS NOT HAPPY"







Which one is he then? Logged

Adi_Dem1 Guest

Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:39:21 PM » As much as I love me owld fruit liddle, nobody forced him to accuse people of being child molesters, he did that on his own. Dont commit the crime if you cant do the time me owld fruit Logged

Adi_Dem1 Guest

Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:47:17 PM » As I said Steve it's full of slug porn, mucusy slug porn, they lay on top of eachother and leak slug slime until the female has climaxed Logged

Adi_Dem1 Guest

Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:07:02 PM » Rik and nekder are my mates Leon's muckers they must think I've used my wizard powers to rid the board of racism and paedophile humour Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 135





Posts: 135 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:23:24 PM » No site owner is going to put up with idiots throwing about mentally handicapped insults, paedophile accusations and racist abuse. It's not even close to being acceptable.



It's not like anyone is being asked to do anything difficult either. Everyone knows where the line is and there's no excuse for crossing that line. I would hazard a guess the majority of the idiots spouting this vile abuse wouldn't dare do it in real life so don't do it on here. How hard s it really to have a bit of craic without resorting to those levels? If I were Steve I would keep kicking people off until they learn how to behave like decent human beings. 1 week suspension, 1 month suspension and then a permanent ban.



That's my two penneth anyway. Apologies Steve if it comes across as me telling you how to run your site. Just my opinion on the current situation. Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 804







Mountain KingPosts: 9 804 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:26:20 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:23:24 PM No site owner is going to put up with idiots throwing about mentally handicapped insults, paedophile accusations and racist abuse. It's not even close to being acceptable.



It's not like anyone is being asked to do anything difficult either. Everyone knows where the line is and there's no excuse for crossing that line. I would hazard a guess the majority of the idiots spouting this vile abuse wouldn't dare do it in real life so don't do it on here. How hard s it really to have a bit of craic without resorting to those levels? If I were Steve I would keep kicking people off until they learn how to behave like decent human beings. 1 week suspension, 1 month suspension and then a permanent ban.



That's my two penneth anyway. Apologies Steve if it comes across as me telling you how to run your site. Just my opinion on the current situation.



It's all cool - no problem at all, and what you say is absolutely right. It's all sorted now. It's all cool - no problem at all, and what you say is absolutely right. It's all sorted now. Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 135





Posts: 135 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:27:47 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:26:20 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:23:24 PM No site owner is going to put up with idiots throwing about mentally handicapped insults, paedophile accusations and racist abuse. It's not even close to being acceptable.



It's not like anyone is being asked to do anything difficult either. Everyone knows where the line is and there's no excuse for crossing that line. I would hazard a guess the majority of the idiots spouting this vile abuse wouldn't dare do it in real life so don't do it on here. How hard s it really to have a bit of craic without resorting to those levels? If I were Steve I would keep kicking people off until they learn how to behave like decent human beings. 1 week suspension, 1 month suspension and then a permanent ban.



That's my two penneth anyway. Apologies Steve if it comes across as me telling you how to run your site. Just my opinion on the current situation.



It's all cool - no problem at all, and what you say is absolutely right. It's all sorted now.

It's all cool - no problem at all, and what you say is absolutely right. It's all sorted now.

👍 Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 232



UTB





Posts: 9 232UTB Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:57:43 PM » Steve, i hope this is the start of a new dawn. Full respect if it is the start of one Logged

Nobby_Barnes

Offline



Posts: 71





Posts: 71 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 PM » I second that, you might even get a few more decent posters, you need to draw some lines in the sand and stick to them Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 878







TMPosts: 14 878 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 PM » I THINK IT WOULD BE A BIT BORING IF IT BECAME TO SENSIBLE LIKE FMTTM AND I THINK STEVE KNOWS THAT IN THE BACK OF HIS MIND !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Nobby_Barnes

Offline



Posts: 71





Posts: 71 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:29:26 PM »



But when someone uses the insult 'Downs Syndome Cunt' the lines been well and truly crossed !



I'd meet anyone in the Cross car park to explain why Absolutely Tortured Mind, I know it's crazy on here and I think the Cross car park stuff is hilarious for example.But when someone uses the insult 'Downs Syndome Cunt' the lines been well and truly crossed !I'd meet anyone in the Cross car park to explain why « Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:10 PM by Nobby_Barnes » Logged

Nobby_Barnes

Offline



Posts: 71





Posts: 71 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:34:55 PM »



Not even man enough to apologise ! BobupanddownNot even man enough to apologise ! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:36:34 PM by Nobby_Barnes » Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 9 015





Posts: 9 015 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:51:38 PM » Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Yesterday at 10:34:55 PM



Not even man enough to apologise !

BobupanddownNot even man enough to apologise !

FUCKING SHITHOUSE JUMPED OF BOREME COS HOPESBORO WAS RUNNING RINGS ROUND YER

FUCKING SHITHOUSE NOBBY BARNES WHY DONT YOU FUCK OFF BEEN ON HERE FOR 1 DAY AND YER TRYING TO CALL THE SHOTSFUCKING SHITHOUSE JUMPED OF BOREME COS HOPESBORO WAS RUNNING RINGS ROUND YERFUCKING SHITHOUSE Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 465





Posts: 4 465 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:53:34 PM » How many tinnies have you sunk Monkey? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 117







Posts: 8 117 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:18:23 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:23:24 PM No site owner is going to put up with idiots throwing about mentally handicapped insults, paedophile accusations and racist abuse. It's not even close to being acceptable.



It's not like anyone is being asked to do anything difficult either. Everyone knows where the line is and there's no excuse for crossing that line. I would hazard a guess the majority of the idiots spouting this vile abuse wouldn't dare do it in real life so don't do it on here. How hard s it really to have a bit of craic without resorting to those levels? If I were Steve I would keep kicking people off until they learn how to behave like decent human beings. 1 week suspension, 1 month suspension and then a permanent ban.



That's my two penneth anyway. Apologies Steve if it comes across as me telling you how to run your site. Just my opinion on the current situation.



Can I just say mate, 'mentally handicapped' is not a cool term. Just saying like, you have used it more than once on here already, it's a bit 1990s Can I just say mate, 'mentally handicapped' is not a cool term. Just saying like, you have used it more than once on here already, it's a bit 1990s Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 13 420







Posts: 13 420 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:18:23 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:23:24 PM No site owner is going to put up with idiots throwing about mentally handicapped insults, paedophile accusations and racist abuse. It's not even close to being acceptable.



It's not like anyone is being asked to do anything difficult either. Everyone knows where the line is and there's no excuse for crossing that line. I would hazard a guess the majority of the idiots spouting this vile abuse wouldn't dare do it in real life so don't do it on here. How hard s it really to have a bit of craic without resorting to those levels? If I were Steve I would keep kicking people off until they learn how to behave like decent human beings. 1 week suspension, 1 month suspension and then a permanent ban.



That's my two penneth anyway. Apologies Steve if it comes across as me telling you how to run your site. Just my opinion on the current situation.



Can I just say mate, 'mentally handicapped' is not a cool term. Just saying like, you have used it more than once on here already, it's a bit 1990s

Can I just say mate, 'mentally handicapped' is not a cool term. Just saying like, you have used it more than once on here already, it's a bit 1990s

What term can we use?



What term can we use? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

Nobby_Barnes

Offline



Posts: 71





Posts: 71 Re: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY « Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 PM »



Some of us have to make a stand against people like that Fair play Redsteel I've no argument with you. Bobupanddown hit a nerve with his Downs insults as I have a family member with Downs !Some of us have to make a stand against people like that Logged