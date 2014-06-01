LIDS IS NOT HAPPY

April 04, 2020, 10:36:50 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: LIDS IS NOT HAPPY  (Read 583 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 04:32:06 PM »
JUST IN BOXED ME AND TOLD ME HE WONT BE BACK FOR A WHILE
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER  :unlike: I CANT IN BOX HIM BACK BECAUSE THAT IS ALSO BLOCKED 
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:37:58 PM »
 cry
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
OzzyPorter
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:47:51 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:32:06 PM
JUST IN BOXED ME AND TOLD ME HE WONT BE BACK FOR A WHILE
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER  :unlike: I CANT IN BOX HIM BACK BECAUSE THAT IS ALSO BLOCKED 

Are you male or female?

No offence intended.
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:48:18 PM »
PASS ON OUR BEST WISHES TO HIM !!!    oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:10:31 PM »
he's not coming back, he's requested his account be deleted.


So now you'll have to obsess over someone else
Glory Glory Man United
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:12:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:32:06 PM
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER

That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.    
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:13:07 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:10:31 PM
he's not coming back, he's requested his account be deleted.


So now you'll have to obsess over someone else

Super Flounce!

 :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CapsDave
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:13:56 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:10:31 PM
he's not coming back, he's requested his account be deleted.


So now you'll have to obsess over someone else

More chance of Brazil winning the Euros than Lids not returning to COB
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:14:38 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:12:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:32:06 PM
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER

That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.    
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:17:27 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:14:38 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:12:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:32:06 PM
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER

That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.    
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO

They were there alright. I'm not making it up.
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:17:50 PM »
RIP Leon me owld fruit
Nobby_Barnes
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:21:27 PM »
 Looks like you've seem him off Rifle, who are you going to constantly goad now ?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:23:51 PM »
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Today at 05:17:50 PM
RIP Leon me owld fruit


I wish you'd pop your clocks you boring predictable cunt
Glory Glory Man United
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:29:31 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:23:51 PM
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Today at 05:17:50 PM
RIP Leon me owld fruit


I wish you'd pop your clocks you boring predictable cunt


You okay  mick
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:52:15 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:23:51 PM
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Today at 05:17:50 PM
RIP Leon me owld fruit


I wish you'd pop your clocks you boring predictable cunt


In a time when Corona is king, careful what you wish for 
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:27:46 PM »
"LIDS IS NOT HAPPY"



Which one is he then?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:10:19 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on Today at 06:27:46 PM
"LIDS IS NOT HAPPY"



Which one is he then?

GRUMPY

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:17:40 PM »
HIS PREDICTION BACKFIRED ON HIM !!!

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:26:06 PM
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Yesterday at 09:21:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:02 PM
im only yanking your chain trotsky lad.


stay home, stay safe  :like:


That's some arse dropping if I've ever seen it  klins stick to your guns capitan or don't bother  

YOUR ARSE WILL BE DROPPING THROUGH GÖLDBYS TRAPDOOR IN ABOUT 24 HOURS 😂😂😂😂
« Last Edit: Today at 07:19:35 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:22:40 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:17:27 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:14:38 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:12:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:32:06 PM
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER

That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.    
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO

They were there alright. I'm not making it up.

It's always the same on here, one account gets shut down as a token gesture, then within days, sometimes hours, the board gets spammed with insults flying back n forth. Steve, you don't like to ban, i get it, but how many decent lads have fucked off because of this. We all know which daft cunt is doing this, and he's winning.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:37:55 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:22:40 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:17:27 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:14:38 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:12:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:32:06 PM
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER

That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.    
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO

They were there alright. I'm not making it up.

It's always the same on here, one account gets shut down as a token gesture, then within days, sometimes hours, the board gets spammed with insults flying back n forth. Steve, you don't like to ban, i get it, but how many decent lads have fucked off because of this. We all know which daft cunt is doing this, and he's winning.

Who do you reckon it is then?
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:39:21 PM »
As much as I love me owld fruit liddle, nobody forced him to accuse people of being child molesters, he did that on his own. Dont commit the crime if you cant do the time me owld fruit  :pd:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:44:39 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:22:40 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:17:27 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:14:38 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:12:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:32:06 PM
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER

That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.    
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO

They were there alright. I'm not making it up.

It's always the same on here, one account gets shut down as a token gesture, then within days, sometimes hours, the board gets spammed with insults flying back n forth. Steve, you don't like to ban, i get it, but how many decent lads have fucked off because of this. We all know which daft cunt is doing this, and he's winning.

And as for token gestures, I seem to remember binning off three in two days just the week before last.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:45:39 PM »
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Today at 07:39:21 PM
As much as I love me owld fruit liddle, nobody forced him to accuse people of being child molesters, he did that on his own. Dont commit the crime if you cant do the time me owld fruit  :pd:

And what about your comment to Ozzy Porter yesterday about his hard drive? 
Logged
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:47:17 PM »
As I said Steve it's full of slug porn, mucusy slug porn, they lay on top of eachother and leak slug slime until the female has climaxed  :duh:
RedSteel
*****
UTB


« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:50:56 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 07:37:55 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:22:40 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:17:27 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:14:38 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:12:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:32:06 PM
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER

That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.    
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO

They were there alright. I'm not making it up.

It's always the same on here, one account gets shut down as a token gesture, then within days, sometimes hours, the board gets spammed with insults flying back n forth. Steve, you don't like to ban, i get it, but how many decent lads have fucked off because of this. We all know which daft cunt is doing this, and he's winning.

Who do you reckon it is then?

Its the same person that has multiple accounts, and keeps coming back again and again. I know you're not stupid, and you are fully aware of who it is as soon as they start piping up. You are dealing with someone who doesn't want to be reasoned with, and folk that will always take the bait, no matter how many times you ask them to ignore it. Mix that in, comes the rinse/repeat BS the rest of us have to put up with.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:03:09 PM »
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Today at 07:47:17 PM
As I said Steve it's full of slug porn, mucusy slug porn, they lay on top of eachother and leak slug slime until the female has climaxed  :duh:

Shit answer.

What's with the threatening PM's to Rik and nekdar then?
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:07:02 PM »
Rik and nekder are my mates Leon's muckers they must think I've used my wizard powers to rid the board of racism and paedophile humour  :grace:
OzzyPorter
***
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:23:24 PM »
No site owner is going to put up with idiots throwing about mentally handicapped insults, paedophile accusations and racist abuse. It's not even close to being acceptable.

It's not like anyone is being asked to do anything difficult either. Everyone knows where the line is and there's no excuse for crossing that line. I would hazard a guess the majority of the idiots spouting this vile abuse wouldn't dare do it in real life so don't do it on here. How hard s it really to have a bit of craic without resorting to those levels? If I were Steve I would keep kicking people off until they learn how to behave like decent human beings. 1 week suspension, 1 month suspension and then a permanent ban.

That's my two penneth anyway. Apologies Steve if it comes across as me telling you how to run your site. Just my opinion on the current situation.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:26:20 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:23:24 PM
No site owner is going to put up with idiots throwing about mentally handicapped insults, paedophile accusations and racist abuse. It's not even close to being acceptable.

It's not like anyone is being asked to do anything difficult either. Everyone knows where the line is and there's no excuse for crossing that line. I would hazard a guess the majority of the idiots spouting this vile abuse wouldn't dare do it in real life so don't do it on here. How hard s it really to have a bit of craic without resorting to those levels? If I were Steve I would keep kicking people off until they learn how to behave like decent human beings. 1 week suspension, 1 month suspension and then a permanent ban.

That's my two penneth anyway. Apologies Steve if it comes across as me telling you how to run your site. Just my opinion on the current situation.

It's all cool - no problem at all, and what you say is absolutely right. It's all sorted now.
OzzyPorter
***
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:27:47 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 08:26:20 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:23:24 PM
No site owner is going to put up with idiots throwing about mentally handicapped insults, paedophile accusations and racist abuse. It's not even close to being acceptable.

It's not like anyone is being asked to do anything difficult either. Everyone knows where the line is and there's no excuse for crossing that line. I would hazard a guess the majority of the idiots spouting this vile abuse wouldn't dare do it in real life so don't do it on here. How hard s it really to have a bit of craic without resorting to those levels? If I were Steve I would keep kicking people off until they learn how to behave like decent human beings. 1 week suspension, 1 month suspension and then a permanent ban.

That's my two penneth anyway. Apologies Steve if it comes across as me telling you how to run your site. Just my opinion on the current situation.

It's all cool - no problem at all, and what you say is absolutely right. It's all sorted now.

👍
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:57:43 PM »
Steve, i hope this is the start of a new dawn. Full respect if it is the start of one  :like:
Nobby_Barnes
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:13:04 PM »
I second that, you might even get a few more decent posters, you need to draw some lines in the sand and stick to them  :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:21:41 PM »
I THINK IT WOULD BE A BIT BORING IF IT BECAME TO SENSIBLE LIKE FMTTM AND I THINK STEVE KNOWS THAT IN THE BACK OF HIS MIND !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Nobby_Barnes
**
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:29:26 PM »
Absolutely Tortured Mind, I know it's crazy on here and I think the Cross car park stuff is hilarious for example.

But when someone uses the insult 'Downs Syndome Cunt' the lines been well and truly crossed !

I'd meet anyone in the Cross car park to explain why  mick mick mick
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:32:20 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 10:29:26 PM
But when someone uses the insult 'Downs Syndome Cunt' the lines been crossed !


Who did that?

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Nobby_Barnes
**
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:34:55 PM »
Bobupanddown  :wanker:

Not even man enough to apologise !
