|
|
|
|
|
OzzyPorter
|
JUST IN BOXED ME AND TOLD ME HE WONT BE BACK FOR A WHILE
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER
I CANT IN BOX HIM BACK BECAUSE THAT IS ALSO BLOCKED
Are you male or female?
No offence intended.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steve Göldby
|
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER
That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO
They were there alright. I'm not making it up.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tortured_Mind
|
HIS PREDICTION BACKFIRED ON HIM !!!
YOUR ARSE WILL BE DROPPING THROUGH GÖLDBYS TRAPDOOR IN ABOUT 24 HOURS
im only yanking your chain trotsky lad.
stay home, stay safe
That's some arse dropping if I've ever seen it
stick to your guns capitan or don't bother
😂😂😂😂
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 07:19:35 PM by Tortured_Mind »
|
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
|
|
|
RedSteel
|
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER
That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO
They were there alright. I'm not making it up.
It's always the same on here, one account gets shut down as a token gesture, then within days, sometimes hours, the board gets spammed with insults flying back n forth. Steve, you don't like to ban, i get it, but how many decent lads have fucked off because of this. We all know which daft cunt is doing this, and he's winning.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Steve Göldby
|
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER
That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO
They were there alright. I'm not making it up.
It's always the same on here, one account gets shut down as a token gesture, then within days, sometimes hours, the board gets spammed with insults flying back n forth. Steve, you don't like to ban, i get it, but how many decent lads have fucked off because of this. We all know which daft cunt is doing this, and he's winning.
Who do you reckon it is then?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Steve Göldby
|
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER
That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO
They were there alright. I'm not making it up.
It's always the same on here, one account gets shut down as a token gesture, then within days, sometimes hours, the board gets spammed with insults flying back n forth. Steve, you don't like to ban, i get it, but how many decent lads have fucked off because of this. We all know which daft cunt is doing this, and he's winning.
And as for token gestures, I seem to remember binning off three in two days just the week before last.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
RedSteel
|
LOOKS LIKE STEVE PREFERS THE TROLLS TO IS NUMBER 1 POSTER
That's not the case at all - it was the paedo insinuations, simple as that. It's just a total no-no, and everybody knows that.
I DID NOT SEE ANY STEVE
WHAT ABOUT BERNIE GIVING HIM SHIT ALSO
They were there alright. I'm not making it up.
It's always the same on here, one account gets shut down as a token gesture, then within days, sometimes hours, the board gets spammed with insults flying back n forth. Steve, you don't like to ban, i get it, but how many decent lads have fucked off because of this. We all know which daft cunt is doing this, and he's winning.
Who do you reckon it is then?
Its the same person that has multiple accounts, and keeps coming back again and again. I know you're not stupid, and you are fully aware of who it is as soon as they start piping up. You are dealing with someone who doesn't want to be reasoned with, and folk that will always take the bait, no matter how many times you ask them to ignore it. Mix that in, comes the rinse/repeat BS the rest of us have to put up with.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|