|
|
|
|
Adi_Dem1
Guest
|
With bobuoanddown on my fruit steveys hitlist it could be 709
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adi_Dem1
Guest
|
LOOKS LIKE THE GRIM REAPER HAS COME FOR HIM !!!
The rifle did always say he'd have the last laugh, maybe he has.
I'll wait for you Leon
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
LOOKS LIKE THE GRIM REAPER HAS COME FOR HIM !!!
The rifle did always say he'd have the last laugh, maybe he has.
I'll wait for you Leon
Adi_Dem1
***
Online Online
Posts: 122
View Profile Personal Message (Online)
(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 05:28:52 PM »
Reply with quote Reply Remove this message
Mission complete, I always said I'd see that fat cunt lidds off
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
Adi_Dem1
Guest
|
LOOKS LIKE THE GRIM REAPER HAS COME FOR HIM !!!
The rifle did always say he'd have the last laugh, maybe he has.
I'll wait for you Leon
Adi_Dem1
***
Online Online
Posts: 122
View Profile Personal Message (Online)
(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 05:28:52 PM »
Reply with quote Reply Remove this message
Mission complete, I always said I'd see that fat cunt lidds off
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Adi_Dem1
Guest
|
LOOKS LIKE THE GRIM REAPER HAS COME FOR HIM !!!
The rifle did always say he'd have the last laugh, maybe he has.
I'll wait for you Leon
Adi_Dem1
***
Online Online
Posts: 122
View Profile Personal Message (Online)
(No subject)
« Sent to: RIK MAYALL on: Today at 05:28:52 PM »
Reply with quote Reply Remove this message
Mission complete, I always said I'd see that fat cunt lidds off
Photos or it didn't happen Alfie
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Adi_Dem1
Guest
|
What's rifles real name?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Wee_Willie
|
Positive news statistically. Rate of increase dropping over 3 day period.
Daily number has gone up but the rate has slowed a bit.
Let's celebrate!
YAY!
What would you expect, zero deaths today? Given the bell shaped curves in recovering countries ... highly unlikely.
As mentioned, statistically
positive.
Looking forward to seeing how the expected 350 daily deaths from respiratory illnesses are reported on the ons.
Hopefully the peak is nigh
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Positive news statistically. Rate of increase dropping over 3 day period.
Daily number has gone up but the rate has slowed a bit.
Let's celebrate!
YAY!
What would you expect, zero deaths today? Given the bell shaped curves in recovering countries ... highly unlikely.
As mentioned, statistically
positive.
Looking forward to seeing how the expected 350 daily deaths from respiratory illnesses are reported on the ons.
Hopefully the peak is nigh
Thanks but I know quite a lot about statistics.
I still see very little to celebrate.
Minor fluctuations day to day currently don't mean much given the sample size and seemingly inconsistent recording of testing and deaths etc around the globe.
We are entering a potentially very dodgy phase in many geographies. That is, we have reached or about to reach the limit in terms of beds/ ventilators etc needed for ICU care. Without that treatment we will see the mortality rate take a huge leap upwards. The next few weeks is absolutely not the best time to catch this and then take a turn for the worse.
We are not out of the woods by any means.
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:29 PM by CLEM FANDANGO »
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
|
|
|
|
|
Wee_Willie
|
Theres plenty of beds and ventilators at the moment, theyve ensured of that by clearing out the wards.
The last 3 days are positive, statistically. The dramatic upsurge in reported deaths has quelled. Whether this is a sign of plateauing remains to be seen.
Pleased you agree the data is untrustworthy
How can the global data be trusted when....
The data currently says there has been more deaths in the UK than China!
Fucking lying cunts. Their data, if accurate, would help everyone collectively figure out a plan etc. They are total cunts for causing it and also abysmal shifty cunts for not helping fix it.
Who the fuck knows the truth, in any country.
Agree China need to be held accountable if this severely fucks over some western economies
|
|
|
|
Logged
|