ANOTHER 708 DEAD IN THE LAST 24 HOURS...

April 05, 2020
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Topic: ANOTHER 708 DEAD IN THE LAST 24 HOURS...
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Yesterday at 02:09:16 PM
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Adi_Dem1
Guest
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:10:05 PM
With bobuoanddown on my fruit steveys hitlist it could be 709  oleary
Tortured_Mind
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:18:37 PM
Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:24:16 PM by Tortured_Mind
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:30:27 PM
SHOW SOME RESPECT YOU FUCKING HEATHEN CUNT  👎😡👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:32:40 PM
SHOW SOME FAAAAAAAAAAACKIN RESPECT !!!!!!  :lids:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:05:20 PM
Positive news statistically. Rate of increase dropping over 3 day period.
towz
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:39:17 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 02:18:37 PM


Fucking brilliant 
Tortured_Mind
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:40:51 PM
LOOKS LIKE THE GRIM REAPER HAS COME FOR HIM !!!    mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Adi_Dem1
Guest
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:41:56 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:40:51 PM
LOOKS LIKE THE GRIM REAPER HAS COME FOR HIM !!!    mick


The rifle did always say he'd have the last laugh, maybe he has.


I'll wait for you Leon  :duh:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:46:56 PM
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Yesterday at 05:41:56 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:40:51 PM
LOOKS LIKE THE GRIM REAPER HAS COME FOR HIM !!!    mick


The rifle did always say he'd have the last laugh, maybe he has.


I'll wait for you Leon  :duh:



Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:25:39 PM
Alfie bass
Adi_Dem1
Guest
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:26:44 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:46:56 PM
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Yesterday at 05:41:56 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:40:51 PM
LOOKS LIKE THE GRIM REAPER HAS COME FOR HIM !!!    mick


The rifle did always say he'd have the last laugh, maybe he has.


I'll wait for you Leon  :duh:



Adi_Dem1
Guest
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:29:17 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:46:56 PM
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Yesterday at 05:41:56 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:40:51 PM
LOOKS LIKE THE GRIM REAPER HAS COME FOR HIM !!!    mick


The rifle did always say he'd have the last laugh, maybe he has.


I'll wait for you Leon  :duh:



nekder365
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:04:43 PM
WTF.......The message you sent is there in black and white........Might give Lids your real name Rifle you dick..............
Adi_Dem1
Guest
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:08:15 PM
What's rifles real name? 
Logged
nekder365
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:12:50 PM
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Yesterday at 07:08:15 PM
What's rifles real name? 
Check your birth certificate prick..........
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:15:25 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:05:20 PM
Positive news statistically. Rate of increase dropping over 3 day period.

Daily number has gone up but the rate has slowed a bit.

Let's celebrate!

YAY!
Wee_Willie
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:15:25 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:05:20 PM
Positive news statistically. Rate of increase dropping over 3 day period.

Daily number has gone up but the rate has slowed a bit.

Let's celebrate!

YAY!





What would you expect, zero deaths today? Given the bell shaped curves in recovering countries ... highly unlikely.

As mentioned, statistically positive.

Looking forward to seeing how the expected 350 daily deaths from respiratory illnesses are reported on the ons.

Hopefully the peak is nigh
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:35:45 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:15:25 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:05:20 PM
Positive news statistically. Rate of increase dropping over 3 day period.

Daily number has gone up but the rate has slowed a bit.

Let's celebrate!

YAY!





What would you expect, zero deaths today? Given the bell shaped curves in recovering countries ... highly unlikely.

As mentioned, statistically positive.

Looking forward to seeing how the expected 350 daily deaths from respiratory illnesses are reported on the ons.

Hopefully the peak is nigh

Thanks but I know quite a lot about statistics.

 

I still see very little to celebrate.  

Minor fluctuations day to day currently don't mean much given the sample size and seemingly inconsistent recording of testing and deaths etc around the globe.  

We are entering a potentially very dodgy phase in many geographies.  That is, we have reached or about to reach the limit in terms of beds/ ventilators etc needed for ICU care.  Without that treatment we will see the mortality rate take a huge leap upwards.  The next few weeks is absolutely not the best time to catch this and then take a turn for the worse.

 oleary

We are not out of the woods by any means.
Wee_Willie
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:43:05 PM
Theres plenty of beds and ventilators at the moment, theyve ensured of that by clearing out the wards.

The last 3 days are positive, statistically. The dramatic upsurge in reported deaths has quelled. Whether this is a sign of plateauing remains to be seen.

Pleased you agree the data is untrustworthy
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:49:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:43:05 PM
Theres plenty of beds and ventilators at the moment, theyve ensured of that by clearing out the wards.

The last 3 days are positive, statistically. The dramatic upsurge in reported deaths has quelled. Whether this is a sign of plateauing remains to be seen.

Pleased you agree the data is untrustworthy

How can the global data be trusted when....

The data currently says there has been more deaths in the UK than China!

Fucking lying cunts.  Their data, if accurate, would help everyone collectively figure out a plan etc.  They are total cunts for causing it and also abysmal shifty cunts for not helping fix it.

 oleary
Wee_Willie
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:52:15 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:49:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:43:05 PM
Theres plenty of beds and ventilators at the moment, theyve ensured of that by clearing out the wards.

The last 3 days are positive, statistically. The dramatic upsurge in reported deaths has quelled. Whether this is a sign of plateauing remains to be seen.

Pleased you agree the data is untrustworthy

How can the global data be trusted when....

The data currently says there has been more deaths in the UK than China!

Fucking lying cunts.  Their data, if accurate, would help everyone collectively figure out a plan etc.  They are total cunts for causing it and also abysmal shifty cunts for not helping fix it.

 oleary

Who the fuck knows the truth, in any country.

Agree China need to be held accountable if this severely fucks over some western economies
Minge
Superstar


Reply #22 on: Today at 06:28:08 AM
Sounds an easy fix to me, grab some corona, put it in a bowl, pour stuff on it and see what kills it .
If it happens to be thinners or bleach....thats it then, drink a cup of bleach  :like:

In the wrong game me  souey
Piece of piss this world fixing shit  :homer:


And while Im here, ...hospitals running out of ppe gear....... take your gloves and mask off at end of shift, steam sterilise them and good to be used again  :like:

I Should charge for this
