Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday

OzzyPorter
Posts: 130
Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« on: Today at 12:22:12 PM »

A prelude to announcing the resumption of the season?Surely they are not thinking about playing the games behind closed doors? The greedy buggers think of nothing but their own pockets.

LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 693
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:26:51 PM »

THE BAN ON LIVE GAMES NOT BEING ALLOWED TO BE SHOWN AT 3 IS TO BE LIFTED 👍

OzzyPorter
Posts: 130
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:46 PM »

That's what I've just said! :-)

Nobby_Barnes
Posts: 61
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:44:00 PM »

That's the only way any games are going to be played Ozzy, imagine the viewing figures even if it is behind closed doors !

OzzyPorter
Posts: 130
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:45:49 PM »

Just null and void the season. I can't believe that, in the current climate, these selfish gets are only thinking about how they can get their precious games of football played.It's not important.

Nobby_Barnes
Posts: 61
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:53:48 PM »

I agree Ozzy but maybe trying to finish this season might be a way of testing things out, Imagine if next season starts and the whole thing kicks off again, would we have 2 seasons void ??

OzzyPorter
Posts: 130
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:16:05 PM »

What can't that be null and voided also?Or maybe a rule brought in whereby half a season MUST have been played to constitute a season ie each club has played the others at least once regardless of whether it was home or away. If the season got abandoned after halfway then only the games up until the mid point of the season counted.Get the club's to sign up to it so there can be no law suits brought against the PL or EFL.

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 492
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:22:29 PM »

If they allow football to be played meaning the 2 metre rule is ignored, then they better open the fuckin pubs, and put fuckin fishing back on the allowed list.Cunts.

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 587
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:24:47 PM »

Is this official and if so where is the link ... or is it just COB talk?

OzzyPorter
Posts: 130
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:33:12 PM »

It's in the gazette about the games being allowed on TV at 3pm on Saturdays. Doesn't say anything about the season starting again but surely this is a prelude to that announcement?

Minge
Posts: 9 396
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:49:27 PM »

Would you play football with another 21 people close to you ?Not a fucking chance .Not one player would agree to do it .

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 587
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:54:57 PM »

Non contact football ...

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 392
Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:56:13 PM »

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:54:57 PM
Non contact football ...

I BLAME VAR. Virus Affected Reality.