OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 130





Posts: 130

Re: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:16:05 PM » What can't that be null and voided also?



Or maybe a rule brought in whereby half a season MUST have been played to constitute a season ie each club has played the others at least once regardless of whether it was home or away. If the season got abandoned after halfway then only the games up until the mid point of the season counted.



Get the club's to sign up to it so there can be no law suits brought against the PL or EFL.