Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 04, 2020, 02:03:17 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Games now allowed to be shown on TV at 3pm on a Saturday  (Read 148 times)
OzzyPorter
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 130


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:22:12 PM »
A prelude to announcing the resumption of the season?

Surely they are not thinking about playing the games behind closed doors? The greedy buggers think of nothing but their own pockets.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 693


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:26:51 PM »
THE BAN ON LIVE GAMES NOT BEING ALLOWED TO BE SHOWN AT 3 IS TO BE LIFTED 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
OzzyPorter
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 130


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:46 PM »
That's what I've just said! :-)
Logged
Nobby_Barnes
**
Online Online

Posts: 61


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:44:00 PM »
 That's the only way any games are going to be played Ozzy, imagine the viewing figures even if it is behind closed doors !
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 130


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:45:49 PM »
Just null and void the season. I can't believe that, in the current climate, these selfish gets are only thinking about how they can get their precious games of football played.

It's not important.
Logged
Nobby_Barnes
**
Online Online

Posts: 61


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:53:48 PM »
I agree Ozzy but maybe trying to finish this season might be a way of testing things out, Imagine if next season starts and the whole thing kicks off again, would we have 2 seasons void ??
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 130


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:16:05 PM »
What can't that be null and voided also?

Or maybe a rule brought in whereby half a season MUST have been played to constitute a season ie each club has played the others at least once regardless of whether it was home or away. If the season got abandoned after halfway then only the games up until the mid point of the season counted.

Get the club's to sign up to it so there can be no law suits brought against the PL or EFL.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 492


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:22:29 PM »
If they allow football to be played meaning the 2 metre rule is ignored, then they better open the fuckin pubs, and put fuckin fishing back on the allowed list.



Cunts.




 :wanker:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 587



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:24:47 PM »
Is this official and if so where is the link ... or is it just COB talk?
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 130


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:33:12 PM »
It's in the gazette about the games being allowed on TV at 3pm on Saturdays.

Doesn't say anything about the season starting again but surely this is a prelude to that announcement?
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 396

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:49:27 PM »
Would you play football with another 21 people close to you ?
Not a fucking chance .
Not one player would agree to do it .
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 587



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:54:57 PM »
Non contact football ...
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 392



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:56:13 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:54:57 PM
Non contact football ...

I BLAME VAR.

 









Virus Affected Reality.

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 