GRASS POLL !!!

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 04, 2020, 08:04:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Poll
Question: WHO IS THE BIGGEST GRASS ON ERE  ?  (Voting closes: April 07, 2020, 11:00:28 AM)
EL CAPTAIN
BERNIE
CAPS DAVE
TORTURED MIND
URAL QUNTZ

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GRASS POLL !!!  (Read 499 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:00:28 AM »
I KNOW WHO MY MONEYS ON   :like:


USED TO TAKE THE TEACHER AN APPLE EVERYDAY  AT SCHOOL   :unlike:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 316


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:01:28 AM »
Otter?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 872



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:01:33 AM »
DON'T BRING ME INTO THIS. REMOVE MY NAME WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT !!!

THE ONLY GRASS ON HERE ISN'T INCLUDED !!!    :lids:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 013


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:03:17 AM »
THAT BORING CUNT FROM DARLO GETS MY VOTE
UTTER PRICK  :wanker:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:08:15 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:01:33 AM
DON'T BRING ME INTO THIS. REMOVE MY NAME WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT !!!



LIKE FUCK YA SLITHERING SNAKE  🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 276



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:09:17 AM »
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 872



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:10:23 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 316


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:12:22 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:10:23 AM


I would lay off that alpecin shampoo if I were you!!
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 013


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:13:05 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:10:23 AM

WTF  lost
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 872



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:15:07 AM »
ARE YOU OK THERE MONKEY ???  SORRY IF I SHOCKED YOU !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Adi_Dem1
***
Online Online

Posts: 132


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:22:03 AM »
I voted for El capitan, he's a bitch so it may seem  :duh:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:23:15 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:09:17 AM
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on


PEADOS  RAPISTS....  ARE FAIR GAME  👍

OWT ELSE LEAVE IT TO THE POWERS THAT BE  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 229

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:33:39 AM »
Not saying who i voted for  :matty:

 monkey
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 803



View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:38:12 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:09:17 AM
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on

It's nowhere near as simplistic as that.

First of all, the police are not on your side - they are not your friends and are absolutely not to be trusted so anyone siding with them is also not to be trusted.

Grassing is a sign of huge weakness and poor character, i.e. you are not able to sort your own problems out. OK, there are obvious limits here and exceptions to that but let me give you an example of what I mean; there's a bloke next door to me who went running to the cops because his housemate threw his toaster out of the window after a minor argument a couple of months ago. Now that is what I class as a grass because he's not using the cops because he genuinely needs protection - he's doing it out of pure spite and that makes him an utter shithouse cunt of the highest order, like most people who run to authority to land others in the shit.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:38:22 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:33:39 AM
Not saying who i voted for  :matty:

 monkey


NECK AND NECK WITH BERNIE  😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 013


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:38:29 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:33:39 AM
Not saying who i voted for  :matty:

 monkey
 souey
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 201


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:39:24 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:23:15 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:09:17 AM
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on


PEADOS  RAPISTS....  ARE FAIR GAME  👍

OWT ELSE LEAVE IT TO THE POWERS THAT BE  👍

What about wife beaters?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:40:07 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:38:12 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:09:17 AM
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on

It's nowhere near as simplistic as that.

First of all, the police are not on your side - they are not your friends and are absolutely not to be trusted so anyone siding with them is also not to be trusted.

Grassing is a sign of huge weakness and poor character, i.e. you are not able to sort your own problems out. OK, there are obvious limits here and exceptions to that but let me give you an example of what I mean; there's a bloke next door to me who went running to the cops because his housemate threw his toaster out of the window after a minor argument a couple of months ago. Now that is what I class as a grass because he's not using the cops because he genuinely needs protection - he's doing it out of pure spite and that makes him an utter shithouse cunt of the highest order, like most people who run to authority to land others in the shit.


👍

HENCE THE SAYING.... NO ONE LIKES A GRASS 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 201


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:40:45 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:09:17 AM
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on

This.

You only hear this "don't grass" stuff from morons.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:44:11 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:40:45 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:09:17 AM
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on

This.

You only hear this "don't grass" stuff from morons.


GOOD LUCK.... YA WINNING NOW 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 201


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:46:59 AM »
I see you didn't have the bottle to include yourself 

I think we know why......
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 460


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:51:33 AM »
Im not a grass Liddle you bald little tit.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 803



View Profile WWW
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:53:06 AM »
It's none of the above...  sshhh
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 829


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:12:08 PM »
Missed yourself off the list Lids  :lids: :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:20:25 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:51:33 AM
Im not a grass Liddle you bald little tit.


YOU SURE ?  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 229

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:25:36 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:38:12 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:09:17 AM
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on

It's nowhere near as simplistic as that.

First of all, the police are not on your side - they are not your friends and are absolutely not to be trusted so anyone siding with them is also not to be trusted.

Grassing is a sign of huge weakness and poor character, i.e. you are not able to sort your own problems out. OK, there are obvious limits here and exceptions to that but let me give you an example of what I mean; there's a bloke next door to me who went running to the cops because his housemate threw his toaster out of the window after a minor argument a couple of months ago. Now that is what I class as a grass because he's not using the cops because he genuinely needs protection - he's doing it out of pure spite and that makes him an utter shithouse cunt of the highest order, like most people who run to authority to land others in the shit.


That's not Grassing, that is wasting Police time and resources. Like or loathe the cops, they are needed in society, because otherwise we end up going back to the dark ages. There are hundreds of scenarios where each and everyone of us wouldn't hesitate to call the cops, so lets not pretend they are the mortal enemy.
Logged
Nobby_Barnes
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 63


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:30:00 PM »
Really hope it's me  :like:
Logged
Don pepe

Offline Offline

Posts: 7


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:35:47 PM »
Youre a grass if your involved in the commission of a crime and you get lifted and dob your co-offenders in. Usually in the hope of receiving leniency from the authorities. If someone burgles youre house and you know who it is and you go to the police thats a different matter. Taking the law into your own hands will usually see an escalation of events and commonly youll end up the one getting done. Criminals have no compunction on grassing each other up when it suits them. Its code for utter morons, nothing more than a con trick.
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 133


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:39:33 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:35:47 PM
Youre a grass if your involved in the commission of a crime and you get lifted and dob your co-offenders in. Usually in the hope of receiving leniency from the authorities. If someone burgles youre house and you know who it is and you go to the police thats a different matter. Taking the law into your own hands will usually see an escalation of events and commonly youll end up the one getting done. Criminals have no compunction on grassing each other up when it suits them. Its code for utter morons, nothing more than a con trick.

Very well put.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:37:16 PM »
MATTY HAS JUST TOOK THE LEAD BY A HEAD. 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 401



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:48:03 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:53:06 AM
It's none of the above...  sshhh

I BET IT'S REALLY THUNDER.

 oleary

HE'S ALWAYS BEEN A PISS WEASEL.







 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Adi_Dem1
***
Online Online

Posts: 132


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:03:22 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:10:23 AM



I believe this is insinuating that my owld fruit Leon is an Alfie bass?  mick
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 497


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:10:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:37:16 PM
MATTY HAS JUST TOOK THE LEAD BY GIVING HEAD. 😂😂😂





 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 497


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:11:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:48:03 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:53:06 AM
It's none of the above...  sshhh

I BET IT'S REALLY THUNDER.

 oleary

HE'S ALWAYS BEEN A PISS WEASEL.







 :alastair:





 



 mcl



 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:11:17 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:10:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:37:16 PM
MATTY HAS JUST TOOK THE LEAD BY GIVING HEAD. 😂😂😂





 


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 872



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:36:05 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 276



View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:03:58 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 12:25:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:38:12 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:09:17 AM
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on

It's nowhere near as simplistic as that.

First of all, the police are not on your side - they are not your friends and are absolutely not to be trusted so anyone siding with them is also not to be trusted.

Grassing is a sign of huge weakness and poor character, i.e. you are not able to sort your own problems out. OK, there are obvious limits here and exceptions to that but let me give you an example of what I mean; there's a bloke next door to me who went running to the cops because his housemate threw his toaster out of the window after a minor argument a couple of months ago. Now that is what I class as a grass because he's not using the cops because he genuinely needs protection - he's doing it out of pure spite and that makes him an utter shithouse cunt of the highest order, like most people who run to authority to land others in the shit.


That's not Grassing, that is wasting Police time and resources. Like or loathe the cops, they are needed in society, because otherwise we end up going back to the dark ages. There are hundreds of scenarios where each and everyone of us wouldn't hesitate to call the cops, so lets not pretend they are the mortal enemy.

Damn right. Two faced cunts on here. Lets say someones Jag gets nicked. Does he ring the coppers or Big Nozza from fucking Hemlington?

Dont be a grass is a trick.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 547

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:22:02 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:38:12 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:09:17 AM
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.

The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.

Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements

Come on

It's nowhere near as simplistic as that.

First of all, the police are not on your side - they are not your friends and are absolutely not to be trusted so anyone siding with them is also not to be trusted.

Grassing is a sign of huge weakness and poor character, i.e. you are not able to sort your own problems out. OK, there are obvious limits here and exceptions to that but let me give you an example of what I mean; there's a bloke next door to me who went running to the cops because his housemate threw his toaster out of the window after a minor argument a couple of months ago. Now that is what I class as a grass because he's not using the cops because he genuinely needs protection - he's doing it out of pure spite and that makes him an utter shithouse cunt of the highest order, like most people who run to authority to land others in the shit.


That's not a grass - he's a tell tale

Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 547

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:23:12 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:03:17 AM
THAT BORING CUNT FROM DARLO GETS MY VOTE
UTTER PRICK  :wanker:

I agree...

 :lenin: monkey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 872



View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:55:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:37:16 PM
MATTY HAS JUST TOOK THE LEAD BY A HEAD. 😂😂😂

        mcl    😂😂😂
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 