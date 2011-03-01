|
Bernie
|
When does grassing simply become telling the police you know who might have committed a vile crime? Or do you never tell the police anything.
The grass mentality was started and is carried on by the criminal shitkicker class who dont want people telling police that eg they are selling drugs to kids.
Tell the police and get shot of shit off our pavements
Come on
PEADOS RAPISTS.... ARE FAIR GAME 👍
OWT ELSE LEAVE IT TO THE POWERS THAT BE 👍
What about wife beaters?
LEON TROTSKY
It's nowhere near as simplistic as that.
First of all, the police are not on your side - they are not your friends and are absolutely not to be trusted so anyone siding with them is also not to be trusted.
Grassing is a sign of huge weakness and poor character, i.e. you are not able to sort your own problems out. OK, there are obvious limits here and exceptions to that but let me give you an example of what I mean; there's a bloke next door to me who went running to the cops because his housemate threw his toaster out of the window after a minor argument a couple of months ago. Now that is what I class as a grass because he's not using the cops because he genuinely needs protection - he's doing it out of pure spite and that makes him an utter shithouse cunt of the highest order, like most people who run to authority to land others in the shit.
👍
HENCE THE SAYING.... NO ONE LIKES A GRASS 👎
LEON TROTSKY
|
This.
You only hear this "don't grass" stuff from morons.
GOOD LUCK.... YA WINNING NOW 👍
RedSteel
|
That's not Grassing, that is wasting Police time and resources. Like or loathe the cops, they are needed in society, because otherwise we end up going back to the dark ages. There are hundreds of scenarios where each and everyone of us wouldn't hesitate to call the cops, so lets not pretend they are the mortal enemy.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 6
Youre a grass if your involved in the commission of a crime and you get lifted and dob your co-offenders in. Usually in the hope of receiving leniency from the authorities. If someone burgles youre house and you know who it is and you go to the police thats a different matter. Taking the law into your own hands will usually see an escalation of events and commonly youll end up the one getting done. Criminals have no compunction on grassing each other up when it suits them. Its code for utter morons, nothing more than a con trick.
