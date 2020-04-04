Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 04, 2020, 01:43:33 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G (Read 150 times) Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 143 Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « on: Yesterday at 11:20:42 PM » If you're gonna admin this site do it the fuck properly. Fucking slackers. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 791 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 PM » Who the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 143 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:39:56 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:22:38 PMWho the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? Someone who can see Rifle taking the fucking piss out of you to your face.Is he just another one of your sock puppets? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China monkeyman Offline Posts: 8 986 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:22:38 PMWho the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? STE CALM DOWN AND JUST DO WHAT YER THINK IS RIGHT BEER ME BUD Logged Nobby_Barnes Offline Posts: 52 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 PM » You should be banned Bob for using Downs Syndrome as an insult on here, hypocrite. Logged Adi_Dem1 Online Posts: 85 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:49:54 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:39:56 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:22:38 PMWho the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? Someone who can see Rifle taking the fucking piss out of you to your face.Is he just another one of your sock puppets? Bob I'm just a friendly bloke and not rifle, how dare you speak to Steve and mock the disabled like that you want to be ashamed, you are now the COB slug Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 791 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:02:38 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:39:56 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:22:38 PMWho the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? Someone who can see Rifle taking the fucking piss out of you to your face.Is he just another one of your sock puppets? Look at you, pissing your pants. "Boo - fucking - hoo. Steve, the nasty troll is back and he might say naughty things to me." Get a fucking grip, you big crybaby! Logged Nobby_Barnes Offline Posts: 52 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:06:18 AM » Seriously Steve if you are admin why do you allow posters on this board to take the piss out of Downs Syndrome ???? Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 791 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:18:22 AM » Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 12:06:18 AMSeriously Steve if you are admin why do you allow posters on this board to take the piss out of Downs Syndrome ???? I can't see where that has happened. What thread is it on? Logged Nobby_Barnes Offline Posts: 52 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:21:02 AM » The thread I posted, it's the lowest of the low Steve. Do you know anyone with Downs Steve ? Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 791 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:25:55 AM » Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 12:21:02 AM The thread I posted, it's the lowest of the low Steve. Do you know anyone with Downs Steve ?Yes, I know two people with it, and yes it's a pretty low insult. Bob needs to learn how to control his anger. Maybe he'll delete it when he picks up on the backlash. Logged Nobby_Barnes Offline Posts: 52 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:32:19 AM » Maybe rather than "hoping he deletes it' you should make the decision that's it's not acceptableAs admin of the board What do you think ??? Logged Adi_Dem1 Online Posts: 85 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:33:07 AM » Don't poke a sleeping beast nobbert wind your neck in Logged Nobby_Barnes Offline Posts: 52 Re: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:39:50 AM » No I won't Rifle, it's Steve's board I'm just working out if he's allowing posters to take the piss out of Downs Syndome. If that's acceptable over here, given he knows 2 people with the condition ?? Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...