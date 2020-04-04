Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G

April 04, 2020, 01:43:28 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G  (Read 149 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 143


« on: Yesterday at 11:20:42 PM »
If you're gonna admin this site do it the fuck properly. Fucking slackers.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 791



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 PM »
Who the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 143


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:39:56 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:22:38 PM
Who the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? 

Someone who can see Rifle taking the fucking piss out of you to your face.

Is he just another one of your sock puppets?








Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Posts: 8 986


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:22:38 PM
Who the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? 
STE CALM DOWN AND JUST DO WHAT YER THINK IS RIGHT BEER ME BUD  jc :beer:
Nobby_Barnes
Posts: 52


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 PM »
You should be banned Bob for using Downs Syndrome as an insult on here, hypocrite.
Adi_Dem1
Posts: 85


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:49:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:39:56 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:22:38 PM
Who the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? 

Someone who can see Rifle taking the fucking piss out of you to your face.

Is he just another one of your sock puppets?










Bob I'm just a friendly bloke and not rifle, how dare you speak to Steve and mock the disabled like that you want to be ashamed, you are now the COB slug  :duh:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 791



« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:02:38 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:39:56 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:22:38 PM
Who the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? 

Someone who can see Rifle taking the fucking piss out of you to your face.

Is he just another one of your sock puppets?


Look at you, pissing your pants. "Boo - fucking - hoo. Steve, the nasty troll is back and he might say naughty things to me."

Get a fucking grip, you big crybaby!
Nobby_Barnes
Posts: 52


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:06:18 AM »
Seriously Steve if you are admin why do you allow posters on this board to take the piss out of Downs Syndrome ????
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 791



« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:18:22 AM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 12:06:18 AM
Seriously Steve if you are admin why do you allow posters on this board to take the piss out of Downs Syndrome ????

I can't see where that has happened. What thread is it on?
Nobby_Barnes
Posts: 52


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:21:02 AM »
 The thread I posted, it's the lowest of the low Steve. Do you know anyone with Downs Steve ?
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 791



« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:25:55 AM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 12:21:02 AM
The thread I posted, it's the lowest of the low Steve. Do you know anyone with Downs Steve ?

Yes, I know two people with it, and yes it's a pretty low insult. Bob needs to learn how to control his anger. Maybe he'll delete it when he picks up on the backlash. 
Nobby_Barnes
Posts: 52


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:32:19 AM »
Maybe rather than "hoping he deletes it' you should make the decision that's it's not acceptable
As admin of the board What do you think ???
Adi_Dem1
Posts: 85


« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:33:07 AM »
Don't poke a sleeping beast nobbert  :duh: wind your neck in
Nobby_Barnes
Posts: 52


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:39:50 AM »
No I won't Rifle, it's Steve's board I'm just working out if he's allowing posters to take the piss out of Downs Syndome. If that's acceptable over here, given he knows 2 people with the condition ??
