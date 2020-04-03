Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G

April 03, 2020, 11:46:06 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Goldby, Polite Dwarf, Ben G  (Read 36 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 11:20:42 PM »
If you're gonna admin this site do it the fuck properly. Fucking slackers.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:22:38 PM »
Who the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:39:56 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:22:38 PM
Who the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? 

Someone who can see Rifle taking the fucking piss out of you to your face.

Is he just another one of your sock puppets?








monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:42:08 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:22:38 PM
Who the fuck do you think you are telling me what to do? 
STE CALM DOWN AND JUST DO WHAT YER THINK IS RIGHT BEER ME BUD  jc :beer:
Nobby_Barnes

« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:44:10 PM »
You should be banned Bob for using Downs Syndrome as an insult on here, hypocrite.
