Weekend plans

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 04, 2020, 02:03:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Weekend plans  (Read 243 times)
Artois

Offline Offline

Posts: 2


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:05:41 PM »
Went to Costco this afternoon and bought 24 peroni, 24 Stella. I'm going to get Mrs Artois to give me an old fashioned 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 143


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:08:36 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 08:05:41 PM
Went to Costco this afternoon and bought 24 peroni, 24 Stella. I'm going to get Mrs Artois to give me an old fashioned 

I'm intrigued, what's an old fashioned in your gaff?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Artois

Offline Offline

Posts: 2


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:20:55 PM »
The of knuckle shuffle my friend, we spend too much time together for me to want to shag her  :unlike:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 817


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:19:21 PM »
its a whiskey cocktail dafcunt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 143


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:48:35 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 08:20:55 PM
The of knuckle shuffle my friend, we spend too much time together for me to want to shag her  :unlike:

Do you finger her in return? Like teenagers in 1984?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 203


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 PM »
Bottle of Bayou Rum Mardi Gras X0  :jowo8:
Logged
Adi_Dem1
***
Online Online

Posts: 102


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:58:21 PM
Bottle of Bayou Rum Mardi Gras X0  :jowo8:


Indeed an old fashioned is being wanked off.
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 388


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:08:05 AM »
weekend plans?

Days Gone :homer:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 492


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:11:28 AM »
Love an old fashioned me like.

And I'm not talking about the sexual one.



 mick
Logged
Adi_Dem1
***
Online Online

Posts: 102


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:17:23 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:08:05 AM
weekend plans?

Days Gone :homer:


What's that  oleary
Logged
Hugo First
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 247


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:18:09 AM »
Same as last & next
Logged
UTB
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 392



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:32:36 PM »
Weekend plans?

I think I'll just stay in.






 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 817


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:53:33 PM »
Watching the Belarus Premier League.... Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Neman Grodno  :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 