Artois

Weekend plans « on: Yesterday at 08:05:41 PM » Went to Costco this afternoon and bought 24 peroni, 24 Stella. I'm going to get Mrs Artois to give me an old fashioned

Artois

Re: Weekend plans « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:20:55 PM » The of knuckle shuffle my friend, we spend too much time together for me to want to shag her

El Capitan

Re: Weekend plans « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:19:21 PM » its a whiskey cocktail dafcunt

Steboro

Re: Weekend plans « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 PM » Bottle of Bayou Rum Mardi Gras X0

tunstall

Re: Weekend plans « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:08:05 AM »



Days Gone weekend plans?Days Gone

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Re: Weekend plans « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:11:28 AM »



And I'm not talking about the sexual one.







Love an old fashioned me like.And I'm not talking about the sexual one.

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Weekend plans « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:32:36 PM »



I think I'll just stay in.













Weekend plans?I think I'll just stay in.

