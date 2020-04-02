Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 03, 2020, 11:45:44 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus (Read 166 times) Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 143 Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus « on: Today at 07:39:33 PM » https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/02/vulnerable-child-rapist-set-freed-prison-keep-safe-coronavirus-12499577/He repeatedly raped a 12 year old boy.Is gonna come l with his two usernames and tell us how upset he is about this? Bobend? Gramsci? MFC Doom? Any of the boards lefties? « Last Edit: Today at 07:59:24 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China T_Bone Offline Posts: 1 775 Re: Nonce released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:42:42 PM » If he was muslim they'd be saying its the right call Mind you he might be a convert with that ginger beard Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 810 Re: Nonce released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:44:09 PM » no he hasn't Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. T_Bone Offline Posts: 1 775 Re: Nonce released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:57:36 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:44:09 PMno he hasn't Take a look at his chin dickhead Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 143 Re: Nonce released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:58:26 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:44:09 PMno he hasn't I'm sure you can start a government petition to get him released, maybe print some T-Shits? "Child love is real love" "Pedos are people too" That kinda thing? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 810 Re: Nonce released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:05:19 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 07:57:36 PMQuote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:44:09 PMno he hasn't Take a look at his chin dickhead Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 143 Re: Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:05:40 PM » Title edited Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 810 Re: Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:40:03 PM » You angry drunk yet pal? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 143 Re: Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:49:58 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:40:03 PMYou angry drunk yet pal?Imagine being you. Your age.Single, no kids. What a fucking disappointment to your parents you must be. They wanted grandchildren, not Facebook pictures of your cats. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Adi_Dem1 Online Posts: 80 Re: Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:08:14 PM » Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 810 Re: Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:13:44 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:49:58 PMQuote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:40:03 PMYou angry drunk yet pal?Imagine being you. Your age.Single, no kids. What a fucking disappointment to your parents you must be. They wanted grandchildren, not Facebook pictures of your cats.It happened Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 143 Re: Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:41:20 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:13:44 PMQuote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:49:58 PMQuote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:40:03 PMYou angry drunk yet pal?Imagine being you. Your age.Single, no kids. What a fucking disappointment to your parents you must be. They wanted grandchildren, not Facebook pictures of your cats.It happened You getting a woman? I fucking doubt it. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...