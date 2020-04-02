Bobupanddown

Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus « on: Today at 07:39:33 PM » https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/02/vulnerable-child-rapist-set-freed-prison-keep-safe-coronavirus-12499577/



He repeatedly raped a 12 year old boy.



Is gonna come l with his two usernames and tell us how upset he is about this?



Bobend? Gramsci? MFC Doom?

Any of the boards lefties?



