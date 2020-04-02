Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus

April 03, 2020, 11:45:44 PM
Author Topic: Nonce to be released from prison because - Coronavirus  (Read 166 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 07:39:33 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/02/vulnerable-child-rapist-set-freed-prison-keep-safe-coronavirus-12499577/

He repeatedly raped a 12 year old boy.

Is  :matty: gonna come l  with his two usernames and tell us how upset he is about this?

Bobend? Gramsci? MFC Doom?
Any of the boards lefties?

« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:24 PM by Bobupanddown »
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
T_Bone
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:42:42 PM »
If he was muslim they'd be saying its the right call  lost

Mind you he might be a convert with that ginger beard  rava
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:44:09 PM »
no he hasn't 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:57:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:44:09 PM
no he hasn't 

Take a look at his chin dickhead 
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:58:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:44:09 PM
no he hasn't 

I'm sure you can start a government petition to get him released, maybe print some T-Shits?

"Child love is real love"

"Pedos are people too"

That kinda thing?
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:05:19 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 07:57:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:44:09 PM
no he hasn't 

Take a look at his chin dickhead 

 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:05:40 PM »
Title edited  mcl
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:40:03 PM »
You angry drunk yet pal?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:49:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:40:03 PM
You angry drunk yet pal?

Imagine being you.

Your age.

Single, no kids.

What a fucking disappointment to your parents you must be. They wanted grandchildren, not Facebook pictures of your cats.
Logged
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:08:14 PM »
 
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:49:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:40:03 PM
You angry drunk yet pal?

Imagine being you.

Your age.

Single, no kids.

What a fucking disappointment to your parents you must be. They wanted grandchildren, not Facebook pictures of your cats.





It happened  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:41:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:13:44 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:49:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:40:03 PM
You angry drunk yet pal?

Imagine being you.

Your age.

Single, no kids.

What a fucking disappointment to your parents you must be. They wanted grandchildren, not Facebook pictures of your cats.





It happened  :bc:

You getting a woman? I fucking doubt it.
Logged
