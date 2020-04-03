Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 03, 2020, 07:33:34 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed (Read 50 times) OzzyPorter Online Posts: 110 Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed « on: Today at 07:20:08 PM » When the lid is shut, does it cut off the Internet until the lid is opened again? As long as I have the Internet set to 'connect automatically' it should just be a case of opening the laptop and being connected immediately shouldn't it? Or does the Internet stay connected even when the lid is closed? Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 654 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:21:42 PM » I THINK SOMEONE NEEDS TO OPEN YOUR LID AND HAVE A GOOD LOOK INSIDE 👍😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... OzzyPorter Online Posts: 110 Re: Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:22:36 PM » I'm a genius with anything other than technology. Honest. Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 40 795 Re: Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:23:24 PM » Will probs depend on what your power saving settings are on your laptopcheck its set to standby/hibernate with lid closed, even when plugged in Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. OzzyPorter Online Posts: 110 Re: Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:24:59 PM » If I want the Internet to turn off when the lid is closed and then connect when it opens what settings should I be checking/changing? Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 40 795 Re: Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:25:15 PM » why do you want it to? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. OzzyPorter Online Posts: 110 Re: Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:30:20 PM » I have my mother set up on a laptop via an Internet stick. She only needs to use it occasionally when receiving video calls. Trying to teach her how to disconnect and reconnect to the correct wifi would be a nightmare. Logged OzzyPorter Online Posts: 110 Re: Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:32:28 PM » And I don't want her online all the time using up her weekly Internet allowance when it's not in use. Does that make sense? Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...