Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed

April 03, 2020, 07:33:18 PM
Author Topic: Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed  (Read 47 times)
OzzyPorter
« on: Today at 07:20:08 PM »
When the lid is shut, does it cut off the Internet until the lid is opened again?

As long as I have the Internet set to 'connect automatically' it should just be a case of opening the laptop and being connected immediately shouldn't it? Or does the Internet stay connected even when the lid is closed?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:21:42 PM »
I THINK SOMEONE NEEDS TO OPEN YOUR LID AND HAVE A GOOD LOOK INSIDE  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
OzzyPorter
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:22:36 PM »
I'm a genius with anything other than technology.  Honest.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:23:24 PM »
Will probs depend on what your power saving settings are on your laptop



check its set to standby/hibernate with lid closed, even when plugged in
OzzyPorter
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:24:59 PM »
If I want the Internet to turn off when the lid is closed and then connect when it opens what settings should I be checking/changing?
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:25:15 PM »
why do you want it to?
OzzyPorter
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:30:20 PM »
I have my mother set up on a laptop via an Internet stick. She only needs to use it occasionally when receiving video calls. Trying to teach her how to disconnect and reconnect to the correct wifi would be a nightmare.
OzzyPorter
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:32:28 PM »
And I don't want her online all the time using up her weekly Internet allowance when it's not in use. Does that make sense?
