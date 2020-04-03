OzzyPorter

Does an Internet connection turn off when laptop is closed « on: Today at 07:20:08 PM » When the lid is shut, does it cut off the Internet until the lid is opened again?



As long as I have the Internet set to 'connect automatically' it should just be a case of opening the laptop and being connected immediately shouldn't it? Or does the Internet stay connected even when the lid is closed?



