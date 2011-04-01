Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 541



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 541Pack o cunts RIP Bill Withers « on: Today at 04:14:04 PM » https://youtu.be/CICIOJqEb5c



&



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYi7uEvEEmk



Classic Soul....



Age 81 - from heart complications



You get so much more from my posts compared to Junior reporter NoMArk



Classic Soul....Age 81 - from heart complicationsYou get so much more from my posts compared to Junior reporter NoMArk « Last Edit: Today at 04:15:41 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

TMG501

Online



Posts: 149





It's What's In The Groove That Counts





Posts: 149It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:23:16 PM »

This is possibly my favourite tune of his

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbbwiE2GgkE Bollox. One of my all time favourites.This is possibly my favourite tune of his Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 647





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 647I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:27:37 PM » YER ABOUT AN HOUR TOO LATE YA SLOW BRAINED CUNT 👎😂👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

TMG501

Online



Posts: 149





It's What's In The Groove That Counts





Posts: 149It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:29:23 PM » Fuckin hell! Is it a race to report deaths on here? Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 837







TMPosts: 14 837 Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:34:01 PM » NOT SUCH A LOVELY DAY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 837







TMPosts: 14 837 Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:43:04 PM » I CAN'T READ TWO POSTS AT ONCE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats