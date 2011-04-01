RIP Bill Withers Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 03, 2020, 05:14:00 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board RIP Bill Withers Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: RIP Bill Withers (Read 100 times) Ural Quntz Phew thats better Offline Posts: 6 541 Pack o cunts RIP Bill Withers « on: Today at 04:14:04 PM » https://youtu.be/CICIOJqEb5c&https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYi7uEvEEmkClassic Soul....Age 81 - from heart complicationsYou get so much more from my posts compared to Junior reporter NoMArk « Last Edit: Today at 04:15:41 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018 TMG501 Online Posts: 149 It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:23:16 PM » Bollox. One of my all time favourites. This is possibly my favourite tune of hishttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbbwiE2GgkE Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 647 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:27:37 PM » YER ABOUT AN HOUR TOO LATE YA SLOW BRAINED CUNT 👎😂👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... TMG501 Online Posts: 149 It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:29:23 PM » Fuckin hell! Is it a race to report deaths on here? Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 837 Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:34:01 PM » NOT SUCH A LOVELY DAY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 647 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:39:57 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:34:01 PMNOT SUCH A LOVELY DAY !!! ADI DEM ALREADY CRACKED THAT JOKE YA FUCKING SIMPLE CUNT 👎DO KEEP UP 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 837 Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:43:04 PM » I CAN'T READ TWO POSTS AT ONCE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 647 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:47:40 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:43:04 PMI CAN'T READ TWO POSTS AT ONCE !!! DAFT OLD CUNT 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 837 Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:54:42 PM » GREAT MINDS THINK ALIKE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Adi_Dem1 Online Posts: 43 Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #9 on: Today at 04:58:36 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:47:40 PMQuote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:43:04 PMI CAN'T READ TWO POSTS AT ONCE !!! DAFT OLD CUNT 👎 How old is TM? Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 647 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RIP Bill Withers « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:04:01 PM » Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Today at 04:58:36 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:47:40 PMQuote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:43:04 PMI CAN'T READ TWO POSTS AT ONCE !!! DAFT OLD CUNT 👎 How old is TM? IN THE HEAD?OR REAL AGE 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...