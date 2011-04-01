RIP Bill Withers

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 03, 2020, 05:14:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: RIP Bill Withers  (Read 100 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 541

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:14:04 PM »
https://youtu.be/CICIOJqEb5c

&

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYi7uEvEEmk

Classic Soul....

Age 81 - from heart complications

You get so much more from my posts compared to Junior reporter NoMArk

 :like:
« Last Edit: Today at 04:15:41 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TMG501
***
Online Online

Posts: 149


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:23:16 PM »
Bollox. One of my all time favourites.
This is possibly my favourite tune of his
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbbwiE2GgkE
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 647


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:27:37 PM »
YER ABOUT AN HOUR TOO LATE YA SLOW BRAINED CUNT  👎😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TMG501
***
Online Online

Posts: 149


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:29:23 PM »
Fuckin hell! Is it a race to report deaths on here?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 837



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:34:01 PM »
NOT SUCH A LOVELY DAY !!!   souey
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 647


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:39:57 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:34:01 PM
NOT SUCH A LOVELY DAY !!!   souey

ADI DEM ALREADY CRACKED THAT JOKE YA FUCKING SIMPLE CUNT  👎

DO KEEP UP 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 837



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:43:04 PM »
I CAN'T READ TWO POSTS AT ONCE !!!   :wanker:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 647


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:47:40 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:43:04 PM
I CAN'T READ TWO POSTS AT ONCE !!!   :wanker:


DAFT OLD CUNT 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 837



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:54:42 PM »
GREAT MINDS THINK ALIKE !!!    jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Adi_Dem1

Online Online

Posts: 43


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:58:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:47:40 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:43:04 PM
I CAN'T READ TWO POSTS AT ONCE !!!   :wanker:


DAFT OLD CUNT 👎


How old is TM?  mick
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 647


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:04:01 PM »
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Today at 04:58:36 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:47:40 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:43:04 PM
I CAN'T READ TWO POSTS AT ONCE !!!   :wanker:


DAFT OLD CUNT 👎


How old is TM?  mick


IN THE HEAD?

OR REAL AGE  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 