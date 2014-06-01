Films with a body part in the title

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 03, 2020, 07:33:13 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Films with a body part in the title  (Read 226 times)
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:15:21 PM »
Following on from me being, quite rightly, corrected by Leon on another thread, how many films can you name that have a body part in the title?

FOOTloose
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 225


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:16:58 PM »
Withnail & I.

Which i've never seen nor fancied watching either.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:23:25 PM »
Is Snatch bending the rules and lowering the tone a little too much?
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 353


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:25:55 PM »
Braindead
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 225


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:26:56 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:23:25 PM
Is Snatch bending the rules and lowering the tone a little too much?

nope, great film too
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:27:29 PM »
No need for that priv, I was only looking for clarification!
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 353


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:28:39 PM »
Haha, I also give you The Hills Have Eyes
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:28:54 PM »
Freddy got FINGERed.
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 353


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:29:26 PM »
Jaws
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 394

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:29:46 PM »
Hand that rocks the cradle
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 273



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:31:33 PM »
Shaft
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 225


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:32:22 PM »
carry on dick
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 225


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:32:54 PM »
Space Balls
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:33:43 PM »
Its turning blue now!!!

I'll offer Hairspray in a show of decorum!
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 353


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:33:50 PM »
Snake eyes
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 353


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:34:30 PM »
Dick Tracy
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:37:31 PM »
The Bone Collector
Logged
Adi_Dem1
**
Online Online

Posts: 55


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:41:45 PM »
Hand of god

Hills have eyes 2

Teeth

Bone collector

Bones

The hand that rocks the cradle

Footloose

Edward scissorhands

Eye for an eye

Faceoff

Happy feet

Jaws

Smallfoot

The skulls

Indian Jones and the temple of the crystal skull

Where the heart is

Heart breakers






But to name a few  :duh:
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:43:58 PM »
The Empire Strikes Back
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 353


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:46:51 PM »
Back to the future
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 353


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:48:13 PM »
Under the skin
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 083


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:52:32 PM »
A Fistful of Dollars
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 083


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:53:27 PM »
Goldfinger
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 083


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:54:03 PM »
Clout
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 083


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:56:34 PM »
Legend
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 083


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:58:40 PM »
Toe to toe
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 083


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:00:52 PM »
Hancock
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 387



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:01:29 PM »
Body Parts
Kick-ass 2
Deep Throat
Kind Hearts and Coronets
Holes
Iris
Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia
Fanny
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines; or, How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 Minutes
Flap
Balls of Fury
Octopussy
Tom Thumb

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Adi_Dem1
**
Online Online

Posts: 55


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:14:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:01:29 PM
Body Parts
Kick-ass 2
Deep Throat
Kind Hearts and Coronets
Holes
Iris
Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia
Fanny
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines; or, How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 Minutes
Flap
Balls of Fury
Octopussy
Tom Thumb

 oleary




 :duh:
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:25:37 PM »
Free Willy
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:27:29 PM »
Cool Hand Luke. Great film.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 387



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:27:47 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:25:37 PM
Free Willy

Admit it.

This whole thread was just so you could post that.  Wasn't it?

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Adi_Dem1
**
Online Online

Posts: 55


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:32:48 PM »
Ozzy porter, what do you mean by body parts? I thought you were a slug? 
Logged
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:35:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:27:47 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:25:37 PM
Free Willy

Admit it.

This whole thread was just so you could post that.  Wasn't it?

 mcl

I can't claim to be that clever or underhand unfortunately Clem.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 541

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:02:57 PM »
Wow - this is exciting

 :jowo7:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:07:09 PM »
Thanks Ural, you've just reminded me of one.

The Boring Arse
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 654


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:49:03 PM »
ANGELHEART
BACKDRAFT
SCARFACE
FACEOFF
ANGELS WITH DIRTY FACES
ONE EYED JACKS
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 654


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:02:54 PM »
ADAMS RIB
COOL HAND LUKE
BABY FACED NELSON
BACK TO THE FUTURE
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:17:01 PM »
Scarface is a great shout!
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 795


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:19:19 PM »
THE MAN FROM ANKLE
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:21:48 PM »
We are not accepting any of those 'type' of answers until we have exhausted the genuine ones El captain.

And yes I also have some corkers to contribute!
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 795


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:22:27 PM »
 :duh:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
OzzyPorter
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:23:42 PM »
From moon tomorrow it's open season on answers. I think that's fair :-)
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 387



View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:30:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:19:19 PM
THE MAN FROM WANKLE

 mick
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 