OzzyPorter

Films with a body part in the title

Following on from me being, quite rightly, corrected by Leon on another thread, how many films can you name that have a body part in the title?



FOOTloose



Adi_Dem1

Re: Films with a body part in the title



Hills have eyes 2



Teeth



Bone collector



Bones



The hand that rocks the cradle



Footloose



Edward scissorhands



Eye for an eye



Faceoff



Happy feet



Jaws



Smallfoot



The skulls



Indian Jones and the temple of the crystal skull



Where the heart is



Heart breakers













But to name a few

