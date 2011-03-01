Ayresome89

Should Liverpool..... « on: Yesterday at 11:40:49 AM » Be awarded the title now?



There's no doubt 'if' the season continues Liverpool will be champions. But if the season was to finish now should they be awarded it ? The Belgian first division was called off with Bruges announced as champions. No teams relegated and 2 promoted.



I think Liverpool should be awarded the title, but it just won't be the same as winning it 'properly'

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 AM »

Westlane_rightwinger

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:04:29 PM » There is doubt. Still not a mathematically certainty and Victimpool are on a 3 game losing streak.



Nice to see all their Teesside, plastic, manchild admirers struggling with the fact that they have not won the title and anything bar a null and voided season will be ridiculed.

Logged

BRBahir

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:10:46 PM » Brugge were 15 points clear with 1 game to go nobody could argue against it

OzzyPorter

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:13:23 PM » Nothing can or should be awarded unless it is a mathematical certainty.

OzzyPorter

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:17:10 PM » So there's no way they can be handed the title. I'll be astounded if they are given it. The implications would just be too great.

RIK MAYALL

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:18:25 PM » If they aren't awarded it, they'll try and sue every cunt going.

JFT96 with be replaced with JFT2020



JFT96 with be replaced with JFT2020 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM by RIK MAYALL » Logged Glory Glory Man United

OzzyPorter

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:25:28 PM » It is safe to say that whichever way this situation pans out, Liverpool and their fans are going to be on the end of a deluge of abuse from opposition fans for a long time. Its quite funny really.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:04:51 PM » BE THE FUNNIEST THING TO COME OUT OF LIVERPOOL SINCE THE BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF 👍😂😂😂👍

Erimus44

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:15:18 PM » No prizes should be given if the season cannot be completed.

I do wonder if Liverpool would be content to accept the title knowing they've not actually "won" it.

plazmuh

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:51:28 PM »



Top four play home and away



Winner takes all



TV bonanza



Its easy..Top four play home and away Winner takes all TV bonanza

evilghost

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:53:50 PM » Just get the clubs to play same amount of games

Then once all played same end league



Do it in all the leagues and promote or relegate Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:56:54 PM » Quote from: evilghost on Yesterday at 02:53:50 PM Just get the clubs to play same amount of games Then once all played same end league Do it in all the leagues and promote or relegate

FUCKING IDIOT 👎 THANK FUCK YOU ONLY POST ONCE IN A BLUE MOON YA FUCKING DOPE 👍

Then once all played same end league



Do it in all the leagues and promote or relegate





FUCKING IDIOT 👎



THANK FUCK YOU ONLY POST ONCE IN A BLUE MOON YA FUCKING DOPE 👍 FUCKING IDIOT 👎THANK FUCK YOU ONLY POST ONCE IN A BLUE MOON YA FUCKING DOPE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

evilghost

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:38:00 PM » Yet when I do you have to comment

Silly little dwarf

Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 791 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:53:34 PM » The season has to be completed no matter what and here's my solution.



Week long extravaganza at Wembley, all remaining fixtures decided by penalty shoot out, six penalties each match so the possibility of a draw remains.



You could have 16 in a day (one an hour) so that's 92 matches in a week, which is about how many are remaining.



If next season has to be shortened, split the league in two after the first half of the fixtures are played, top ten all play each, bottom ten all play each other, srap the cups if necessary.



Sorted. Logged

RedSteel

Posts: 9 225UTB Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:01:42 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:53:34 PM The season has to be completed no matter what and here's my solution.



Week long extravaganza at Wembley, all remaining fixtures decided by penalty shoot out, six penalties each match so the possibility of a draw remains.



You could have 16 in a day (one an hour) so that's 92 matches in a week, which is about how many are remaining.



If next season has to be shortened, split the league in two after the first half of the fixtures are played, top ten all play each, bottom ten all play each other, srap the cups if necessary.



Sorted.



I typed out a fairly lengthy response to all the reasons why this won't happen, then decided this is much easier I typed out a fairly lengthy response to all the reasons why this won't happen, then decided this is much easier Logged

Adi_Dem1

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:24:19 PM » Steve why 6 penalties? You could still draw on the usual 5

PoliteDwarf

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:05:47 PM » I think they should be awarded the title just because they are the biggest club in the UK.

Steboro

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:09:11 PM » Whatever it takes to stop Leeds getting promoted

Westlane_rightwinger

Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:18:22 PM » They are not even the biggest club on Merseyside ffs.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 14 273 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:21:22 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 02:51:28 PM



Top four play home and away



Winner takes all



TV bonanza





Its easy..Top four play home and awayWinner takes allTV bonanza





Hardest keyboard warrior from each team. car park of The Cross divided into sections of the four divisions



Get in your own section; whistle blows; first two/three whatever to hit the deck are relegated; last man standing champions and so forth for promotion/Europe.



I'll be our rep. We don't want any midgets flying horizontal and landing in fucking Tesco Express



Hardest keyboard warrior from each team. car park of The Cross divided into sections of the four divisionsGet in your own section; whistle blows; first two/three whatever to hit the deck are relegated; last man standing champions and so forth for promotion/Europe.I'll be our rep. We don't want any midgets flying horizontal and landing in fucking Tesco Express Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 388 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:34:23 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:21:22 PM Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 02:51:28 PM



Top four play home and away



Winner takes all



TV bonanza





Its easy..Top four play home and awayWinner takes allTV bonanza





Hardest keyboard warrior from each team. car park of The Cross divided into sections of the four divisions



Get in your own section; whistle blows; first two/three whatever to hit the deck are relegated; last man standing champions and so forth for promotion/Europe.



I'll be our rep. We don't want any midgets flying horizontal and landing in fucking Tesco Express





Hardest keyboard warrior from each team. car park of The Cross divided into sections of the four divisionsGet in your own section; whistle blows; first two/three whatever to hit the deck are relegated; last man standing champions and so forth for promotion/Europe.I'll be our rep. We don't want any midgets flying horizontal and landing in fucking Tesco Express

I'll conceived.



You should know that no real life meet ups ever take place.







