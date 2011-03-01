Should Liverpool..... Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 04, 2020, 01:43:22 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Should Liverpool..... Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Should Liverpool..... (Read 367 times) Ayresome89 Offline Posts: 54 Should Liverpool..... « on: Yesterday at 11:40:49 AM » Be awarded the title now?There's no doubt 'if' the season continues Liverpool will be champions. But if the season was to finish now should they be awarded it ? The Belgian first division was called off with Bruges announced as champions. No teams relegated and 2 promoted. I think Liverpool should be awarded the title, but it just won't be the same as winning it 'properly' Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 662 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 AM » Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Westlane_rightwinger Offline Posts: 618 Fred West ruined my wife Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:04:29 PM » There is doubt. Still not a mathematically certainty and Victimpool are on a 3 game losing streak.Nice to see all their Teesside, plastic, manchild admirers struggling with the fact that they have not won the title and anything bar a null and voided season will be ridiculed. Logged BRBahir Offline Posts: 646 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:10:46 PM » Brugge were 15 points clear with 1 game to go nobody could argue against it Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 111 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:13:23 PM » Nothing can or should be awarded unless it is a mathematical certainty. Logged RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 227 Once in every lifetime Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:15:40 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 01:13:23 PMNothing can or should be awarded unless it is a mathematical certainty. 27 points available, 22 points ahead(City's game in hand). It's certainly not a mathematical certainty. Logged Glory Glory Man United OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 111 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:17:10 PM » So there's no way they can be handed the title. I'll be astounded if they are given it. The implications would just be too great. Logged RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 227 Once in every lifetime Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:18:25 PM » If they aren't awarded it, they'll try and sue every cunt going.JFT96 with be replaced with JFT2020 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM by RIK MAYALL » Logged Glory Glory Man United OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 111 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:25:28 PM » It is safe to say that whichever way this situation pans out, Liverpool and their fans are going to be on the end of a deluge of abuse from opposition fans for a long time. Its quite funny really. Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 662 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:04:51 PM » BE THE FUNNIEST THING TO COME OUT OF LIVERPOOL SINCE THE BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Erimus44 Offline Posts: 318 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:15:18 PM » No prizes should be given if the season cannot be completed. I do wonder if Liverpool would be content to accept the title knowing they've not actually "won" it. Logged plazmuh Offline Posts: 13 652 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:51:28 PM » Its easy..Top four play home and away Winner takes allTV bonanza Logged evilghost Offline Posts: 2 639 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:53:50 PM » Just get the clubs to play same amount of gamesThen once all played same end leagueDo it in all the leagues and promote or relegate Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 662 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:56:54 PM » Quote from: evilghost on Yesterday at 02:53:50 PMJust get the clubs to play same amount of gamesThen once all played same end leagueDo it in all the leagues and promote or relegate FUCKING IDIOT 👎THANK FUCK YOU ONLY POST ONCE IN A BLUE MOON YA FUCKING DOPE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... evilghost Offline Posts: 2 639 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:38:00 PM » Yet when I do you have to comment Silly little dwarf Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 791 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:53:34 PM » The season has to be completed no matter what and here's my solution. Week long extravaganza at Wembley, all remaining fixtures decided by penalty shoot out, six penalties each match so the possibility of a draw remains.You could have 16 in a day (one an hour) so that's 92 matches in a week, which is about how many are remaining. If next season has to be shortened, split the league in two after the first half of the fixtures are played, top ten all play each, bottom ten all play each other, srap the cups if necessary. Sorted. Logged RedSteel Offline Posts: 9 225 UTB Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:01:42 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:53:34 PMThe season has to be completed no matter what and here's my solution. Week long extravaganza at Wembley, all remaining fixtures decided by penalty shoot out, six penalties each match so the possibility of a draw remains.You could have 16 in a day (one an hour) so that's 92 matches in a week, which is about how many are remaining. If next season has to be shortened, split the league in two after the first half of the fixtures are played, top ten all play each, bottom ten all play each other, srap the cups if necessary. Sorted. I typed out a fairly lengthy response to all the reasons why this won't happen, then decided this is much easier Logged Adi_Dem1 Online Posts: 85 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:24:19 PM » Steve why 6 penalties? You could still draw on the usual 5 Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 791 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:29:58 PM » Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Yesterday at 04:24:19 PMSteve why 6 penalties? You could still draw on the usual 5 I meant five, not six. Logged PoliteDwarf Offline Posts: 9 456 Not big and not clever Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:05:47 PM » I think they should be awarded the title just because they are the biggest club in the UK. Logged CoB scum Steboro Offline Posts: 3 203 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:09:11 PM » Whatever it takes to stop Leeds getting promoted Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 143 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:12:42 PM » NULL N VOID. FUCK THE DIPPERS AND LEEDS. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 662 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:17:05 PM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 05:05:47 PMI think they should be awarded the title just because they are the biggest club in the UK. 🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Westlane_rightwinger Offline Posts: 618 Fred West ruined my wife Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:18:22 PM » They are not even the biggest club on Merseyside ffs. Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 273 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:21:22 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 02:51:28 PMIts easy..Top four play home and away Winner takes allTV bonanza Hardest keyboard warrior from each team. car park of The Cross divided into sections of the four divisionsGet in your own section; whistle blows; first two/three whatever to hit the deck are relegated; last man standing champions and so forth for promotion/Europe.I'll be our rep. We don't want any midgets flying horizontal and landing in fucking Tesco Express Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 388 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:34:23 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:21:22 PMQuote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 02:51:28 PMIts easy..Top four play home and away Winner takes allTV bonanza Hardest keyboard warrior from each team. car park of The Cross divided into sections of the four divisionsGet in your own section; whistle blows; first two/three whatever to hit the deck are relegated; last man standing champions and so forth for promotion/Europe.I'll be our rep. We don't want any midgets flying horizontal and landing in fucking Tesco Express I'll conceived.You should know that no real life meet ups ever take place. Plus - for something of this magnitude it has to be at The Avenue of Trees at 5am. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Don pepe Online Posts: 3 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #26 on: Today at 01:13:52 AM » Liverpool should be given it just for the ridicule element. It would be an embarrassment to their fans. Then hopefully theyd not win anything for another 30 year. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...