Should Liverpool.....

April 03, 2020, 05:13:55 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Should Liverpool.....  (Read 270 times)
Ayresome89
Posts: 54


« on: Today at 11:40:49 AM »
Be awarded the title now?

There's no doubt 'if' the season continues Liverpool will be champions. But if the season was to finish now should they be awarded it ? The Belgian first division was called off with Bruges announced as champions. No teams relegated and 2 promoted.

I think Liverpool should be awarded the title, but it just won't be the same as winning it 'properly'
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 647


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:53:05 AM »
  :unlike: :redcard: oleary
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 615


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:04:29 PM »
There is doubt. Still not a mathematically certainty and Victimpool are on a 3 game losing streak.

Nice to see all their Teesside, plastic, manchild admirers struggling with the fact that they have not won the title and anything bar a null and voided season will be ridiculed.
BRBahir
Posts: 646



« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:10:46 PM »
Brugge were 15 points clear with 1 game to go nobody could argue against it
OzzyPorter
Posts: 102


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:13:23 PM »
Nothing can or should be awarded unless it is a mathematical certainty.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 225


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:15:40 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:13:23 PM
Nothing can or should be awarded unless it is a mathematical certainty.

27 points available, 22 points ahead(City's game in hand). It's certainly not a mathematical certainty.
Glory Glory Man United
OzzyPorter
Posts: 102


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:17:10 PM »
So there's no way they can be handed the title. I'll be astounded if they are given it. The implications would just be too great.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 225


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:18:25 PM »
If they aren't awarded it, they'll try and sue every cunt going.

JFT96 with be replaced with JFT2020
« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:30 PM by RIK MAYALL » Logged
Glory Glory Man United
OzzyPorter
Posts: 102


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:25:28 PM »
It is safe to say that whichever way this situation pans out, Liverpool and their fans are going to be on the end of a deluge of abuse from opposition fans for a long time. Its quite funny really.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 647


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:04:51 PM »
BE THE FUNNIEST THING TO COME OUT OF LIVERPOOL SINCE THE BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Erimus44
Posts: 318


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:15:18 PM »
No prizes should be given if the season cannot be completed.
I do wonder if Liverpool would be content to accept the title knowing they've not actually "won" it.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 688


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:51:28 PM »
Its easy..

Top four play home and away

Winner takes all

TV bonanza

 :homer:
evilghost
Posts: 2 639


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:53:50 PM »
Just get the clubs to play same amount of games
Then once all played same end league

Do it in all the leagues and promote or relegate
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 647


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:56:54 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on Today at 02:53:50 PM
Just get the clubs to play same amount of games
Then once all played same end league

Do it in all the leagues and promote or relegate


FUCKING IDIOT 👎

THANK FUCK YOU ONLY POST ONCE IN A BLUE MOON YA FUCKING DOPE 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
evilghost
Posts: 2 639


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:38:00 PM »
Yet when I do you have to comment
Silly little dwarf
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 787



« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:53:34 PM »
The season has to be completed no matter what and here's my solution.

Week long extravaganza at Wembley, all remaining fixtures decided by penalty shoot out, six penalties each match so the possibility of a draw remains.

You could have 16 in a day (one an hour) so that's 92 matches in a week, which is about how many are remaining.
 
If next season has to be shortened, split the league in two after the first half of the fixtures are played, top ten all play each, bottom ten all play each other, srap the cups if necessary.   

Sorted.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 225

UTB


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:01:42 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:53:34 PM
The season has to be completed no matter what and here's my solution.

Week long extravaganza at Wembley, all remaining fixtures decided by penalty shoot out, six penalties each match so the possibility of a draw remains.

You could have 16 in a day (one an hour) so that's 92 matches in a week, which is about how many are remaining.
 
If next season has to be shortened, split the league in two after the first half of the fixtures are played, top ten all play each, bottom ten all play each other, srap the cups if necessary.   

Sorted.

I typed out a fairly lengthy response to all the reasons why this won't happen, then decided this is much easier  lost
Adi_Dem1

Posts: 43


« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:24:19 PM »
Steve why 6 penalties? You could still draw on the usual 5  mick
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 787



« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:29:58 PM »
Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Today at 04:24:19 PM
Steve why 6 penalties? You could still draw on the usual 5  mick

I meant five, not six.  :chrisk:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 456


Not big and not clever


« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:05:47 PM »
I think they should be awarded the title just because they are the biggest club in the UK. 
CoB scum
Steboro
Posts: 3 202


« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:09:11 PM »
Whatever it takes to stop Leeds getting promoted
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 129


« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:12:42 PM »
NULL N VOID.

FUCK THE DIPPERS AND LEEDS.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
