Should Liverpool.....

Be awarded the title now?There's no doubt 'if' the season continues Liverpool will be champions. But if the season was to finish now should they be awarded it ? The Belgian first division was called off with Bruges announced as champions. No teams relegated and 2 promoted. I think Liverpool should be awarded the title, but it just won't be the same as winning it 'properly'

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Should Liverpool.....
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:53:05 AM » Westlane_rightwinger Offline Posts: 615 Fred West ruined my wife Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:04:29 PM » There is doubt. Still not a mathematically certainty and Victimpool are on a 3 game losing streak.Nice to see all their Teesside, plastic, manchild admirers struggling with the fact that they have not won the title and anything bar a null and voided season will be ridiculed. Logged BRBahir Online Posts: 646 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:10:46 PM » Brugge were 15 points clear with 1 game to go nobody could argue against it Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 102 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:13:23 PM » Nothing can or should be awarded unless it is a mathematical certainty. Logged RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 225 Once in every lifetime Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:15:40 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:13:23 PMNothing can or should be awarded unless it is a mathematical certainty. 27 points available, 22 points ahead(City's game in hand). It's certainly not a mathematical certainty. Logged Glory Glory Man United OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 102 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:17:10 PM » So there's no way they can be handed the title. I'll be astounded if they are given it. The implications would just be too great. Logged RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 225 Once in every lifetime Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:18:25 PM » If they aren't awarded it, they'll try and sue every cunt going.JFT96 with be replaced with JFT2020 « Last Edit: Today at 01:20:30 PM by RIK MAYALL » Logged Glory Glory Man United OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 102 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:25:28 PM » It is safe to say that whichever way this situation pans out, Liverpool and their fans are going to be on the end of a deluge of abuse from opposition fans for a long time. Its quite funny really. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 647 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:04:51 PM » BE THE FUNNIEST THING TO COME OUT OF LIVERPOOL SINCE THE BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Erimus44 Offline Posts: 318 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:15:18 PM » No prizes should be given if the season cannot be completed. I do wonder if Liverpool would be content to accept the title knowing they've not actually "won" it. Logged plazmuh Offline Posts: 13 688 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:51:28 PM » Its easy..Top four play home and away Winner takes allTV bonanza Logged evilghost Online Posts: 2 639 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:53:50 PM » Just get the clubs to play same amount of gamesThen once all played same end leagueDo it in all the leagues and promote or relegate Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 647 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:56:54 PM » Quote from: evilghost on Today at 02:53:50 PMJust get the clubs to play same amount of gamesThen once all played same end leagueDo it in all the leagues and promote or relegate FUCKING IDIOT 👎THANK FUCK YOU ONLY POST ONCE IN A BLUE MOON YA FUCKING DOPE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... evilghost Online Posts: 2 639 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:38:00 PM » Yet when I do you have to comment Silly little dwarf Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 787 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:53:34 PM » The season has to be completed no matter what and here's my solution. Week long extravaganza at Wembley, all remaining fixtures decided by penalty shoot out, six penalties each match so the possibility of a draw remains.You could have 16 in a day (one an hour) so that's 92 matches in a week, which is about how many are remaining. If next season has to be shortened, split the league in two after the first half of the fixtures are played, top ten all play each, bottom ten all play each other, srap the cups if necessary. Sorted. Logged RedSteel Offline Posts: 9 225 UTB Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:01:42 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:53:34 PMThe season has to be completed no matter what and here's my solution. Week long extravaganza at Wembley, all remaining fixtures decided by penalty shoot out, six penalties each match so the possibility of a draw remains.You could have 16 in a day (one an hour) so that's 92 matches in a week, which is about how many are remaining. If next season has to be shortened, split the league in two after the first half of the fixtures are played, top ten all play each, bottom ten all play each other, srap the cups if necessary. Sorted. I typed out a fairly lengthy response to all the reasons why this won't happen, then decided this is much easier Logged Adi_Dem1 Online Posts: 43 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #17 on: Today at 04:24:19 PM » Steve why 6 penalties? You could still draw on the usual 5 Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 787 Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:29:58 PM » Quote from: Adi_Dem1 on Today at 04:24:19 PMSteve why 6 penalties? You could still draw on the usual 5 I meant five, not six. Logged PoliteDwarf Online Posts: 9 456 Not big and not clever Re: Should Liverpool..... « Reply #19 on: Today at 05:05:47 PM » I think they should be awarded the title just because they are the biggest club in the UK. PoliteDwarf

Re: Should Liverpool.....
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:09:11 PM »

Whatever it takes to stop Leeds getting promoted

Bobupanddown

Re: Should Liverpool.....
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:12:42 PM »

NULL N VOID. FUCK THE DIPPERS AND LEEDS.