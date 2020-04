Ayresome89

Should Liverpool..... « on: Today at 11:40:49 AM » Be awarded the title now?



There's no doubt 'if' the season continues Liverpool will be champions. But if the season was to finish now should they be awarded it ? The Belgian first division was called off with Bruges announced as champions. No teams relegated and 2 promoted.



I think Liverpool should be awarded the title, but it just won't be the same as winning it 'properly'