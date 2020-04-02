CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED

April 05, 2020, 10:15:56 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: CHINA LIED - PEOPLE DIED  (Read 652 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 173


« on: April 02, 2020, 09:38:47 PM »
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-01/china-concealed-extent-of-virus-outbreak-u-s-intelligence-says

The compo should be pretty fucking eye watering.
monkeyman
Posts: 9 041


« Reply #1 on: April 02, 2020, 09:41:54 PM »
CHINA WILL GET OFF WITH IT WE ALL KNOW THAT ITS NOT THEIR FAULT  klins
plazmuh
Posts: 13 656


« Reply #2 on: April 02, 2020, 09:45:10 PM »
https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/richest-people-in-world-forbes/13/

Nice a Billionaires opinion..
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #3 on: April 02, 2020, 09:47:19 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on April 02, 2020, 09:45:10 PM
https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/richest-people-in-world-forbes/13/

Nice a Billionaires opinion..

How about this one Plaz?

https://m.slashdot.org/story/369104
plazmuh
Posts: 13 656


« Reply #4 on: April 02, 2020, 09:56:41 PM »
So this news that nobody will stand by or put thier names to

passes as factual information..

Good one my friend

I like the cut of youre jib fella..

 :basil:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 485


« Reply #5 on: April 02, 2020, 10:14:32 PM »
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost
Adi_Dem1
« Reply #6 on: April 02, 2020, 10:16:06 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on April 02, 2020, 10:14:32 PM
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost


Bob is a cockroach  klins
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #7 on: April 02, 2020, 10:17:21 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on April 02, 2020, 10:14:32 PM
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost

Mangina hasn't posted all day, I post and out he crawls.
It's nice living in your head, rent free all day.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #8 on: April 02, 2020, 10:22:53 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on April 02, 2020, 09:56:41 PM
So this news that nobody will stand by or put thier names to

passes as factual information..

Good one my friend

I like the cut of youre jib fella..

 :basil:

Plaz, do a little research on the subject


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-51409801
CapsDave
Posts: 4 485


« Reply #9 on: April 02, 2020, 10:40:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on April 02, 2020, 10:17:21 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 02, 2020, 10:14:32 PM
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost

Mangina hasn't posted all day, I post and out he crawls.
It's nice living in your head, rent free all day.


Quote from: Oldfield on March 11, 2020, 03:28:18 PM
Living rent free in your head by the look of it

Quote from: Schellenberg on September 26, 2017, 09:04:17 AM
Quote from: Smalltown on September 26, 2017, 06:54:02 AM
What an assclown.

The frightening thing here of course is that hes as dumb as some of the RWNJ internet warriors on here

Except people like Schelley and Crocket  are impotent losers peddling their dumb bigotry on an internet message board, not presidents of large countries.

I'm living rent free right in your mind aren't I .....  monkey monkey  #obsessed


Its a laugh isnt it, New Bob.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 281



« Reply #10 on: April 02, 2020, 11:06:28 PM »
China lied? Im fucking stunned.
dropthebomb
Posts: 99


« Reply #11 on: April 03, 2020, 12:26:42 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 02, 2020, 11:06:28 PM
China lied? Im fucking stunned.

 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 704


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: April 03, 2020, 06:46:58 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on April 02, 2020, 09:38:47 PM
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-01/china-concealed-extent-of-virus-outbreak-u-s-intelligence-says

The compo should be pretty fucking eye watering.



HOW MUCH IS A TRILLION TRILLION THESE DAYS   mcl



I BET THAT CAN BUY YOU A FAIR FEW PLASTIC YO YO'S   
towz
Posts: 7 796


« Reply #13 on: April 03, 2020, 07:21:05 AM »
A bit of sense

https://www.economist.com/briefing/2020/04/03/the-hard-choices-covid-policymakers-face?fsrc=newsletter&utm_campaign=the-economist-today&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_source=salesforce-marketing-cloud&utm_term=2020-04-02&utm_content=article-link-1
plazmuh
Posts: 13 656


« Reply #14 on: April 03, 2020, 09:43:35 AM »
No Bob is just parroting The USA Democratic Parties Manifesto..

WAR with anyone Very Good..

Does not matter who its against..

China getting blame When all the Labs Worldwide are supervised

by a commitee of all Member Nations including the USA..

All of them knew in advance of this Shamdemic..
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 281


« Reply #15 on: April 03, 2020, 09:48:23 AM »
China is solely responsible for this pandemic. China needs to be given pariah state status. Is it a good thing that 90 % of the world's antibiotics are made in China for example? The sooner the West cuts itself free economically from this lothesome state the better.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 602



« Reply #16 on: April 03, 2020, 09:55:32 AM »
It does not help when the WHO organisation panders and kotows the Chinese leaders for favours and deals. The Taiwanese who detest the Chinese leadership tried to tip off the WHO about this virus but were ignored. 

All very corrupt and it is being exposed now. The WHO needs to be held account too as well as China
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 281


« Reply #17 on: April 03, 2020, 10:09:47 AM »
I agree Willie. The UN and the WHO are totally useless. By the war the EU isn't exactly covering itself in glory during this crisis. Gravy trains never seem to deliver when the going gets tough.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 602



« Reply #18 on: April 03, 2020, 10:20:18 AM »
Absolutely Bill.

Then we have arseholes like Piers Morgan telling millions of gullible viewers that we should set up international committees and former government leaders such as Blair and Cameron  ... to save us all.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 131



« Reply #19 on: April 03, 2020, 10:58:46 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on April 02, 2020, 10:40:50 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on April 02, 2020, 10:17:21 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 02, 2020, 10:14:32 PM
Fucking hell, it must be bad if Plaz is questioning to your sources  lost

Mangina hasn't posted all day, I post and out he crawls.
It's nice living in your head, rent free all day.


Quote from: Oldfield on March 11, 2020, 03:28:18 PM
Living rent free in your head by the look of it

Quote from: Schellenberg on September 26, 2017, 09:04:17 AM
Quote from: Smalltown on September 26, 2017, 06:54:02 AM
What an assclown.

The frightening thing here of course is that hes as dumb as some of the RWNJ internet warriors on here

Except people like Schelley and Crocket  are impotent losers peddling their dumb bigotry on an internet message board, not presidents of large countries.

I'm living rent free right in your mind aren't I .....  monkey monkey  #obsessed


Its a laugh isnt it, New Bob.



is this bonafide or are you being teamsneakycunt by doctoring the evidence....if it is real, nice work Columbo  :like:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:28:54 PM »
Coronavirus: China's Great Cover-fuck-up
Bats were not, it seems, sold at Wuhan's seafood market. The Lancet noted in a January study that the first Covid-19 case in Wuhan had no connection to the market.

One more person has just disappeared. Ai Fen, a Chinese physician, who... claimed her bosses silenced her early warnings about coronavirus, appears to have vanished.... The journalists who saw what happened inside Wuhan have also disappeared.

"No one has been able to study it. How can you say it's not a release from a lab if you can't go to the lab? Indeed, we have seen Beijing do its best to prevent virologists and epidemiologists from actually going to Wuhan."  Gordon Chang, in Die Weltwoche, March 31, 2020.

That is another major problem. The potential major investigator on Wuhan's origin, the World Health Organization, is now accused of being "China's coronavirus' accomplice".

Why is China trafficking in dangerous viruses in the first place?

"Debate may rage over which center it is, but at this point it seems undeniable that a center has been directly involved with research on viruses, although not necessarily on the creation of a virus.
We have been paying dearly for China's lies.

"This is one of the worst cover-ups in human history, and now the world is facing a global pandemic," said Rep. Michael T. McCaul, the ranking Republican member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, before the US intelligence community concluded, in a classified report to the White House, that China has concealed the origin and extent of the catastrophic global coronavirus outbreak.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 281


« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:56:57 PM »
Reparations. £350 Billion and counting for the UK.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:45:34 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:56:57 PM
Reparations. £350 Billion and counting for the UK.

Trillions globally, surely? China should spend the next century paying for this.
tunstall
Posts: 3 401


« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:03:08 PM »
................yeh, but.................


do you know anyone who has it?

:pd:

:alf:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:07:58 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:03:08 PM
................yeh, but.................


do you know anyone who has it?

:pd:

:alf:

Nope, nobody I know knows anyone who has it either. Given the number of confirmed cases against the 67 million Britton's I'd say that's not a surprise.
Artois

Posts: 22


« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:14:27 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:07:58 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:03:08 PM
................yeh, but.................


do you know anyone who has it?

:pd:

:alf:

Nope, nobody I know knows anyone who has it either. Given the number of confirmed cases against the 67 million Britton's I'd say that's not a surprise.


My aunt from London has it, so stop peddling shite you fucking rat
